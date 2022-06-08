irlabs Celebrates Success of Capital Markets Comeback Tour

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2022 / IR Labs Inc. ("irlabs"), a dynamic women-led investor relations agency, held its successful inaugural Capital Markets Comeback Tour across Canada in May and June 2022, connecting over 400 attendees from the capital markets community with innovative investment opportunities from the following leading micro cap and small cap companies:

"In-person events like our Comeback Tour are critical to forging connections," said Alyssa Barry, Co-founder of irlabs. "Each stop on the tour reaped rewards for all presenting companies. From raising awareness and having one-on-one conversations, the investment community was able to do a deeper dive into top-tier companies."

"The feedback from the tour was overwhelmingly positive," said Caroline Sawamoto, Co-founder of irlabs. "We are already thinking about how we can make our next tour even more buzz-worthy and visit more cities and investors."

"CSE was proud to support the Capital Markets Comeback Tour," said Barrington Miller, Director, Issuer Engagement at Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE). "Congratulations to irlabs for hosting four successful events that brought together innovative public companies and investors and re-introduced in-person networking for many of the participants. We look forward to future collaborations with the group."

"irlabs takes an innovative approach to Investor Relations and in their support of Issuers," said Diana Forzley, Bu​siness Development, Issuer Services at Generation IACP. "It was a pleasure to be a part of the irlabs cross-country Comeback Tour. The events were vibrant, well attended, and effective. Thank you, Alyssa and Caroline, for inviting us to be a part of the tour."

"WCM celebrates irlabs and the impact-driven work they are leading in the Canadian capital markets sector," said Lara Zink, President & CEO, WCM. "They drive winning strategies for their clients combined with purpose-driven outcomes that are aligned with good governance practices. WCM was thrilled to partner in the Capital Markets Comeback Tour, and we look forward to continued opportunities to align our organizations."

IR Labs Inc., Wednesday, June 8, 2022, Press release picture

Caption: Caroline Sawamoto and Alyssa Barry, Co-Founders and Principals of irlabs.

IR Labs Inc., Wednesday, June 8, 2022, Press release picture

Caption: All guests received a swag bag (valued at approximately $200) filled with products from the presenting companies, irlabs clients, and event sponsors.

IR Labs Inc., Wednesday, June 8, 2022, Press release picture

Caption: Guests mixing and mingling at the Montreal event held at Fish Bone Restaurant.

IR Labs Inc., Wednesday, June 8, 2022, Press release picture

Caption: Guests mixing and mingling at the Calgary event held at The Bank and Baron Pub.

irlabs deeply thanks its partners and sponsors for making the Comeback Tour a huge success:

For more information on irlabs' 2022 Capital Markets Comeback Tour, visit https://www.irlabs.ca/the-comeback-tour.

ABOUT IR LABS INC.

irlabs is a dynamic investor relations firm that applies innovative strategies to create visibility, drive investor engagement and make an impact. We are industry and sector agnostic and support both private and public companies with their investor relations programs, corporate communications and corporate governance. For more information visit www.irlabs.ca.

