U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,027.26
    +23.68 (+0.59%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,194.06
    +95.96 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,285.32
    +110.91 (+0.99%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,863.52
    +3.08 (+0.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.44
    -0.50 (-0.64%)
     

  • Gold

    1,753.50
    +7.90 (+0.45%)
     

  • Silver

    21.58
    +0.21 (+0.97%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0436
    +0.0037 (+0.35%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7060
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2090
    +0.0033 (+0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.8340
    -0.7390 (-0.53%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,686.15
    +193.67 (+1.17%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    389.41
    +6.83 (+1.79%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,465.24
    +12.40 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,383.09
    +267.35 (+0.95%)
     

IRLAB to present at Redeye Life Science Day 2022

IRLAB Therapeutics
·2 min read
IRLAB Therapeutics

GOTHENBURG, SE / ACCESSWIRE / November 24, 2022 / IRLAB Therapeutics (STO:IRLAB-A)(FRA:6IRA) Gothenburg, Sweden, November 24, 2022 - IRLAB Therapeutics AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: IRLAB A), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company discovering and developing novel treatments for the most troublesome symptoms of Parkinson's disease, today announced that the company will present and participate at Redeye Life Science Day 2022 on Thursday, November 24, 2022.

Richard Godfrey, CEO, will participate in an interview segment at 11:40 CET on Thursday, November 24, 2022. A pre-recorded company presentation is available via the event platform. Follow the live broadcast at https://www.redeye.se/events/850947/redeye-life-science-day.

A recording of the interview and presentation will be made available on our company website, www.irlab.se, following the event.

For more information:

Richard Godfrey, CEO
Phone: +46 730 70 69 00
E-mail: richard.godfrey@irlab.se

About IRLAB

IRLAB discovers and develops novel treatments of Parkinson's disease and other CNS disorders. The company's most advanced drug candidates, mesdopetam (IRL790) and pirepemat (IRL752), are in Phase IIb and are designed to treat some of the most difficult symptoms related to Parkinson's . In 2021, Ipsen, a specialty pharma company, acquired exclusive global rights to the development and commercialization of mesdopetam.

IRLAB has discovered and generated all its drug candidates and continues to discover innovative drug candidates for the treatment of CNS disorders through its proprietary systems biology-based Integrative Screening Process (ISP) research platform. In addition to IRLAB's strong clinical pipeline, the company is also progressing two preclinical programs, IRL942 and IRL757, towards Phase I studies. IRLAB is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. More information on www.irlab.se.

Attachments

IRLAB to present at Redeye Life Science Day 2022

SOURCE: IRLAB Therapeutics



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/728199/IRLAB-to-present-at-Redeye-Life-Science-Day-2022

Recommended Stories

  • ‘My elderly relative determined she could no longer care for herself’: Are her assisted-living facility costs tax deductible?

    Monthly living costs include room/board, cost for diabetic care and fees for a package of moderate nursing assistance (which can increase or decrease according to the amount of assistance they deem necessary for her). Are any of these monthly charges tax deductible as medical expenses? Making the medical expense deduction work for your relative may entail some extra effort — but it could definitely pay off.

  • See Why Gilead's Cancer Business Is Driving The Stock To A Fever Pitch

    Gilead Sciences' first-in-class cancer drug and GILD stock are finally hitting their stride. The oncology business is growing bullishly.

  • Why Shares of uniQure Rose 14.61% on Wednesday

    Shares of uniQure (NASDAQ: QURE) climbed 14.61% on Wednesday. The stock jumped after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), on Tuesday, approved Hemgenix (etranacogene dezaparvovec-drlb), a one-time gene therapy for hemophilia B. It was developed by uniQure, but CSL will commercialize the therapy. Hemophilia B, also known as Christmas disease, is rare.

  • Mesoblast Lead Product Shows Durable Long-Term Survival At Four Years In Kids With Graft Versus Host Disease

    Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ: MESO) announced top-line long-term survival results for remestemcel-L from its Phase 3 trial (GVHD-001) in children with steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease (SR-aGVHD). The results showed durable survival through 4 years of follow-up. These new long-term survival data are a key component of the company's BLA resubmission to the FDA for remestemcel-L in treating children with SR-aGVHD. A four-year observational cohort survival study was performed on 51 ev

  • Vaccinated Americans a majority of COVID deaths for first time in August: analysis

    The waning efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines and increasingly contagious strains of the virus are taking a toll, even among those who received their primary vaccine doses.

  • My 3 Top Biotech Stock Picks for 2023

    Biotech stocks, on balance, had a year to forget in 2022. An unsavory mix of profit-taking, clinical setbacks, a stricter Food and Drug Administration (FDA), geopolitcal unrest, rising interest rates, and good old fashioned risk aversion sent key indicators like the SPDR S&P Biotech ETF spiraling downward this year. Hammering this point home, the SPDR S&P Biotech ETF plummeted by a staggering 53% -- from its prior three-year high -- through the first 11 months of 2022.

  • Cancer Drugmaker Mirati Draws Fresh Takeover Interest

    (Bloomberg) -- Cancer drugmaker Mirati Therapeutics Inc. is attracting fresh takeover interest from large pharmaceutical companies ahead of updates on its drug pipeline, people with knowledge of the matter said. The stock rose as much as 16% on the news. Most Read from BloombergViolent Protests Erupt at Apple’s Main iPhone Plant in ChinaHow Bad Will Housing Get? The Chill Gripping a Once-Hot Market Offers a TestTrump Had Losses of $900 Million in Two Years, Jury ToldMalaysia Latest: Muhyiddin Tu

  • Who Needs Medigap Insurance?

    Medigap is private insurance that covers expenses that Medicare doesn’t pay. Find out if you need a Medicare supplement and if Medigap is worth it.

  • ‘Fit and healthy’ mother who fought thyroid cancer at 27 shares 4 symptoms she ignored

    Christina McKnight, now 35, thought little of her symptoms and was only diagnosed after her husband ‘forced’ her to see a doctor

  • Merck (MRK) Keytruda Advanced Gastric Cancer Study Meets Goal

    Top-line data from a late-stage study shows that Merck's (MRK) Keytruda combined with chemotherapy improved overall survival in patients with advanced gastric cancer.

  • For Lexington's UniQure, hemophilia gene therapy approval is a comeback story

    For Lexington-based UniQure NV, Hemgenix — the first drug approved by the FDA for hemophilia B — is a comeback story.

  • Novartis' Malaria Treatment Candidate To Move Forward With Phase 3 Development Next Year

    Novartis AG (NYSE: NVS) and Medicines for Malaria Venture (MMV) have decided to progress ganaplacide/lumefantrine- solid dispersion formulation (SDF) into Phase 3 development for the treatment of patients with acute uncomplicated malaria. Ganaplacide is a novel agent with a new mechanism of action combined with a new formulation of lumefantrine optimized for once-daily dosing. This combination has the potential not only to clear malaria infection, including artemisinin-resistant strains, but als

  • Men are using condoms less, even as syphilis and other STDs surge

    WASHINGTON - The basket of free ultrathin and studded condoms stayed full to the brim - a recurrent reality that no longer surprised the D.C. health workers offering HIV testing this month at a downtown plaza. Public health authorities are confronting a rise in sexually transmitted infections in a world where condom use has steadily declined - and, with it, one of the most effective ways of curbing the spread of disease.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting

  • New List of the Most Dangerous Pathogens Will Include ‘Disease X,’ the Likely Next Pandemic

    The World Health Organization is creating an updated list of the globe’s most dangerous microbes. The public health agency will recruit over 300 scientists to work on the list. They will consider known germs across dozens of virus and bacteria families. One automatic inclusion will be “Disease X,” the moniker given to a currently unknown pathogen capable of causing the next pandemic.

  • Florida doctor uses laughing gas and sedatives to rape women during procedures, police say

    Two women have come forward accusing a Florida cosmetic doctor of sexually battering them while they were sedated in a medical spa, authorities say.

  • Takeda's Dengue Vaccine Candidate Under FDA Priority Review

    The FDA has accepted and granted priority review to Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd's (NYSE: TAK) Biologics License Application (BLA) for TAK-003, the company's investigational dengue vaccine candidate. In the U.S., TAK-003 is being evaluated for the prevention of dengue disease caused by any dengue virus serotype in individuals four years through 60 years of age. Dengue is a mosquito-borne virus endemic in more than 125 countries. The TAK-003 application is supported by safety and efficacy data fr

  • Confused about COVID boosters? Here’s what the science and the experts say about the new generation of shots.

    Less than 11% of Americans have opted to get the bivalent COVID-19 booster shot ahead of another pandemic winter and holiday season.

  • Jail Is a Death Sentence for a Growing Number of Americans

    Matthew Shelton was contending with diabetes and periodic substance abuse when he moved in with his sister outside Houston in order to get his life together. Three months later, facing an old criminal charge of driving while intoxicated, he turned himself in to the Harris County Jail one day in March with a supply of the insulin he relied on to stay alive. After two days, he told his family that no one was allowing him access to the insulin: He was trying to manage his illness by discarding the

  • Some medications in short supply at local pharmacies as demand outstrips production

    The shortages could persist into 2023, experts say.

  • Adults with RSV are hospitalized 10 times more than usual this year. That should worry us

    Here’s what you should know to protect yourself and loved ones from the respiratory syncytial virus.