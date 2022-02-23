U.S. markets open in 7 hours 6 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,316.75
    +16.75 (+0.39%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,621.00
    +96.00 (+0.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,944.25
    +81.50 (+0.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,992.90
    +13.70 (+0.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.27
    -0.08 (-0.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,899.40
    -8.00 (-0.42%)
     

  • Silver

    24.17
    -0.14 (-0.58%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1326
    -0.0006 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9480
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    28.81
    +1.06 (+3.82%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3593
    +0.0009 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.0300
    -0.0100 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,097.36
    +1,354.38 (+3.69%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    872.86
    +38.57 (+4.62%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,494.21
    +9.88 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,449.61
    -461.26 (-1.71%)
     

IRLAB's Year-End Report January 1 - December 31, 2021

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·9 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • 6IRA.F

GOTHENBURG, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / February 23, 2022 / IRLAB Therapeutics (STO:IRLAB-A) (FRA:6IRA)

IRLAB (Nasdaq Stockholm: IRLAB A) is publishing its year-end report for the period January to December 2021.

OCTOBER-DECEMBER 2021
(COMPARED WITH OCTOBER-DECEMBER 2020)

JANUARY-DECEMBER 2021
(COMPARED WITH JANUARY- DECEMBER 2020)

Oct-Dec 2021

Oct-Dec 2020

Jan-Dec 2021

Jan-Dec 2020

Net sales

12,141

0

Net sales

207,782

0

Operating profit/loss

-22,601

-19,424

Operating profit/loss

52,576

-91,458

Profit/loss for the period

-23,117

-19,466

Profit/loss for the period

51,781

-91,653

Earnings per share before and after dilution, attributable to the parent company's shareholders


-0.45


-0.40

Earnings per share before and after dilution, attributable to the parent company's shareholders


1.00


-1.92

Number of shares at the end of the period, including subscribed but not yet registered shares


51,748,406


51,748,406

Number of shares at the end of the period, including subscribed but not yet registered shares


51,748 406


51,748,406

Cash and cash equivalents

401,897

277,009

Cash and cash equivalents

401,897

277,009

Equity per share

7.72

6.72

Equity per share

7.72

6.72

Average number of employees

22

18

Average number of employees

22

18

Of which in R&D

20

17

Of which in R&D

20

17

"The license agreement with Ipsen has resulted in a positive position that has allowed a major investment in our preclinical candidates and the recruitment of new employees with new and important skills. In parallel, we have also been granted approval to begin the Phase IIb study with pirepemat."
Nicholas Waters / CEO

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS DURING THE FOURTH QUARTER

OCTOBER-DECEMBER 2021

  • In November, the Nomination Committee was appointed for IRLAB's 2022 Annual General Meeting.

  • In November, IRLAB published its interim report for the third quarter 2021.

  • In December, IRLAB obtained regulatory approval for the Phase IIb study with pirepemat.

  • In December, the board member Martin Nicklasson announced his intention to resign from the Board of Directors of IRLAB, in order to take on a new assignment.

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS AFTER THE END OF THE PERIOD

  • After the end of the period, there were no significant events that affected the group's financial results or position.

CONFERENCE CALL
A conference call will be held at 10:30 CET on Wednesday February 23 where Nicholas Waters, CEO, and Viktor Siewertz, CFO, will present the report. The presentation will be held in Swedish and be followed by an opportunity to pose questions.

Those who wish to participate in the conference call may call in using the following numbers:

SE +46 850 558 364 or
UK +44 333 300 9263
US +1 646 722 4957

It will also be possible to follow the conference call via link: https://financialhearings.com/event/43409

The presentation materials, which will be in English, will be available in connection with the conference call on www.irlab.se, where a recorded version of the presentation will be available later.

CEO-COMMENT
I am very pleased with the company's development in 2021. During a period when the Covid-19 pandemic and the financial markets created major challenges for the biotech sector, we took major steps ahead, both in our clinical development projects and in the growth of the company. Without a doubt, the most central event was the competitive negotiation that resulted in the mesdopetam license agreement with Ipsen, which gave us an initial milestone payment of USD 28 million, the potential payment of an additional USD 335 million and royalty on any sales. During the year, we have leveraged our stronger position to accelerate the development in our preclinical projects and, in parallel, we have expanded our organization with new talent.

The Ipsen transaction leads to greater opportunities for additional partnerships IRLAB is engaged in long-term and purposeful conversations with a large group of pharmaceutical companies. In January 2021, IRLAB presented new and highly exciting preclinical data indicating that mesdopetam is capable of both treating and preventing the development of levodopa-induced dyskinesia (LID) in Parkinson's. Combined with the convincing clinical and preclinical results, this started off the process in the first quarter 2021 that led to the commercial license agreement with Ipsen.

In addition to placing mesdopetam at the heart of the hope for a new and better treatment for people with Parkinson's, the deal has given IRLAB a strong financial basis, which has allowed us to vigorously develop the company towards the vision that is governing our work - to be a world-leading developer of innovative drugs for the treatment of Parkinson's and other disorders of the brain.

The transaction, which was one of the largest deals ever made in Swedish biotech, strengthened our conviction that we are developing IRLAB in the right direction. We are now acting in the international arena, with increased visibility and capacity. The transaction has brought us valuable attention and opportunities for additional partnerships. The license negotiation and the new collaboration also subjected us to thorough scrutiny as a research company, and we are proud to confirm that we have effective internal processes, controlled risk management and high operational quality. Our deal with Ipsen has also allowed us to accelerate the research and development in the P001 and P003 preclinical programs.

The fact that we reported a profit and positive cash flows in 2021 is an important milestone for IRLAB and an important consequence of our successful business development. Not only does this give us the conditions required to take the business to a higher level; it is also a highly important signal that our business model works, and that the organization delivers in line with our goals.

Scalability
Our research and business model is scalable, and we are now expanding our organization with cutting-edge talent in key areas to leverage the scalability of our research. We are currently focusing on important roles in strategy, research, artificial intelligence and communication.

In parallel with the scaling up of the business and the progression of our preclinical projects to clinical Phase I studies, our top priorities include conducting the Phase IIb/III study with mesdopetam, ensuring that we have the best possible conditions for the Phase IIb study with pirepemat, and increasing our visibility to investors and industry peers.

Our ISP platform gives us a clear competitive advantage ISP is an important element of IRLAB's competitiveness, as the research platform and the company's extensive and profound knowledge of brain disorders can generate new projects and drug candidates efficiently and quickly. Our research method gives us a major competitive advantage compared with our industry peers and sets the stage for major collaborations in product development and preclinical projects. Based on our technology development and experience, we can now state that our research and business development engine has been properly tuned.

We enter 2022 with confidence Covid-19 had a major impact on the pharmaceutical sector last year. For IRLAB, our research organization was able to do its work, and we were able to adapt quickly to the new conditions imposed on us by increasing the digitalization of our work processes.

From a global perspective, biotech companies had to delay the start of studies or interrupt studies prematurely in 2021, and delays in patient recruitment were not unusual. All companies also experienced longer response times from regulatory authorities. We are therefore very happy that the mesdopetam study was able to progress, even though people with Parkinson's belong to the elderly at-risk group who were advised to isolate and avoid unnecessary medical appointments. In connection with the rapid spread of the omicron variant at end of the year, a slow-down in recruiting to clinical studies became clear.

Hospitals, where clinical studies are conducted, found it difficult to participate in starting up new studies, as they prioritised Covid-19 and its effects. These factors also affected IRLAB and we experienced delays when entering into agreements with hospitals.

In light of the situation in 2021, we were therefore very pleased to receive regulatory approval for our Phase IIb study with pirepemat in the fourth quarter. Now that lifting of restrictions seem to begin in Europe, we have an opportunity to get patient recruitment for this study off to a good start, and we hope that conditions will return to normal during 2022. The aim of the pirepemat study is to improve balance, thus reducing injuries from falls, in people with Parkinson's.

Last year, we received a great deal of positive feedback and external validation from our ongoing collaborations with British laboratories and Swedish research teams that are helping us evaluate our clinical drug candidates and the exciting compounds in the P001 and P003 projects. We enter 2022 with curiosity about new collaborations and a sense of confidence.

For more information

Nicholas Waters, CEO
Phone: +46 730 75 77 01
E-mail: nicholas.waters@irlab.se

Viktor Siewertz, CFO
Phone: +46 727 10 70 70
E-mail: viktor.siewertz@irlab.se

About IRLAB

IRLAB is a Swedish research and development company that focuses on discovery and development of novel treatments in Parkinson's disease. The company's most advanced drug candidates, Mesdopetam (IRL790), licensed to Ipsen, and Pirepemat (IRL752), have completed Phase IIa studies and are designed to treat some of the most difficult symptoms related to Parkinson's disease: involuntary movements (PD-LIDs), psychosis (PD-P) and symptoms linked to cognitive decline such as impaired balance and increased risk of falls (PD-Falls). Through its proprietary research platform, the Integrative Screening Process (ISP), IRLAB has discovered and developed all its projects within Parkinson's disease and will have an ability to also discover drug candidates for other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), where large and growing medical needs exist. In addition to the Phase IIb clinical candidates, the ISP platform has also generated several CNS programs that are now in preclinical phases. IRLAB is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market. More information is found on www.irlab.se.

Attachments

IRLAB Q4 2021 ENG

SOURCE: IRLAB Therapeutics



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/690006/IRLABs-Year-End-Report-January-1--December-31-2021

Recommended Stories

  • S&P 500 logs first correction in 2 years as Russia-Ukraine conflict escalates. Here’s what history says happens next to U.S. stock-market benchmark

    The S&P 500 on Tuesday falls into correction for the first time in two years, joining the Nasdaq Composite, as Russia-Ukraine tensions intensify.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks With at Least 8% Dividend Yield

    What to make of the situation in Eastern Europe? Russia has massed forces on the Ukrainian border, and recognized two adjacent Ukrainian provinces – both with ethnic Russian population majorities – as independent. The US has matched this bellicosity with saber rattling of its own, although the Biden Administration has made it clear that it will oppose Russian moves with economic sanctions rather than force. The result: a geopolitical mess that is threatening stability from Moscow to Washington a

  • 3 Stocks I'm Buying During a Tech Stock Correction

    Tech stock investors have had a rough three months. The Nasdaq Composite Index has declined by around 16.6% from its peak back in mid-November as the growing prospect of higher interest rates has dampened investors' risk appetites. Of course, not all growth stocks will recover fully from this recent (and prolonged) slump, so it pays to be careful when selecting tech companies trading at correction-level prices.

  • Alibaba Faces Volatile Reaction to Earnings as Woes Mount

    (Bloomberg) -- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. faces a wild ride over the next few days, with options pricing pointing to huge swings in the stock as investors brace for a drop in earnings and further regulatory scrutiny.Most Read from BloombergBlinken Says Meeting With Lavrov Is Canceled: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdateStocks Decline as Biden Proposes Russia Sanctions: Markets WrapActivision to

  • Funds Are Buying These 4 Growth Stocks

    These names can present unique opportunities for outperformance as institutional investors tend to be more sophisticated than retail buyers.

  • ‘Waiting for the perfect moment may not be the best strategy’: 3 things investors should do right now as Ukraine-Russia crisis escalates

    Americans woke up after a three-day weekend to more market turmoil as the Ukraine-Russian crisis escalates. In many ways, it was a replay of what investors have seen with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) the S&P 500 (SPX) and Nasdaq Composite (COMP) in recent months — another major disruption to global stock markets. The latest stock-market turmoil has come as markets have attempted to recalibrate amid policy changes at the Federal Reserve, record-high levels of inflation.

  • Markets Are on a War Footing. Here’s a Worst-Case Scenario.

    U.S. and European allies set to announce sanctions against Russia, China looks ready to regulate the metaverse, pharmacies say filling prescriptions for Covid-19 pills is costly, and other news to start your day.

  • Why Overstock.com Shares Plummeted Today

    Equity investors sold out of a wide range of titles on Tuesday, but they really sold out of Overstock.com (NASDAQ: OSTK). The internet discount retailer's shares took a more than 8% hit on the day, due mainly to a price target cut from an influential bank. The cutter was Bank of America Securities analyst Curtis Nagle, who on Tuesday chopped his Overstock.com target to $80 from the previous $100 for a fairly steep 20% trimming.

  • Why XPeng Shares Crashed Today

    Shares of XPeng dropped as much as 10%, before closing Tuesday's trading session down 8.3%. Recent positive news for XPeng stock was being overshadowed today by more macro concerns leading to risk aversion in many global markets. Two weeks ago, Xpeng said it was being included in the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect program.

  • ‘Every Market Is Oversold’: Wall Street Bulls on Ukraine Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- Wall Street strategists, bullish before Russia’s military buildup near Ukraine’s border, are mostly sticking to their view that stock markets can weather Europe’s brewing security crisis. For now at least. Most Read from BloombergBlinken Says Meeting With Lavrov Is Canceled: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdateStocks Decline as Biden Proposes Russia Sanctions: Markets WrapWhy Donet

  • The Russia Issue Is Hurting the Stock Market. How Things Could Get Worse.

    Stocks are reeling, but there isn’t full-blown panic. Several developments need to occur for the stock market to take another nosedive.

  • Is a 70% Fall in Matterport Stock a Buying Opportunity?

    We’re not even two full months into 2022 and some charts make for almost comical reading based on the absurd drops some stocks have exhibited. For instance, since the turn of the year, shares of Matterport (MTTR) have already shaved 70% off their value. The volatile market conditions can be partly to blame, but it hasn’t helped that the spatial data company announced a disappointing outlook when delivering 4Q21’s financials earlier this month. However, Deutsche Bank’s Bhavin Shah recently met wi

  • Why Tesla, Rivian, and Nio Are All Dropping Today

    Tesla's new German gigafactory still faces obstacles, and broader concerns are affecting the whole electric vehicle sector.

  • Block Earnings Are Coming; Here’s What Matters

    Is now the best time for a previous high-flying digital payments growth name to deliver a quarterly report? Possibly not, considering the market’s adverse reaction to such stocks this earnings season. However, that’s what Block (SQ) will do this Thursday (Feb 24). But maybe the fact peers such as PayPal and Affirm have disappointed means the bar is lowered somewhat, says RBC’s Daniel Perlin. Plus, the stock is down by 60% since the prior report, and as such, Perlin believes the “expectations hur

  • fuboTV Stock: Focus on the Long Haul

    After trading activity comes to a halt on Wednesday, fuboTV (FUBO) will take its turn to deliver Q4’s financials. For streaming companies, this earnings season has been nothing less than a massacre, as evidenced in the share price meltdown following Netflix’ and Roku’s disastrous displays. Can the sports-first streamer be an exception to the rule? Wedbush’s Michael Pachter is uncertain, although, for the analyst, that doesn’t alter the long-term bull thesis. “While fuboTV is an unlikely outlier

  • The gold price is surging on inflation and Ukraine fears. Here’s where UBS sees it going this year

    Pandemic-era inflation and a geopolitical crisis in Eastern Europe have caused gold's price to surge, so where to next?

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures recover some losses after S&P 500 tumbles into correction

    Stock futures opened higher Tuesday evening after a steep sell-off during the regular trading day, which pushed the S&P 500 and Dow to their lowest settlements so far of 2022.

  • Why Advanced Micro Devices Stock Just Popped

    Shares of semiconductor star Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) jumped on Tuesday, and are up 2% as of 11:30 a.m. ET. You can thank investment banker Bernstein for that. This morning, Bernstein upgraded shares of AMD to outperform -- the analyst's first upgrade of the semiconductor stock to a buy level in a decade, as StreetInsider.com just pointed out.

  • Home Depot leads the list of 20 worst performers in the S&P 500 on Tuesday

    Plenty of stocks that soared during the economic recovery fell 4% or more, including Tesla, Ford and Best Buy.

  • Russia warns gas prices will double after Nord Stream 2 blocked

    Oil price soars to seven-year high as Putin orders troops into Ukraine What sanctions the UK has imposed on Russia FTSE 100 rises 0.1pc in volatile trading; Pound falls against dollar Russian stocks and rouble tumble; Gas prices surge Ambrose Evans-Pritchard: Vladimir Putin controls the supply chain of western technology, so who is bluffing? Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter