U.S. markets open in 6 hours 41 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,944.00
    +19.50 (+0.50%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,446.00
    +134.00 (+0.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,188.25
    +84.00 (+0.69%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,823.30
    +14.00 (+0.77%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.98
    +2.11 (+2.43%)
     

  • Gold

    1,729.20
    +6.60 (+0.38%)
     

  • Silver

    18.26
    +0.38 (+2.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9965
    +0.0032 (+0.32%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1930
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.99
    +0.43 (+1.68%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1586
    +0.0065 (+0.56%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    141.1790
    +0.6040 (+0.43%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,867.49
    +115.69 (+0.59%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    484.16
    +4.49 (+0.94%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,287.43
    +6.24 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,626.51
    +6.90 (+0.02%)
     

IRLAB's partner Ipsen Initiates Clinical Studies in Line with Mesdopetam's Development Plan

IRLAB Therapeutics
·3 min read
IRLAB Therapeutics

GOTHENBURG, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / September 6, 2022 / IRLAB Therapeutics (STO:IRLAB-A)(FRA:6IRA) Gothenburg, Sweden, September 6, 2022 - IRLAB Therapeutics AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: IRLAB A), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company discovering and developing novel treatments for the most troublesome symptoms of Parkinson's disease, today announced that its partner Ipsen has initiated clinical studies with drug candidate mesdopetam in accordance with its development plan. These are standard clinical pharmacokinetic studies that will run in parallel to the Phase IIb study with mesdopetam that is currently being conducted by IRLAB with top-line results anticipated around the end of the year 2022.

In 2021, Ipsen, a specialty pharma company, acquired exclusive global rights to the development and commercialization of the mesdopetam program. Ipsen plan to initiate three clinical pharmacology studies in healthy volunteers including a pharmacokinetic, a drug-to-drug interaction, and a mass balance study. These clinical pharmacokinetics studies will provide a standard set of data typically required for late-stage drug development and in readiness for potential further studies with mesdopetam. These three studies are expected to be completed between Q3 2022 and Q1 2023.

"We are encouraged by Ipsen's enthusiasm and commitment to the development plan for mesdopetam. This timely execution of the clinical pharmacokinetic studies in parallel with our Phase IIb study will ensure efficient continuation of the late-stage development program for mesdopetam," said Richard Godfrey, CEO at IRLAB.

IRLAB remains responsible for the completion of the ongoing Phase IIb study with mesdopetam, more information can be found on clinicaltrials.gov: NCT04435431 and EudraCT: 2020 -002010-41. Ipsen is making preparations to assume responsibility for the mesdopetam clinical development program through registration and commercialization.

For more information:

Richard Godfrey, CEO
Phone: +46 730 70 69 00
E-mail: richard.godfrey@irlab.se

Nicholas Waters, EVP and Head of R&D
Phone: +46 730 75 77 01
E-mail: nicholas.waters@irlab.se

About mesdopetam

Mesdopetam (IRL790) is a dopamine D3-receptor antagonist being developed for the treatment of levodopa-induced dyskinesias (LIDs), a severe form of troublesome involuntary movements commonly occurring in Parkinson's disease. Mesdopetam also has potential in treating Parkinson's disease Psychosis (PD-P). In clinical studies, mesdopetam reduces time spent with troublesome dyskinesia and thereby increases daily ‘good ON-time' in patients with Parkinson's. Preclinical studies show that mesdopetam is a potent and efficacious antidyskinetic, and that mesdopetam also has the potential to prevent the development of dyskinesia. In 2021, Ipsen, a specialty pharma company, acquired exclusive global rights to the development and commercialization of mesdopetam.

About IRLAB

IRLAB discovers and develops novel treatments of Parkinson's disease and other CNS disorders. The company's most advanced drug candidates, mesdopetam (IRL790) and pirepemat (IRL752), are in Phase IIb and are designed to treat some of the most difficult symptoms related to Parkinson's . In 2021, Ipsen, a specialty pharma company, acquired exclusive global rights to the development and commercialization of mesdopetam.

IRLAB has discovered and generated all its drug candidates and continues to discover innovative drug candidates for the treatment of CNS disorders through its proprietary systems biology-based Integrative Screening Process (ISP) research platform. In addition to IRLAB's strong clinical pipeline, the company is also progressing two preclinical programs, IRL942 and IRL757, towards Phase I studies. IRLAB is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. More information on www.irlab.se.

Attachments

IRLAB's partner Ipsen initiates clinical studies in line with mesdopetam's development plan

SOURCE: IRLAB Therapeutics



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/714741/IRLABs-partner-Ipsen-Initiates-Clinical-Studies-in-Line-with-Mesdopetams-Development-Plan

Recommended Stories

  • 25 Biggest Pharmaceutical Companies in the World A Year Ago

    In this article we listed the 25 biggest pharmaceutical companies in the world a year ago and then compared their market caps today. Most of the article was written a year ago and discuss what hedge funds thought about those companies at that time. The biggest loser in the list is probably Moderna (MRNA) which […]

  • Novavax's (NVAX) COVID-19 Jab Gets Approval in Switzerland

    Novavax (NVAX) receives expanded temporary authorization for Nuvaxovid, its COVID-19 vaccine, in Switzerland for adolescents aged 12 to 17 and as a booster in adults aged 18 years and above.

  • CVS to buy Signify Health in $8 billion deal

    CVS Health Corp on Monday agreed to buy home healthcare services company Signify Health for about $8 billion in cash, a move that will enable one of the largest U.S. healthcare companies to provide further care management to patients in their homes. Healthcare companies like CVS have been expanding beyond managing health and pharmacy benefits with acquisitions of doctors groups and surgical centers in recent years. "We’ve been very clear about what we were looking for in expanding our health services, either be it primary care, provider enablement or in the home, and Signify Health clearly checks off two boxes: into the home and provider enablement," CVS CEO Karen Lynch said in an interview.

  • The U.S. Is No Longer Providing Free COVID Tests. Here's What To Do Now.

    There are still a few ways you can get free or affordable COVID tests or at-home rapid test kits.

  • How Pfizer and BioNTech Modified Covid-19 Vaccines for Fall Boosters

    The companies began tinkering with their Covid-19 vaccine before new versions of the Omicron strain spread across the U.S. The preparations are a big reason that the reformulated boosters are now rolling out.

  • How long COVID is impacting the nationwide labor shortage

    Persistent COVID-19 symptoms could be keeping millions of Americans out of the workforce. Economists and policymakers have struggled to figure out why a much lower percentage of working-age adults are in the labor force than before the pandemic. The number of Americans either employed or looking for work eclipsed its pre-pandemic level in August, according…

  • Vertex (VRTX) CF Drug Gets FDA Expanded Label for Toddlers

    Following FDA approval for label expansion, Vertex Pharmaceuticals' (VRTX) Orkambi is now approved for treating cystic fibrosis in children aged one year and older.

  • Masimo's (MASI) Latest Watch to Improve Patient Outcomes

    Masimo's (MASI) full-market consumer release of the Masimo W1 and other related launches is likely to significantly improve RPM.

  • China approves inhaled Covid vaccine

    Inhaled as a fine mist, Convidecia Air can provide good protection after just one breath, its maker says.

  • A New Depression Treatment Is Changing People's Lives—Doctors Say It's Dangerous

    Things have changed a lot since the days when getting a prescription filled meant handing a slip of paper to your local pharmacist after a trip the doctor. Now there are virtual visits, and medical information is available everywhere, from symptom checkers on WebMD to advertisements for medication on TikTok.While many of these new approaches prioritize convenience, they can be risky. In an article published by the National Library of Medicine, researchers found that some of the potential hazards

  • Codington County's COVID cases fall 25%; South Dakota cases plummet 18.5%

    South Dakota reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 1,292 new cases. That's down 18.5% from the previous week's tally of 1,585 new cases of the virus that causes COVID…

  • 7 Ways You're Ruining Your Liver Without Even Realizing It

    The liver is a three pound organ that performs over 500 vital jobs for us daily without a break, so taking care of the liver is essential for overall health. The liver performs important duties like discarding waste, maintaining blood sugar levels, regulating blood clotting and more. You can't live without your liver so when it's in trouble, so are you. Eat This, Not That! Health spoke with experts who share seven ways you're damaging your liver that you might not realize. Read on—and to ensure

  • Second booster against COVID-19 to be available to everyone in Ukraine, says health ministry

    The Ministry of Health of Ukraine plans to allow all citizens to receive a second booster vaccination against COVID-19 in September, chief sanitary doctor Ihor Kuzin said in an interview with Ukrinform news agency published on Sept. 4.

  • The Curious Hole in My Head

    I barreled into the world — a precipitous birth, the doctors called it — at a New York City hospital in the dead of night. In my first few hours of life, after six bouts of halted breathing, the doctors rushed me to the neonatal intensive care unit. A medical intern stuck his pinkie into my mouth to test the newborn reflex to suck. I didn’t suck hard enough. So they rolled my pink, 7-pound-11-ounce body into a brain scanner. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Lo and behol

  • Inside the rare disease that 'knocked out' Ashton Kutcher's hearing, vision and balance for a year

    The star revealed last month that the year-long effects from a rare autoimmune disease had him wondering if he'd ever be able to live normally again.

  • If You Have This Blood Type, Your Stroke Risk Jumps 16 Percent, New Study Says

    Ischemic stroke occurs when a blood clot blocks the flow of blood through a narrow artery to the brain. This triggers a major medical emergency as the brain quickly becomes deprived of necessary oxygen and nutrients. While there are many factors which can contribute to your stroke risk, researchers have recently found that one somewhat unexpected factor—your blood type—could make you 16 percent more likely to experience a stroke before the age of 60. Read on to learn whether you're at heightened

  • Warning Signs You May Have a Blood Clot in Your Brain

    The brain is undeniably the most important and powerful organ in our body, but also highly vulnerable to injury and disease. A blood clot in your brain is a serious health condition, "that can lead to stroke or even death," Dr. Tomi Mitchell, a Board-Certified Family Physician with Holistic Wellness Strategies tells us. "While prompt medical treatment is essential, it can be challenging to identify the symptoms of a brain clot. However, four key signs may indicate that you have a clot in your br

  • Sky Sports presenter Jo Wilson reveals stage three cervical cancer diagnosis

    ‘If I can save just one other life by being open about my battle then it’s worth speaking out’

  • CanSino's inhaled COVID-19 vaccine gets emergency use approval in China

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -China's CanSino Biologics Inc said on Sunday that its recently developed COVID-19 vaccine has been approved by the country's drug regulator for emergency use as a booster, potentially benefiting its business. The inhaled version of Cansino's adenovirus-vectored COVID-19 vaccine has obtained the green light from the National Medical Products Administration, the company said in a filing on Sunday. "The approval will have a positive impact on the company's performance if the vaccine is subsequently purchased and used by relevant government agencies," CanSino said.

  • Op-Ed: Laborers who fought for 40-hour weeks a century ago wouldn't want you to send work emails from bed

    Trying to work 24/7 takes a toll on health and productivity. Workers need to know when to get off the clock.