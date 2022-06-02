U.S. markets close in 6 hours 29 minutes

iRobot Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conference

·1 min read
BEDFORD, Mass., June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- iRobot Corp. (NASDAQ: IRBT), a leader in consumer robots, today announced that the company plans to participate in the upcoming Bank of America 2022 Global Technology Conference. Pertinent details include:

iRobot logo. (PRNewsfoto/iRobot Corp.)
iRobot logo. (PRNewsfoto/iRobot Corp.)

Date:

June 8, 2022

Conference:

Bank of America 2022 Global Technology Conference  

Presentation Time:

3:45 p.m. ET

Event URL:

https://investor.irobot.com/events/event-details/irobot-corp-bank-america-global-technology-conference-0  

iRobot executives:

Julie Zeiler, executive vice president and CFO


Andrew Kramer, vice president, investor relations

About iRobot Corporation

iRobot®, the leading global consumer robot company, designs and builds the world's most thoughtful robots and intelligent home innovations that make life better. iRobot created the home robot cleaning category with the introduction of its Roomba® robot vacuum in 2002. Today, iRobot is a global enterprise that has sold more than 40 million robots worldwide. iRobot's product portfolio features proprietary technologies and advanced concepts in cleaning, mapping and navigation. Leveraging this portfolio, iRobot engineers are working to build an ecosystem of robots and smart home devices to help consumers make their homes easier to maintain and healthier places to live. For more information about iRobot, please visit www.irobot.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/irobot-announces-participation-in-upcoming-investor-conference-301558149.html

SOURCE iRobot Corporation

