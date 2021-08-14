iRobot's high-end Roomba i7+ and S9+ are up to $150 off at Wellbots

We all could use a little help keeping our homes clean and a robot vacuum can do just that. Some robots, like iRobot's Roomba i7+ and S9+, go one step further by automatically emptying their bins into their clean bases after each job — so you rarely have to take out its trash. These gadgets come with high price tags, but you can grab either of them for less right now at Wellbots. The online retailer has the Roomba i7+ for $699, or $100 off, and the S9+ for $949, or $150 off, when you use the codes 100ENGADGET and 150ENGADGET, respectively, at checkout. While not all-time-low prices, they're the best prices we've seen since April.

Buy Roomba i7+ at Wellbots - $699 Buy Roomba S9+ at Wellbots - $949

The Roomba i7+ is one of the more expensive robot vacuums you can get from iRobot and we gave it a score of 87 when it first came out. Not only did it do a good job cleaning both carpeted and hard floors, but it was also quieter than other robot vacuums we've tested. The i7+ also has smart mapping technology so it can keep track of the rooms in your home to clean more efficiently. And like other robo-vacs, you can control the i7+ from your smartphone, plus set cleaning schedules, using the iRobot mobile app.

But the biggest thing that sets the i7+ apart from others is its clean base. After each job, the robot will automatically empty its bin into the clean base so you don't have to worry about it. The clean base itself can hold about 30 jobs worth of dirt, so it won't require constant attention either. The only downside are iRobot's proprietary bags that you'll have to buy for it.

Overall, the i7+ is a good pick if you want a robot vacuum that requires little attention on a daily basis. The Roomba S9+ has all of the same features plus a more corner-friendly design and "power-lift suction," which should help it do a better job deep-cleaning carpets and capturing pet hair.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.