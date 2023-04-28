IRLAB publishes the Annual Report for 2022

GOTHENBURG, SE / ACCESSWIRE / April 28, 2023 / IRLAB Therapeutics (STO:IRLAB-A)(FRA:6IRA), a company that discovers and develops new treatments for Parkinson's disease, announced today that the Annual Report for 2022 is published on the company's website, www.irlab.se.

IRLAB has published the Annual Report 2022 for the financial year, which covers January 1 to December 31, 2022. The Annual Report is available on IRLAB's website: Financial reports - IRLAB.

The company changed date of publication to comply with Chapter 16, section 4 in Lag (2007:528) om värdepappersmarknaden, which states that listed companies must publish their annual report no later than four months after the end of the fiscal year.

For more information

Gunnar Olsson, CEO

Phone: +46 70 576 14 02

E-mail: gunnar.olsson@irlab.se

Viktor Siewertz, CFO

Phone: +46 727 10 70 70

E-mail: viktor.siewertz@irlab.se

This information is information that IRLAB Therapeutics is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2023-04-28 18:15 CEST.

About IRLAB

IRLAB discovers and develops novel treatments of Parkinson's disease and other CNS disorders. The company's most advanced drug candidates, mesdopetam (IRL790) and pirepemat (IRL752), are in Phase IIb and are designed to treat some of the most difficult symptoms related to Parkinson's. In 2021, Ipsen, a specialty pharma company, acquired exclusive global rights to the development and commercialization of mesdopetam.



IRLAB has discovered and generated all its drug candidates and continues to discover innovative drug candidates for the treatment of CNS disorders through its proprietary systems biology-based Integrative Screening Process (ISP) research platform. In addition to IRLAB's strong clinical pipeline, the company is also progressing three preclinical programs, IRL942, IRL757, and IRL1117, towards Phase I studies. IRLAB is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. More information on www.irlab.se.

