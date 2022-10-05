iRobot's Roomba 694 is on sale for $199 right now

Those who have a robot vacuum on their gift list this year can pick up a few iRobot machines for less right now. Arguably the best for most people is the Roomba 694, which is 27 percent off at Amazon (which now owns iRobot) and down to only $199. While this model has dropped to $179 in the past, this is the best deal we've seen on it since June. Also discounted are the higher-end Roomba j7+ and Roomba s9+, which are going for $599 and $799, respectively.

Buy Roomba 694 at Amazon - $199 Buy Roomba j7+ at Amazon - $599 Buy Roomba S9+ at Amazon - $799

The Roomba 694 topped our list of best budget robot vacuums because it combines all of the essential features you'd expect in one of these machines with a relatively slick design and an easy-to-use mobile app. It cleans both hard and carpeted floors well, and it'll run for about 90 minutes (depending on floor surfaces) before it automatically returns to its dock to recharge. Its three-stage cleaning system did a pretty good job sucking up dirt, debris and even pet hair, and it navigates around furniture well, too.

You can control the device using the physical buttons on it, but the iRobot app is where you'll have more customization options. In it, you can check on the status of the robot's current job, plus set cleaning schedules, manually send the robot home and more. And when you don't even want to lift a finger, you can use Alexa or the Google Assistant to control the machine. While the Roomba 694 doesn't have the bells and whistles of the brand's more expensive devices, it has all the necessities and will be easy for first-time users to figure out.

If you're looking to invest in something more powerful, or just know you'll need stronger suction power, either the Roomba j7+ or the s9+ would be great picks. The j7+ is the newer of the two, debuting last year, and it has advanced obstacle avoidance that should help it navigate around a robo-vac's worst enemy — pet poop. It also has 10x the suction power of a standard Roomba and smart mapping abilities, plus it comes with a clean base into which it automatically empties its bin after every job. The Roomba s9+ takes it even further with 40x the suction power, a more corner-friendly design, obstacle detection, smart mapping and an included clean base.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter and subscribe to the Engadget Deals newsletter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.