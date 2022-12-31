U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,839.50
    -9.78 (-0.25%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,147.25
    -73.55 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,466.48
    -11.61 (-0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,761.25
    -5.00 (-0.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.51
    +2.11 (+2.69%)
     

  • Gold

    1,830.10
    +4.10 (+0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    24.18
    -0.07 (-0.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0712
    +0.0042 (+0.40%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8790
    +0.0440 (+1.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2098
    +0.0047 (+0.39%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.1050
    -1.9250 (-1.45%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,544.96
    -45.07 (-0.27%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    382.45
    +0.08 (+0.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,451.74
    -60.98 (-0.81%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,094.50
    +0.83 (+0.00%)
     

iRocket Appoints Ret. General Stephen Lyons to Board of Directors

·3 min read

NEW HYDE PARK, N.Y., Dec. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 31, 2022, the Board of Directors of Innovative Rocket Technologies Inc. (iRocket) has appointed General Stephen "Steve" Lyons (U.S. Army, ret.) as a director.

General Steve Lyons, joins the Board following more than 38 years of distinguished military service.
General Steve Lyons, joins the Board following more than 38 years of distinguished military service.

General Steve Lyons, joins the Board following more than 38 years of distinguished military service, culminating in his service from 2018 to 2021 as the 13th commander of US Transportation Command (TRANSCOM), one of 11 DOD combatant commands responsible to deploy and sustain military forces globally, provide humanitarian assistance, and integrate the Department's  multibillion-dollar joint deployment and distribution enterprise. He retired from the United States Army in 2021.

"General Lyons' deep understanding of defense and broad experience in military operations and matters of national security will be of great value to our Board," said iRocket Chairman and CEO Asad Malik.

In May 2022, General Lyons was appointed by the White House to be the new Port and Supply Chain Envoy to the Biden-Harris Administration Supply Chain Disruptions Task Force. General Lyons works with the U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT), the White House National Economic Council (NEC), ports, rail, trucking and other private companies across our supply chains to continue to address bottlenecks, speed up the movement of goods, and help lower costs for American families.

Retired General Lyons Bio:

Retired General Stephen R. Lyons took command August 24, 2018, becoming the 13th commander of U.S. Transportation Command (USTRANSCOM), one of 11 Combatant Commands in the Department of Defense. USTRANSCOM's mission is to project and sustain military power globally in order to assure our friends and allies, deter potential adversaries, and if necessary respond to win decisively. Lyons' experience spans 36 years of military service in positions of progressive leadership responsibility.

A native of Rensselaer, New York, Lyons graduated from the Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) and was commissioned a second lieutenant in the US Army in 1983. He holds two master's degrees, one from the Naval Postgraduate School in logistics management (1993); and a second from the Industrial College of the Armed Forces in national resource strategy (2005).

His numerous awards include the Defense Distinguished Service Medal (with Oak Leaf Cluster) and the Defense Superior Service Medal.

Lyons is married to Maureen Lyons and they have two children, Kara, and Dylan.

About iRocket

Founded in 2018, Innovative Rocket Technologies Inc. (iRocket), is proud to be the first fully autonomous, Reusable Small Launch vehicle manufacturer, utilizing 3D printing and additive manufacturing. With an innovative design, our focus is on reliability and rapid low-cost access to space. We are ready to pave the way for innovations in the space industry by addressing the various inefficiencies that currently exist. With our proprietary reusable engine technology, iRocket is well-equipped to be the small launch service provider of choice. We hope you'll join our journey in revolutionizing rocketry into the 21st century.

For more about iRocket, visit us at www.irocketusa.com and follow us on LinkedIn @iRocket Twitter at @iRocketUSA.

iRocket Logo (PRNewsfoto/iRocket)
iRocket Logo (PRNewsfoto/iRocket)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/irocket-appoints-ret-general-stephen-lyons-to-board-of-directors-301711684.html

SOURCE Innovative Rocket Technologies Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Democrats release Trump’s tax returns, and CPAs have questions: ‘In order to generate these kinds of losses, you need to be super rich. It’s not a poor man’s game.’

    Democrats released six years of Donald Trump’s income-tax returns on Friday, providing further insight into the former president’s tax situation. Trump and his wife, Melania, paid $0 in income taxes for 2020, according to a report released late Tuesday by the congressional Joint Committee on Taxation. The nonpartisan committee’s findings also raised several red flags related to the filings, namely Trump’s carryover losses, loans to his children that may or may not also be considered taxable gifts, and deduction-related tax write-offs.

  • Why Trump didn’t want you to see his tax returns

    The self-described business genius seems to declare business losses year after year.

  • Trump's Four Big Tax-Return Mistakes: Don't Make Them

    Don't do what Donald Trump did in his federal tax returns. That's to avoid an IRS audit, financial advisors say amid release of the Trump tax returns.

  • Restaurant Group Files To Stop Implementation Minimum Fast-Food Wage Law In California

    A restaurant-industry group reportedly sued some California state officials, alleging they plan to illegally implement a new law that would set minimum hourly wages for fast-food workers. The California law would set a minimum wage for the state's estimated half-million fast-food workers at as high as $22 an hour. That minimum would then increase annually based on inflation. Currently, California's minimum wage is $15 an hour, Wall Street Journal reported, and is set to rise to $15.50 in 2023. C

  • An Oil ETF Outpaced Crude by 5 Times Last Year. The Downside: Volatility.

    The U.S. Oil exchange-traded fund had a blowout year. But its secret is right there on its website: it invests not in oil prices but in oil futures. And that makes all the difference.

  • 17 Tips To Live Comfortably Off Just a Social Security Check

    Retiring from work and beginning to collect Social Security are two reasons to celebrate getting older. Although you are able to start collecting Social Security at age 62, your monthly benefits will be significantly higher if you wait until you reach your full retirement age, which ranges from 65 to 67 depending on the year you were born. For example, if your full retirement age is 67, but you start collecting Social Security at 62, your benefits will be 30% less than they would be if you waited the additional five years.

  • Trump's taxes show Donald Trump gave $0.00 to charity in his final year in office

    Trump's taxes show Donald Trump gave $0.00 to charity in his final year in office

  • Trump's charitable giving dropped to $0 by the time he left office, returns show

    He reported over $1.8 million in charitable contributions during his first year in the White House, but that figure dropped to $0 by 2020.

  • New year, new California laws: Here are a few that go into effect Jan. 1

    Here are a few California laws that take effect on Sunday.

  • Canada’s Competition Regulator Moves Again to Block Rogers-Shaw Deal

    The Competition Bureau plans to appeal after the merger court ruled that the roughly $14.7 billion deal is unlikely to weaken competition.

  • Putin says Russia now one of China's leading oil and gas suppliers

    Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that Russia had become one of China's leading suppliers of oil and gas, with 13.8 billion cubic metres of gas shipped to China via the Power of Siberia pipeline in the first 11 months of 2022. In remarks at the start of a video conference with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Putin said: "According to the results of this year, Russia has become one of the leaders in oil exports to China."

  • Ginni Thomas: ‘I regret all of these texts’ about 2020 election

    Virginia Thomas, the conservative activist and wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, told the House Jan. 6 committee that she regretted text messages and emails that she sent in the aftermath of the 2020 election to Mark Meadows, former President Trump’s then-chief of staff, and others.

  • Russia deploys ship armed with 8 Kalibr missiles in Black Sea

    As of Friday, a dozen Russian ships are deployed in the Black Sea, one of which is a missile carrier armed with Kalibr cruise missiles, with a total firing capacity of 8 missiles. Source: press office of the Ukrainian Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Quote: "As of 30 December 2022, up to ten enemy ships are on combat duty in the Black Sea, one of which is a Kalibr cruise missile carrier with a total firing capacity of eight missiles.

  • Threat of mass resignations upended Trump's coup plans

    Nicolle Wallace talks with Luke Broadwater, Kyle Cheney and Joyce Vance about how the threat of mass resignations from the intelligence community and the Justice Department disrupted Donald Trump's plans to install loyalists in leadership roles as part of his plot to retain power after losing the 2020 election.

  • Food Stamps Schedule: January 2023 — When SNAP Payments Distribute

    Recipients of SNAP, formerly known as food stamps, will receive their January payment soon, which includes the 12.5% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) approved for fiscal year 2023. The COLA kicked in...

  • Biden signs $1.7 trillion bill funding government operations

    President Joe Biden on Thursday signed a $1.7 trillion spending bill that will keep the federal government operating through the end of the federal budget year in September 2023, and provide tens of billions of dollars in new aid to Ukraine for its fight against the Russian military.

  • 4 Social Security Changes That Could Affect You in 2023

    This is definitely the case for Social Security. Since Social Security cost-of-living adjustments (COLAs) are pegged to inflation, it's not surprising that come 2023, recipients will be in for their largest raise in decades. From there, you'd have $1 in Social Security withheld per $2 of income.

  • Trump spent $1m bailing out Donald Jr’s failed business in 2018, new tax returns show

    Former president loaned three of his children $51,000

  • Downed Russian jets ‘almost all’ taken out by Kremlin's own air defence

    Russian jets shot from the sky were “almost all” downed by Moscow’s own air defence systems, pro-Kremlin military bloggers have claimed.

  • New Fed research flags rising risk of U.S. recession

    Just over half of the 50 U.S. states are exhibiting signs of slowing economic activity, breaching a key threshold that often signals a recession is in the offing, new research from the St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank report said. That report, released Wednesday, followed another report from the San Francisco Fed from earlier in the week that also delved into the rising prospect that the U.S. economy may fall into recession at some point in coming months. The St. Louis Fed said in its report that if 26 states have falling activity within their borders, that offers “reasonable confidence” that the nation as a whole will fall into a recession.