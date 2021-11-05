The Roomba 694 robot vacuum drops to a record low of $180

iRobot's Roombas are arguable the most sought after robot vacuums, but they're also some of the most expensive ones out there. We recommended the $275 Roomba 694 in our budget robot vacuum guide because it did a good job cleaning hard and carpeted floors and has a straightforward mobile app experience that even newbies will learn quickly. Now, you can grab that robo-vac at the best price we've seen it — an early Black Friday sale at Amazon has knocked the Roomba 694 down to $180, or $94 less than usual.

Buy Roomba 694 at Amazon - $180

This model just came out earlier this year and it replaces the older Roomba 675. The two vacuums are mostly the same, albeit for the refined design on the Roomba 694. It's a sleek, all-black robot with three buttons on its top in the center, which allow you to manually control it whenever that's easier than using the companion mobile app. It uses iRobot's three-stage cleaning system to suck up dirt on both hard floors and carpet, while navigating around furniture and other obstacles. It also goes a good job sensing problem areas — like pockets of dust or small piles of dirt — and focusing on those until they're gone. It even has a spot-clean feature that you can activate by pressing one of the on-device buttons.

The Roomba 694 connects to WiFi and works with iRobot's mobile app, which lets you turn on the robot, set schedules and more. iRobot's app is clean and easy to use, so if you're thinking about gifting this to a less tech-savvy person, they shouldn't have a problem figuring out how to use their new robo-vac. The Roomba 694 also works with Alexa and the Google Assistant, so you can activate it without even opening the app — just ask your preferred voice assistant to get it to start cleaning. This model should run for about 90 minutes when cleaning hard floors before it automatically returns to its base for a recharge. The Roomba 694 was already a great choice for those on a budget who wanted an iRobot device to clean their homes, but now it's a steal at this early Black Friday price.

