U.S. markets close in 5 hours 25 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,681.67
    +21.10 (+0.45%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,112.24
    -45.34 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,952.17
    +140.59 (+0.89%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,420.66
    +16.37 (+0.68%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.44
    +0.58 (+0.72%)
     

  • Gold

    1,798.80
    +34.90 (+1.98%)
     

  • Silver

    24.07
    +0.84 (+3.61%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1551
    -0.0071 (-0.61%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5440
    -0.0350 (-2.22%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3517
    -0.0166 (-1.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.6550
    -0.3360 (-0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,084.29
    +95.56 (+0.15%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,536.34
    -12.05 (-0.78%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,286.16
    +37.27 (+0.51%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,794.37
    +273.47 (+0.93%)
     
JOBS:

Jobless claims reached a new pandemic-era low

Another 269,000 Americans filed, below the expected 275,000

iRocket and Turion Space ink agreement for 10 launches to low Earth orbit

Aria Alamalhodaei
·2 min read

iRocket, a reusable rocket startup based in New York, has landed its first commercial customer. The company said Thursday it had signed a multi-launch agreement with Turion Space, a recent Y Combinator grad that's developing spacecraft for orbital debris removal and satellite servicing.

According to the terms of the agreement, iRocket will send twenty of Turion’s forthcoming Droid satellites to orbit across ten launches.

iRocket is developing fully reusable rockets, starting with its Shockwave launch vehicles, which it says will be ready to go to orbit in two years’ time. The autonomous 3-D printed Shockwave will be capable of supporting payloads with a maximum size of around 300 kg (661 lbs.) and 1,500 kg (around 3,300 lbs.) The company has begun testing its hardware, including injector testing and rocket engine testing, at NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center. Next up is a full assembly test, CEO Asad Malik told TechCrunch.

“We’re definitely on track, and our partnership with Turion just strengthens that,” he said.

Both companies have their eye on space junk removal; iRocket, with its resuable upper stage and Turion, with the Droid spacecraft, which the company says will remove orbital debris by docking with it and dragging it to an orbit low enough that it can eventually be captured and burned up in the atmosphere.

Turion, which was part of Y Combinator’s summer 2021 cohort, aims to launch the first Droid prototype in October 2022. The startup already has a separate launch agreement in place for that mission, though the startup couldn’t specify which provider it had selected. Turion has received funding from the U.S. Space Force, the M&J Engineering Group, and VC firm Village Global.

For that initial launch, the spacecraft will not be capable of removing orbital debris or servicing satellites. “We will only be doing domain awareness activities,” Turion CEO Ryan Westerdahl explained. “What we're calling this satellite is ‘Just Get It Up There,’ because we want to get something into orbit as soon as possible, because a large part of what we need to do is really build out our ground operations.”

In addition to YC, Turion has received funding from Soma Capital, Forward VC, Pi Campus, FoundersX Ventures, Harvard Management Company, and Imagination VC.

“Our top priority is building a sustainable future in low Earth orbit and active debris removal is a huge part of that,” Westerdahl said.

The two companies also hinted at possible future collaborations on in-orbit servicing. Westerdahl suggested that Turion could work with iRocket to perform final in-orbit deliveries for a fraction of the launch company’s payload, combined with space junk removal.

Recommended Stories

  • Man who jumped off West Norfolk Bridge to avoid capture still at large after fleeing police again

    A 26-year-old man who eluded arrest by jumping off the West Norfolk Bridge last month is still on the lam — and he has more charges against him. Portsmouth police say they saw Alex Tew at a residence in Portsmouth Oct. 30, but they didn’t get him into custody. Tew fled on foot when he saw police, according to a release. Tew is wanted on a slew of felony charges in Portsmouth — including ...

  • Why RocketLab Could Soar Higher Than Virgin Galactic

    No need to obsess over sending celebrities into space when Rocket Lab is quietly diversifying its business model for enhanced profit potential.

  • Intel AI Mentors Seek to Improve Astronaut Health

    Frontier Development Lab and Intel shed light on radiation-driven cancers using rodent and human data for the first time.

  • Harvard CRISPR pioneer Chad Cowan launches $87M stem cell play

    One of the scientific founders of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (Nasdaq: CRSP) is embarking on a mission to solve a longstanding problem in stem cell therapy: ensuring that the body does not mount an immune response to the foreign cells.

  • Illumina Supports Canada's Nationwide COVID-19 Genome Sequencing Initiative

    Data from 10,000 individuals affected by SARS-CoV-2 will be used to identify biomarkers that can help predict potential risk of serious disease and support the development of novel therapeutics to combat COVID-19

  • A father and son's Ice Age plot to slow Siberian thaw

    In one of the planet's coldest places, 130 km south of Russia's Arctic coast, scientist Sergey Zimov can find no sign of permafrost as global warming permeates Siberia's soil. As everything from mammoth bones to ancient vegetation frozen inside it for millennia thaws and decomposes, it now threatens to release vast amounts of greenhouse gases. Zimov, who has studied permafrost from his scientific base in the diamond-producing Yakutia region for decades, is seeing the effects of climate change in real time.

  • Florida rocket launch twice delayed: How to watch NASA SpaceX Crew-3 on your phone, tablet, TV

    Whoa! SpaceX and NASA are planning Saturday liftoff. Watch live SpaceX Crew-3 mission coverage on YouTube, your phone, Twitter & Facebook

  • Snoopy In Space: Season 2

    Blast off with Snoopy as he fulfills his dream to become a NASA astronaut. Joined by Charlie Brown and the rest of the Peanuts gang, Snoopy takes command of the International Space Station and explores the moon and beyond.

  • Delta sub-variant expected to be dominant in UK by January

    AY.4.2 thought to be at least 10 per cent more than transmissible than original Delta variant

  • LeoLabs, Maxar and Astroscale will join us to talk about sustainable in-space operations at TC Sessions: Space 2021

    Space is vast, but the part where humans can operate productively and sustainably, especially when it comes to for-profit commercial enterprises, is actually relatively small — and increasingly crowded. LeoLabs CEO and co-founder Daniel Ceperley, Astroscale CEO and founder Nobu Okada, and Maxar's GM of Robotics Lucy Condakchian will be at the event for a discussion of on-orbit operations, and what it's going to take to make LEO an effective and sustainable location for commercial space companies to cooperate, especially as the number of satellites surrounding Earth is set to explode in growth over the next few years. Ceperley's LeoLabs has established itself as the leading private company currently tracking low Earth objects, including debris from past launches, active satellites and more.

  • Why Scientists Are Stress Testing Tardigrades

    Tardigrades are microscopic animals so adaptable they can survive in some of the most extreme environments in the universe. Because of their durability, scientists are experimenting with them, trying to figure out just HOW much they can endure and what we can learn from it.

  • Frosty clues to Earth's warmer future

    Scientists are studying a unique frozen archive of Greenland's ice sheet. They're searching for clues to Earth's past and our planet's warmer future, as a result of temperature-rising climate change.

  • Potentially Faster Spreading Delta Variant Known As AY.4.2 Found In Maryland

    Health experts say that although this form of the highly transmissible Delta variant does seem to travel faster, researchers have found no evidence it is more severe.

  • Analyst Report: FMC Corporation

    FMC is a pure-play crop chemical company. The company has diversified its sales to create a balanced crop chemical portfolio across geographies and crop exposure. Through acquisitions, FMC is now one of the five largest patented crop chemical companies and will continue to develop new products through its research and development pipeline.

  • As Earth Warms, Human History Is Melting Away

    For the past few centuries, the Yup’ik peoples of Alaska have told gruesome tales of a massacre that occurred during the Bow and Arrow War Days, a series of long and often brutal battles across the Bering Sea coast and the Yukon. According to one account, the carnage started when one village sent a war party to raid another. But the residents had been tipped off and set an ambush, wiping out the marauders. The victors then attacked the undefended town, burning it and slaughtering its inhabitants

  • The New Moon In Scorpio Will Bring Out Your Dark Side

    We’re in the midst of Scorpio season, one of the most intense parts of the astrological year. It can be chaotic, but ultimately this time of year will inspire us to release the past and make way for the future. And the new moon in Scorpio, which occurs on November 4, makes that distinctly scorpion-like desire for a transformation even stronger. New moons always symbolize beginnings and fresh starts, but with this double dose of Scorpio energy, we simply won’t be able to ignore our drive to creat

  • Take a taxi to the sky!

    Vertical Aersospace Founder and CEO Stephen Fitzpatrick joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss his eVTOL company's plans to expand to major cities and lower carbon emissions.

  • Lewis University teaching students about impact airline industry has on climate

    Aviation students at Lewis University in south suburban Romeoville are learning more than simply how to fly.

  • WHOI scientists investigate climate change link to red tide expansion into Arctic

    WHOI scientists investigate climate change link to red tide expansion into Arctic

  • Eternals: Bollywood

    Marvel Studios' Eternals features an exciting new team of Super Heroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, ancient aliens who have been living on Earth in secret for thousands of years. Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, an unexpected tragedy forces them out of the shadows to reunite against mankind's most ancient enemy, the Deviants.