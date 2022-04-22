iRobot's Roomba 694 drops to $180, plus the rest of the week's best tech deals

Mother's Day is quickly approaching and if you're looking to get mom a piece of new tech, you can do so right now while saving some money in the process. Apple's latest AirPods remain on sale for $150 and you can pick up the Apple Watch Series 7 for as low as $330, depending on the color you choose. A few robot vacuums have been discounted, including the already affordable Roomba 694, plus Ninja's 10-in-1 multicooker is still $70 off and down to $130. Here are the best tech deals from this week that you can still get today.

Roomba 694

iRobot Roomba 694

iRobot's affordable Roomba 694 is still on sale for $180 right now, which is a record low. This is one of our favorite budget-friendly robot vacuums thanks to its easy to use mobile app, good cleaning power and sleek design.

Buy Roomba 694 at Amazon - $180

AirPods (3rd gen)

Apple's newest earbuds are close to their record-low price right now. You can grab the third-gen AirPods for $150, or $30 off their normal rate. We gave them a score of 88 for their improved design, much better audio quality and longer battery life.

Buy AirPods (3rd gen) at Amazon - $150

AirPods Pro

Apple's AirPods Pro are back on sale for $174, which is 30 percent off their normal price. We gave them a score of 87 for their improved fit, good audio quality and solid ANC.

Buy AirPods Pro at Amazon - $174

Apple Watch Series 7

Many color options of the 41mm Apple Watch Series 7 are down to $330, or $70 off their normal price. We gave the wearable a score of 90 for its bigger screen, faster charging and handy watchOS 8 features.

Buy Apple Watch Series 7 at Amazon - $330

10.2-inch iPad

Both Amazon and Walmart have the entry-level iPad for $309 right now, or $20 off its normal price. We gave the slab a score of 86 for its improved performance, excellent battery life and Center Stage-capable front cameras.

Buy 10.2-inch iPad at Amazon - $309 Buy 10.2-inch iPad at Walmart - $309

AirPods Max

Apple AirPods Max

A couple of colors of the AirPods Max are $100 off and down to $450. We gave the premium headphones a score of 84 for their excellent sound quality, solid ANC and reliable onboard controls.

Buy AirPods Max at Amazon - $450

Roomba j7+

iRobot Roomba j7+

The Roomba j7+ robo-vac and the Roomba s9+ are both $200 off right now and down to $599 and $799, respectively. These are both advanced machines from iRobot, with the j7+ sporting a pet poop detection feature, while the s9+ has the strongest suction power of all of the company's robot vacuums. Both also come with clean bases, so you won't have to empty their dustbins manually after each cleaning job.

Buy Roomba j7+ at Amazon - $599 Buy Roomba s9+ at Amazon - $799

Eero 6 routers

Eero 6 WiFi router

A bunch of Eero 6 router packs are on sale right now, including a three-pack of the Eero 6 Pro, which is $120 off and down to $479. You save spend a bit less money and opt for the two-pack, which is $80 off and down to $319. These are the latest WiFi 6 systems from the Amazon-owned brand, and many of the come with built-in Zigbee smart home hubs.

Shop Eero 6 sale at Amazon

Fitbit Charge 5

Fitbit Charge 5 fitness tracker

The Fitbit Charge 5 tracker is down to $130, which is only $10 more than its record-low price. We gave the device a score of 82 for its accurate onboard GPS, slim design, standard Fitbit Pay and long battery life.

Buy Fitbit Charge 5 at Amazon - $130

Ninja Foodi 10-in-1 multicooker

Ninja Foodi 10-in-1 pressure cooker and air fryer

Ninja's 10-in-1 multicooker is $70 off and down to $130, which is close to its all-time-low price. This is a solid alternative to an Instant Pot as it has a bunch of cooking modes including pressure cook, slow cook, steam, yogurt and even air fry.

Buy Ninja 10-in-1 multicooker at Amazon - $130

Google Nest Video Doorbell Battery

Battery-powered Google Nest Cam and Doorbell

A handful of Google smart home devices are on sale right now, including the Nest Video Doorbell Battery, which is $30 off and down to $150. This gadget will let you keep an eye on what's going on outside your door from your phone, and there are no wires to fuss with when you install it. You can also pick up the Nest Cam Indoor and Outdoor for less, coming in at $80 and $150, respectively.

Buy Nest Cam Indoor at Adorama - $80 Buy Nest Cam Outdoor at Adorama - $150 Buy Nest Cam Outdoor at B&H - $150 Buy Nest Video Doorbell Battery at Adorama - $150 Buy Nest Video Doorbell Battery at B&H - $150

Amazon smart thermostat

Amazon's smart thermostat is back on sale for $48, which is 20 percent off its regular price. The Energy Star-certified device uses Honeywell's Home Thermostat tech to help you save on energy costs — and, like other Amazon devices, it works with Alexa so you can use voice commands to control the temperature in your home.

Buy smart thermostat at Amazon - $48

Google Nest thermostats

Both Google's standard Nest Thermostat and the more advanced Learning model remain discounted right now. You can pick up the regular version for $100, while the Learning Thermostat is still on sale for $200. They share most of the same features, but you'll get a slicker design, a higher-res display and the ability to connect with Nest Temperature Sensors with the Learning model.

Buy Nest Thermostat at Amazon - $100 Buy Nest Learning Thermostat at Amazon - $200

New tech deals

NordVPN

NordVPN's latest deal lets you save 51 percent off the price of a two-year subscription, so you'll pay only $96 for that time period. After the first two years, the price goes up to $99 per year. NordVPN is one of our favorites thanks to its speed, its no-logs policy, the thousands of servers it has to choose from and that one account supports up to six connected devices

Subscribe to NordVPN (2 years) - $96

JBL Xtreme 3

This midrange Bluetooth speaker is $80 off and down to $300, which is the cheapest we've seen it. It earned a spot in our portable Bluetooth speaker guide for its dynamic yet balanced sound quality, IP67-rated design and relatively compact size.

Buy JBL Xtreme 3 at Amazon - $300

83-inch Sony A90J Bravia XR OLED smart TV

This massive OLED TV from Sony is $500 less than usual, bringing it down to $5,500. It's the 2021 model and it supports XR Motion Clarity, the Google TV interface, voice commands with Alexa, HDMI 2.1 and more.

Buy 83-inch Sony A90J OLED at Amazon - $5,500

