iRobot Offers One-of-a-Kind Cleaning Experience with Expanded Select Membership Program

BEDFORD, Mass., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- iRobot Corp. (NASDAQ: IRBT), a leader in consumer robots, today announced the company is expanding its subscription-based iRobot Select membership program to include the recently announced Roomba® j7+ robot vacuum with Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, along with benefits that provide customers with an entirely new and personalized ownership experience.

Powered by iRobot Genius™ Home Intelligence, the Roomba j7+ robot vacuum is a thoughtful, collaborative cleaning partner that delivers superior cleaning performance with every mission. Featuring PrecisionVision Navigation, the robot recognizes and avoids common obstacles like cords and pet waste, giving you peace of mind that the job will get done. When it’s finished cleaning, the Roomba j7+ will return to its Clean Base and empty up to 60 days of debris into an enclosed bag.

For a one-time $99 activation fee and a monthly $29 subscription, iRobot Select members can get the Roomba j7+ robot vacuum, accessory replenishments automatically shipped to their home as needed, a premium protection plan, and personal support from a dedicated experience team. In addition, iRobot Select members will be eligible to upgrade their robot every three years. iRobot began piloting the Select membership program one year ago.

"As home robots become more mainstream, iRobot is providing consumers who want our latest technology with an alternative, value-added purchasing option along with a stress-free cleaning experience," said Keith Hartsfield, chief product officer at iRobot. "The iRobot Select membership program opens up new opportunities for customers to experience the benefits a robot vacuum provides and peace of mind that their individual needs will be covered along the way. Since initially piloting the program one year ago, customer feedback has been overwhelmingly favorable, which reflects Roomba's exceptional cleaning performance combined with the program's affordable pricing plan, dedicated support and automatic accessory replenishment. Now, with the combination of a Select membership and the new Roomba j7+ robot vacuum, iRobot is providing customers with the most advanced and personalized way to keep a cleaner home so that they can spend more time doing what they most want to do."

In addition to the Roomba j7+ robot vacuum, iRobot Select members are provided with:

  • Automatic Accessory Replenishment: Intelligence that orders ahead
    Want to get the most out of your robot? iRobot Select makes it happen with automatic accessory replenishment, which ships accessories like Dirt Disposal Bags and High-Efficiency Filters to your door as your robot needs them.

  • Premium Protection Plan: Accidents happen
    With iRobot Select, if you accidentally drop or damage your robot, you are covered.

  • Dedicated Experience Team: Continuous personal care to ensure a constant clean
    A dedicated Experience Team is ready to help guide your set up and offer on-demand support to ensure you take advantage of an ever-expanding range of new software-based features and functionality that will keep your robot operating at peak performance.

  • Upgrades & Expanding Your iRobot Family: Get the latest and greatest with upgrade eligibility in 3 years along with special offers to bring new robots into your home
    Every membership in the iRobot Select program offers eligibility to get a new robot every three years, so you'll always be on the cutting edge of clean. Over time, iRobot plans to make other robots available to Select members.

Availability:
iRobot Select is available to customers in the U.S., with both the Roomba j7+ and Roomba i7+ robot vacuums being offered as part of the membership program. iRobot Select availability in other regions is not being announced at this time.

For more information:
Roomba j7+ robot vacuum photos, videos and information can be found at: http://media.irobot.com/media-kits.

About iRobot Corporation
iRobot, the leading global consumer robot company, designs and builds robots that empower people to do more both inside and outside of the home. iRobot created the home robot cleaning category with the introduction of its Roomba® Robot Vacuum in 2002. Today, iRobot is a global enterprise that has sold more than 30 million robots worldwide. iRobot's product line, including the Roomba® and the Braava® family of mopping robots, feature proprietary technologies and advanced concepts in cleaning, mapping and navigation. iRobot engineers are building an ecosystem of robots and technologies to enable the smart home. For more information about iRobot, please visit www.irobot.com.

For iRobot Investors
Certain statements made in this press release that are not based on historical information are forward-looking statements which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. This press release contains express or implied forward-looking statements relating to iRobot Corporation's expectations concerning new product availability and new product features, including features that expand product performance over time. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in these forward-looking statements. Existing and prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. iRobot undertakes no obligation to update or revise the information contained in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise. For additional disclosure regarding these and other risks faced by iRobot, see the disclosure contained in our public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including, without limitation, our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/irobot-offers-one-of-a-kind-cleaning-experience-with-expanded-select-membership-program-301392283.html

SOURCE iRobot Corporation

