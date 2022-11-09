U.S. markets open in 7 hours 37 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,826.00
    -9.25 (-0.24%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,080.00
    -95.00 (-0.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,085.00
    -9.25 (-0.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,807.30
    -5.90 (-0.33%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.79
    -0.12 (-0.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,712.20
    -3.80 (-0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    21.39
    -0.12 (-0.54%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0064
    -0.0011 (-0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1260
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.54
    +1.19 (+4.89%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1535
    -0.0010 (-0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    145.7250
    +0.0620 (+0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,434.30
    -1,414.33 (-7.13%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    426.40
    -35.51 (-7.69%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,306.14
    +6.15 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,716.43
    -155.68 (-0.56%)
     

IRLAB Publishes Interim Report for the Period January-September 2022

IRLAB Therapeutics
·7 min read
IRLAB Therapeutics

GOTHENBURG, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2022 / IRLAB Therapeutics (STO:IRLAB-A)(FRA:6IRA) Gothenburg, Sweden, November 9, 2022 - IRLAB Therapeutics AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: IRLAB A), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company discovering and developing novel treatments for the most troublesome symptoms of Parkinson's disease, today announced that the company's interim report for the period January - September 2022, has been published.

SUMMARY OF THE THIRD QUARTER

  • IRLAB's Phase IIb study of mesdopetam (IRL790) in patients with Parkinson's levodopa-induced dyskinesias (PD-LIDs) was expanded, as reported in July, to include 154 patients. In September, patient recruitment to the study was completed and top-line data is anticipated around the year-end.

  • IRLAB's partner Ipsen initiated clinical pharmacokinetic studies in September which are conducted in parallel with the IRLAB-sponsored Phase IIb study with mesdopetam. The IPSEN-led clinical studies are expected to be completed between Q3 2022 and Q1 2023 and will provide a standard set of data typically required for late-stage drug development and readiness for potential further studies with mesdopetam.

  • IRLAB presented at several investor events to provide a business update of the company's progress, e.g. at Pareto Securities, ABG Sundal Collier and ProHearings. Public recordings are available on the website, irlab.se.

  • The share issue of 120,000 Class A shares relating to the acquisition of know-how related to the P003 discovery project was registered. After the registration, the total number of registered shares is 51,868,406 (51,748,406).

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS IN THE THIRD QUARTER

  • Net sales recorded: SEK 16.5m (SEK195.6m)

  • Total operating expenses: SEK 40.4m (SEK 74.1m)

  • The operational result: SEK -23.9m (SEK 121.7 m)

  • Cash flow from operations: SEK -27.9m (SEK 202.8m)

  • Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period: SEK 291.7m (SEK 431.2m)

  • The total number of registered shares: 51,868,406 (51,748,406)

Figures in brackets = same period 2021, unless otherwise stated

PRESENTATION TO INVESTORS AND MEDIA

A presentation will be held on November 9, 2022, at 10:00 CET at the Infront Direkt Studio, Kungsgatan 33, in Stockholm. CEO Richard Godfrey, EVP and Head of R&D Nicholas Waters and CFO Viktor Siewertz will comment the interim report for the period January-September 2022. The presentation will be held in English and followed by a Q&A session, and available on demand on our website.

It is also possible to follow the presentation online on: https://youtu.be/3gMDBBbrTW4

COMMENTS FROM THE CEO
During my first full quarter at IRLAB, we have continued to make strong clinical progress in our lead programs and now look forward to several significant drug development milestones in the short and medium term. Building on our solid foundation, IRLAB's portfolio of clinical, preclinical, and research projects to address the substantial unmet medical needs in Parkinson's is progressing according to plan. Increasingly, this is drawing significant attention from the medical community and pharmaceutical industry. Talking to key opinion leaders, I find many share my belief that IRLAB's portfolio of drug candidates could truly bring meaningful clinical benefit to people living with Parkinson's.

Visibility and interest increasing
An important aspect of our current focus is to increase our presence and visibility within the scientific, medical, pharmaceutical, and investor communities. We have always been active but will increase our presence at both financial and scientific conferences such as Society for Neuroscience in San Diego in November and have also committed to play an active role in the International Conference on Alzheimer's and Parkinson's Disease, AD/PD, in March 2023, which this time takes place in our hometown Gothenburg, Sweden, where organizers are expecting over 4,700 participants. And with recent encouraging media coverage and our elevated presence in the investor communities both in Sweden and internationally, we see an uplift in our profile that will support our business and commercial development strategies.

Major portfolio milestones pending
Focusing on the portfolio, our Phase IIb study with mesdopetam in people living with Parkinson's and levodopa-induced dyskinesias (PD-LIDs) has completed patient recruitment. We now anticipate the last patient in the study to complete their three-month treatment period in mid-December, after which the database will be locked and analyzed. Top-line results are anticipated around the turn of the year; this will be one of the biggest development milestones of the company to date. Together with our partner Ipsen, who has the exclusive worldwide rights to continue the development and commercialization of mesdopetam, we are very excited to receive the results of the study. Preparations are ongoing across several different workstreams to prepare for potential late-stage development and market readiness.

In conjunction with publication of this interim report, we will hold a broadcasted presentation where we will go through the Phase IIb study in more detail including a review of objectives, endpoints and what we are looking for in the top-line results.

Pirepemat, our second candidate in Phase IIb, is being developed to improve balance and reduce falls for people living with Parkinson's. This is one of the greatest medical needs in Parkinson's. We see that pirepemat has the potential to reduce falls frequency, resulting in fewer fall related injuries, improved patient quality of life, decreased stress for caregivers as well as lower economic burden on payors. The Phase IIb study is now recruiting late-stage Parkinson's patients with mild cognitive impairment and increased falls frequency. The study objective is to evaluate pirepemat's dose dependent efficacy on falls, cognitive function and neuropsychiatric assessments in addition to further building on the safety and tolerability database. This study is currently open at multiple sites in five European countries with patient recruitment actively continuing. At the moment, we anticipate to have the study fully recruited during the fall of 2023 and to report top-line results at the end of 2023.

Portfolio development ongoing
As we progress our research projects into development-stage assets, we are evolving our portfolio and company into a substantial clinical-stage biopharmaceutical business. IRL757 and IRL942 are being developed to address the non-motor function symptoms of Parkinson's, apathy and cognitive impairment, respectively - and potentially wider patient populations in neurology. Both assets show promising preclinical efficacy and safety profiles and are progressing according to plan towards initiating Phase I clinical trials in 2023. Furthermore, our research project P003 aims to develop a completely novel, orally administered once-daily Parkinson's treatment, without the troublesome complications of current standard-of-care or emerging treatments, is making encouraging progress toward CD nomination and the regulated development towards clinical trials.

Strong quarter and bright outlook
This quarter has been very productive for IRLAB, making solid progress in all programs. Acknowledging the challenging global economic and geopolitical situation we believe IRLAB is well placed, and we continue to evaluate options to strengthen our position further. The cash flow for the third quarter of 2022 was SEK -31 million; our balance sheet remains strong with a cash position of SEK 292 million at the end of the quarter. The next few months and indeed 2023 promises to be very exciting, as we anticipate top-line data from our mesdopetam study very soon and will also be in a position to provide updates on several other significant clinical milestones. Thank you for your continued support, as we continue to make solid progress to transform the treatment options for people living with Parkinson's, and I look forward to speaking with you regularly as we progress our drug candidates through clinical development.

Richard Godfrey, CEO, IRLAB

For more information, please contact:

Richard Godfrey, CEO
Phone: +46 730 70 69 00
E-mail: richard.godfrey@irlab.se

Viktor Siewertz, CFO
Phone: +46 727 10 70 70
E-mail: viktor.siewertz@irlab.se

About IRLAB

IRLAB discovers and develops novel treatments of Parkinson's disease and other CNS disorders. The company's most advanced drug candidates, mesdopetam (IRL790) and pirepemat (IRL752), are in Phase IIb and are designed to treat some of the most difficult symptoms related to Parkinson's . In 2021, Ipsen, a specialty pharma company, acquired exclusive global rights to the development and commercialization of mesdopetam.

IRLAB has discovered and generated all its drug candidates and continues to discover innovative drug candidates for the treatment of CNS disorders through its proprietary systems biology-based Integrative Screening Process (ISP) research platform. In addition to IRLAB's strong clinical pipeline, the company is also progressing two preclinical programs, IRL942 and IRL757, towards Phase I studies. IRLAB is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. More information on www.irlab.se.

Attachments

IRLAB Interim Report Q3 2022

SOURCE: IRLAB Therapeutics



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/724715/IRLAB-Publishes-Interim-Report-for-the-Period-January-September-2022

Recommended Stories

  • Medtronic Shares Fall As Blood Pressure Reduction Device Fails On Primary Goal

    Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT) announced the six-month results from the full cohort of the SPYRAL HTN-ON MED trial. Subjects in the Symplicity Spyral Renal Denervation (RDN) System had a statistically significant and clinically meaningful reduction in office-based systolic blood pressure (OSBP), a key secondary endpoint, compared to the sham control group. However, in the primary endpoint, RDN did not demonstrate a statistically significant reduction in 24-hour ambulatory systolic blood pressure (ABP

  • Why Axsome Therapeutics Stock Is Bolting Higher Today

    Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM), a central nervous system disorder specialist, is having a good day today. Although Axsome's management spent quite a bit of time discussing the commercial prospects of the excessive daytime sleepiness medication Sunosi during this latest earnings call, Wall Street and the company's shareholders alike are primarily interested in the ongoing commercial launch of Auvelity. Auvelity, which was approved by the Food and Drug Administration earlier this year as a novel treatment for major depressive disorder, became commercially available on Oct. 20.

  • How Amgen Is Closing In On Rivals Novo Nordisk, Eli Lilly With Obesity Drug

    Amgen stock jumped Tuesday on a promising update for its potential rival to obesity treatments from Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly.

  • Milestone Pharmaceuticals Announces New Data from Phase 3 RAPID Trial of Etripamil Nasal Spray in Patients with PSVT During Late-Breaking Session at the AHA Scientific Sessions 2022

    Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: MIST), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative cardiovascular medicines, today announced the presentation of new data from the Phase 3 RAPID clinical trial of etripamil, the Company's investigational calcium channel blocker, in patients with paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia (PSVT) in the at-home setting. The presentation, titled "Self-administered Etripamil for Termination of Spontaneous Paroxysmal

  • Why Shares of Gilead Sciences Rose 27.20% in October

    Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ: GILD) saw its shares rise 27.20% in October, according to data from S&P Global Intelligence. The biotech stock ended September at $61.69. Gilead, a biopharmaceutical company that focuses on oncology and HIV therapies, showed it has a strong future even as sales of its COVID-19 therapy, Veklury (remdesivir), have begun to ebb.

  • 2 Healthcare Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    The healthcare industry is constantly growing, changing, and evolving, which will continue in the coming years. Among the leaders in these segments of the industry are HCA Healthcare (NYSE: HCA) and Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ). HCA Healthcare is a leading hospital chain company with operations throughout the U.S. Although there is plenty of competition, the company has grown its market share in the past decade and again during the troubled pandemic years.

  • Amazon Partners With a Fitness Giant

    Amazon has a pretty strong track record when it comes to successfully branching out into new areas where competition is fierce. The company has built its Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud platform into a global powerhouse for computer storage solutions. Amazon Prime Studios has become one of the most powerful Hollywood studios just a few years into its existence.

  • Why Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics Dropped 19.9% in October

    CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ: CRSP), a gene-editing clinical-stage biotech company, saw its shares fall 19.9% in November, according to data from S&P Global Intelligence. It opened October at $66.02 and then fell steadily throughout the month, dropping to a monthly low of $48.49 on Oct. 24. The stock concluded the month at $52.34 and is down more than 33% so far this year, with a 52-week low of $42.51 and a 52-week high of $95.

  • Medtronic hypertension device improves in new study, but doesn't outdo drugs for

    Medtronic’s Symplicity system, which stimulates nerves near the kidneys to treat hypertension, yielded disappointing results in 2014. It did better the second time — though it failed to prove itself significantly better than drugs.

  • Lucira Health cuts quarter of workforce as it awaits FDA decision on combo Covid-flu test

    The company has hoped to capitalize on its at-home Covid-19 test with a simple-to-use device that tests for Covid and the flu at the same time.

  • Covalon Launches New "CLABSI Conscious" Campaign to Help Children Heal Without Infections

    Covalon Technologies Ltd. (the "Company" or "Covalon") (TSXV: COV) (OTCQX: CVALF), an advanced medical technologies company, is ramping up awareness about rising Central Line Associated Blood Stream Infection ("CLABSI") rates across the U.S. with new digital resources designed to bring the standard infection ratio for CLABSI down, specifically in pediatric patients.

  • Pfizer Aims For A First In Respiratory Vaccines, But Is The Stock It A Buy Or A Sell?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy or a sell as it aims to gain the first approval for a maternal SRV shot? Is PFE stock a buy or a sell right now?

  • Why Veru Stock Is Skyrocketing Today

    Shares of Veru (NASDAQ: VERU) were skyrocketing 40.7% higher at 11:17 a.m. ET on Monday. The huge gain came after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) released a briefing document related to Veru's Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) request for the COVID-19 drug sabizabulin. The FDA's Pulmonary-Allergy Drugs Advisory Committee Meeting to review this EUA request is scheduled for Nov. 9, 2022.

  • Merck Stock Hits A Fresh High After Third-Quarter Beat, But Is It A Buy?

    Is Merck stock a buy after the company notched a third-quarter beat and raised guidance for 2022? Is MRK stock a buy now?

  • Axsome (AXSM) Q3 Loss Narrower Than Expected, Revenues Miss

    Axsome (AXSM) reports a narrower-than-expected loss in the third quarter. Revenues comprise sales of the sleep drug, Sunosi, acquired from Jazz.

  • What is inflammation? Two immunologists explain how the body responds to everything from stings to vaccination and why it sometimes goes wrong

    Insect bites or stings, like the one on this person's hand, are a manifestation of inflammation. Suthep Wongkhad/EyeEm via Getty ImagesWhen your body fights off an infection, you develop a fever. If you have arthritis, your joints will hurt. If a bee stings your hand, your hand will swell up and become stiff. These are all manifestations of inflammation occurring in the body. We are two immunologists who study how the immune system reacts during infections, vaccination and autoimmune diseases wh

  • UPDATE 1-FDA staff flags several uncertainties with Veru's COVID-19 drug

    U.S. Food and Drug Administration staff said on Monday Veru Inc's experimental drug for COVID-19 met the main goal of reducing the death rate in a late-stage trial, but flagged a number of uncertainties with the data. Staff reviewers said the data did not help in clearly identifying a relevant patient population and remained unclear about the mortality rate in the placebo group. Veru has applied for emergency use authorization for its drug, sabizabulin, as a treatment for hospitalized moderate-to-severe COVID patients at high risk of developing an acute respiratory distress syndrome.

  • How To Do Crunches For the Best Ab Workout

    Crunches are one of the most popular core exercises. Learn how to do a crunch properly so that it tones your core and doesn't cause neck pain.

  • Here's How Marijuana Is Doing on the Ballot in the 2022 Election

    Maryland voted to allow the recreational use of marijuana—though the issue was trailing in early returns in three other states

  • Is red meat bad for you? Here's four things to know about how much red meat is healthy

    Excessive red meat consumption, which is rampant in the U.S., is also associated with increased rates of obesity in adults and children.