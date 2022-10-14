iRobot's Roomba 694 is on sale for $199, plus the rest of the week's best tech deals

While most of the Prime Early Access Sale deals have come and gone, there are a few sales still thriving on Amazon. Google's Pixel 6a smartphone remains down to one of the best prices we've seen, while one of our favorite budget robot vacuums is close to a record-low price. A number of earbuds from Beats, Jabra and others are still discounted, plus you can still pick up a 48-inch LG OLED TV for less than $700. Here are the best October Prime Day deals that you can still get today.

Roomba 694

The Roomba 694 is on sale for $199 right now, which is close to its record-low price. It earned a spot in our best budget robot vacuum guide for its strong cleaning power, slick design and easy-to-use mobile app. This deal is part of a larger sale on iRobot machines that has also knocked the Roomba j7+ down to $599 and the high-end s9+ down to $799.

Buy Roomba 694 at Amazon - $199Shop iRobot deals at Amazon

Google Pixel 6a

Amazon has knocked $100 off Google's Pixel 6a, bringing it down $349. We gave the budget-friendly smartphone a score of 89 for its attractive design, great cameras and long battery life.

Buy Pixel 6a at Amazon - $349

Samsung Pro Plus microSD card

Samsung's Pro Plus microSD card in 128GB is only $2 more right now than it was on Prime Day, putting it at $20. It also comes with an adapter, so you can use it with more types of devices. You'll get read/write speeds of up to 160MB/s and 120MB/s, respectively, and a card that's temperature, magnet- and drop-resistant.

Buy Samsung Pro Plus (128GB) at Amazon - $20

Beats Fit Pro

The Beats Fit Pro are 20 percent off and down to $160 at the moment. We gave them a score of 87 for their comfortable, water-resistant design, good sound quality and ANC and long battery life.

Buy Beats Fit Pro at Amazon - $160

Jabra Elite 3

Jabra's excellent Elite 3 earbuds have dropped to $50, or $30 off their normal rate. These already affordable buds earned a score of 88 from us for their impressive sound quality, good battery life, reliable touch controls and comfortable fit.

Buy Jabra Elite 3 at Amazon - $50

48-inch LG A1 OLED

LG's 48-inch A1 OLED smart TV is cheaper than ever at $647 right now. This is one of the company's more affordable OLED sets and it runs on LG's a7 Gen 4 AI Processor 4K and supports Dolby Vision, HDR10, Game Optimizer and voice controls with Alexa and the Google Assistant.

Buy 48-inch LG A1 OLED at Amazon - $647

Echo Show 5

The Echo Show 5 is on sale for $40, or a little more than half off its usual price. If you want a smart alarm clock, this is the smart display to get. We like its sharp 5-inch display, ambient light sensor, smart home controls and tap-to-snooze feature.

Buy Echo Show 5 at Amazon - $40

Google Nest Thermostat

The Google Nest Thermostat is back on sale for $107 right now, which is close to its all-time low. It's an Energy Star-certified device that intelligently monitors the temperature in your home and suggests ways you can save money on energy usage. You can also control it from your phone, changing your home's environment from anywhere at any time.

Buy Google Nest Thermostat at Amazon - $107

