U.S. markets open in 26 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,449.25
    +55.25 (+1.26%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,826.00
    +355.00 (+1.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,491.75
    +238.75 (+1.68%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,045.80
    +26.40 (+1.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.08
    -2.38 (-2.49%)
     

  • Gold

    1,851.80
    -17.60 (-0.94%)
     

  • Silver

    23.17
    -0.68 (-2.86%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1357
    +0.0049 (+0.43%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0420
    +0.0460 (+2.30%)
     

  • Vix

    26.31
    -1.05 (-3.84%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3544
    +0.0012 (+0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.6070
    +0.0570 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,256.75
    +1,747.02 (+4.11%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,016.08
    +59.87 (+6.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,595.16
    +63.57 (+0.84%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,865.19
    -214.40 (-0.79%)
     

Iron Capital Equities Launches Platform for Small Businesses Mired in Expensive Alternative Debt

·2 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fintech Group, Iron Capital Equities, which operates multiple small business web properties, announces their newest platform, www.reverseconsolidation.com. With the use of banking intermediary technology, the fintech platform analyses a business' cash flow and determines how to refinance expensive Merchant Cash Advance (MCA) debt.

Businesses need to consolidate high interest, high payments for MCAs, especially now since thousands of companies received MCAs after emerging from post-pandemic government-imposed lockdowns.

Subprime small businesses find it difficult to obtain traditional financing. With their options to obtain cash are limited, many agree to short-term advances, most with a cost of capital over 30% and payback terms of less than 12 months. Businesses use this expensive money for working capital, upcoming projects, inventory, payroll, etc. Think of a payday loan, but for a small business whose future accounts receivables are put on the line as repayment collateral for a private lender.

"We see that businesses that are paying more than 3 MCAs at one time often have a monthly debt servicing ratio of over 30% compared with their gross sales. This far exceeds the profitability threshold for many businesses', says Matthew Elling, founding partner at Iron Capital Equities. Businesses can use this platform with more than one merchant cash advance (MCA).

Once the money is used, businesses often obtain another MCA to pay for the daily or weekly automatic payments for the 1st MCA. This method can spiral out of control, as with each position, the business's cash flow is not used to run the business but is used to pay for the MCA's positions.

The Reverse Consolidation saves the business up to 50% in weekly cash flow allocation by providing money to the company to pay for their current MCA payment liabilities. This is not debt restructuring, and the initial funding companies are not defaulted on. The term is essentially extended, so the business can satisfy their MCA debts and eventually climb out of debt.

While Iron Capital Equities has offered this Reverse Consolidation program for years, this is the first time that underwriting decisions with the utilization of bank account rectification software can determine the right savings.

"We know that the reverse consolidation works to alleviate a business' cash flow problems because of MCAs, now the use of bank account connectivity products and our fintech software can make better underwriting decisions," explains Matthew Elling.

Media Contact:
Matthew Elling
646-808-3205
329831@email4pr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/iron-capital-equities-launches-platform-for-small-businesses-mired-in-expensive-alternative-debt-301482369.html

SOURCE Iron Capital Equities

Recommended Stories

  • Average Net Worth by Age

    Net worth is a financial metric that can help you keep your individual picture of your finances in perspective. The average net worth by age, in this case, refers to the net worth of the households in the U.S. divided … Continue reading → The post Average Net Worth by Age appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Elon Musk Donated $5.7 Billion of Tesla Shares to Charity

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk gifted almost $6 billion worth of Tesla Inc. stock to charity late last year in one of the largest philanthropic donations in history.Most Read from BloombergRussia Says Some Troops Are Returning to Base After DrillsElon Musk Donated $5.7 Billion of Tesla Shares to CharityPutin Signals Talks With U.S. to Go On as Some Drills EndHere’s What the Pandemic Has in Store for the World NextSarcasm in Ukraine Roils Markets Swinging Between War, PeaceThe world’s richest man donat

  • Nvidia Stock Before Earnings: Sell, Hold, or Buy?

    Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is set to release its fiscal 2022 fourth-quarter results (year ended Jan. 31) after the market closes on Feb. 16, and investors will be looking for a solid showing that could help shares of the tech giant regain its mojo after a terrible start to 2022. Nvidia stock is down 19% so far this year due to a variety of factors ranging from the broader sell-off in tech stocks on account of a hawkish Federal Reserve, surging inflation, and the collapse of the Arm Limited deal that cost the chipmaker $1.3 billion. One of the biggest reasons investors may consider selling Nvidia stock is the company's valuation.

  • Why Palantir Stock Is Rising Today

    Shares of Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) were up by roughly 3.4% as of 1 p.m. ET Monday, after having been up by as much as 4.6% earlier in the session. The big-data specialist's share price gains were apparently driven by CEO Alex Karp's 2022 letter to shareholders, which was published before the market opened. While the letter contained little in the way of detailed company-specific news, Karp laid out some commentary on Palantir's business and the software industry broadly.

  • Here Are The 8 High-Dividend Stocks Everyone Is Racing To Buy

    The race is on to add dividends to stock portfolios. But investors are still being picky in the S&P 500 — and know what they're looking for.

  • Elon Musk gave 5 million Tesla shares to charity after teasing possible donation to fight world hunger

    Tesla Inc. Chief Executive Elon Musk donated more than 5 million Tesla shares in November, just days after the U.N. World Food Program outlined a plan to potentially use a $6 billion donation from the world's richest man.

  • Will Higher Interest Rates Mean Lower Dividends for These 3 Mortgage REITs?

    Mortgage REITs sport incredibly high dividend yields, but how vulnerable are those yields to rising interest rates?

  • Virgin Galactic Stock Surges. Reservations for Space Will Open Wednesday.

    Space tourism pioneer Virgin Galactic is getting closer to commercial operations. The company said Tuesday that ticket sales for its space flight will open to the general public on Wednesday. Virgin Galactic (ticker: SPCE) stock was up more than 12% in premarket trading Tuesday.

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 9%; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    What can we say about 2022? The year is only 6 weeks old, and the markets – which climbed so high in 2021 – are in a correction. The NASDAQ has fallen almost 12% since the start of the year, and the S&P 500 is behind at a net year-to-date loss of 8%. The losses have been broad-based, although tech has been particularly hard hit. The headwinds pushing against the market momentum have come in a cluster. From the supply chain bottlenecks, to increasing shortages of goods, to steadily rising inflati

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures jump after Russia reports pullback of military troops

    Wall Street’s main benchmarks rose sharply in pre-market trading Tuesday the Russian Defense Ministry said some military units will start returning to their permanent bases after completing drills near the Ukrainian border.

  • ViacomCBS' (NASDAQ:VIAC) Dividend Will Be US$0.24

    The board of ViacomCBS Inc. ( NASDAQ:VIAC ) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 1st of April, with...

  • Intel Agrees to Buy Tower Semiconductor in $5.4 Billion Deal

    An acquisition of Tower would help Intel make up ground lost in chip making to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. and Samsung.

  • 10 Cheap Oil Stocks to Buy in 2022

    In this article, we discuss 10 cheap oil stocks to buy in 2022. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 Cheap Oil Stocks to Buy in 2022. Oil prices have climbed above $90 per barrel, contributing to the rise in inflation but also bringing oil stocks back […]

  • Morgan Stanley Bullish on These 3 Stocks for 90% Upside (Or More)

    A trio of headwinds are buffeting the markets, making investors skittish. Stealing the headlines is the Russia-Ukraine situation. Foreign policy pundits are openly speculating on the prospect of war, in the event that Russia invades its neighbor and the US objects. For now, that situation is fluid and unpredictable. On the domestic front, stubbornly high inflation remains a problem – and it’s continuing to rise. Market watchers are expecting the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates at least 3

  • Nvidia Earnings Are Coming; Here’s What Matters

    Once the bell rings on Wednesday (Feb 16), Nvidia (NVDA) will take its turn to deliver the January quarter (F4Q22) results. The chip giant’s latest earnings come at an almost unprecedented period for the company - and stock – in recent times. The shares have suffered at the hands of 2022’s extremely volatile environment and sit 18% into the red year-to-date. This is a rather unusual sight. Yet, looking ahead to the print, Rosenblatt analyst Hans Mosesmann expects something more familiar, anticip

  • Warren Buffett Owns 3 Of The Top Ways To Make Money In This Market

    It might feel like no one's making money in the S&P 500. But there's a raging bull market — and Warren Buffett found it.

  • 4 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Right Now

    The dividend yield on the S&P 500 is currently near a 20-year low of around 1.3%. Meanwhile, even traditionally higher-yielding sectors like real estate investment trusts (REITs) are offering relatively low yields (less than 3% on average) following that sector's big run-up last year. Four that stand out as great buys right now are EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR), Enbridge (NYSE: ENB), Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW), and Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI).

  • Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater boosts its bets on China

    The world’s biggest hedge fund boosted its bet on Chinese companies in the fourth quarter. The latest 13-F filing from Bridgewater Associates shows the firm boosted its stake in Alibaba (BABA) by 29% in the fourth quarter, to take its holding in the Chinese internet services giant to the eighth highest spot in its portfolio. Bridgewater also indirectly owns a number of Chinese companies through its third-largest holding, Vanguard’s emerging-markets fund (VWO) though the firm reduced its holding in that and two similar emerging-markets ETFs in the fourth quarter.

  • Sea’s $16 Billion Crash Signals Trouble Beyond India Shutout

    (Bloomberg) -- Sea Ltd. lost more than $16 billion of value in its biggest daily market drop after India abruptly banned its most popular mobile gaming title. Investors are growing concerned the ban may just be the start of the company’s troubles.Most Read from BloombergRussia Says Some Troops Are Returning to Base After DrillsElon Musk Donated $5.7 Billion of Tesla Shares to CharityPutin Signals Talks With U.S. to Go On as Some Drills EndHere’s What the Pandemic Has in Store for the World NextS

  • Is Virgin Galactic Stock A Buy As It Reopens Ticket Sales?

    Virgin Galactic is opening up ticket sales as it wraps up its enhancement program. Richard Branson's commercial space company announced Feb. 15 that ticket sales will open to the general public starting on Feb.16. "We plan to have our first 1,000 customers on board at the start of commercial service later this year, providing an incredibly strong foundation as we begin regular operations and scale our fleet," CEO Michael Colglazier said in the announcement.