U.S. markets open in 33 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,881.25
    +2.25 (+0.06%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,131.00
    +3.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,358.00
    +13.25 (+0.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,775.70
    +1.50 (+0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.32
    +1.03 (+1.39%)
     

  • Gold

    1,802.40
    +2.20 (+0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    23.48
    +0.15 (+0.63%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0609
    +0.0020 (+0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5630
    +0.0810 (+2.33%)
     

  • Vix

    22.82
    -0.01 (-0.04%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2165
    +0.0025 (+0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.6760
    -0.0030 (-0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,739.84
    +17.57 (+0.11%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    384.90
    -20.58 (-5.07%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,372.07
    +39.95 (+0.54%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,237.64
    -289.48 (-1.05%)
     

Iron castings market: APAC is estimated to contribute 68% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period - Technavio

·18 min read

NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The iron castings market size is forecast to grow by 23,204.12 thousand tons at a CAGR of 5.15% between 2022 and 2027. APAC is forecast to contribute 68% to the growth of the global iron castings market during the forecast period. The market in the region is estimated to grow at the fastest pace during the forecast period. The increase in manufacturing activities in emerging markets and the growth in the automotive sector will facilitate the iron castings market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Iron Castings Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Iron Castings Market 2023-2027

For more insights on market size request a sample report!

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share among others. Buy the Report

Iron castings market: Segmentation Analysis

Technavio has segmented the iron castings market end-user (automobile, industrial machinery, infrastructure and construction machines, power, and others), product (gray iron, duct iron, and malleable iron), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all segments to the growth of the global iron castings market.

  • The automobile segment held the largest share of the market in 2022. The segment is driven by the growth of the passenger car market globally. In addition, the modernization and development of assembly line equipment and machinery in the automotive plants are fueling the growth of the segment.

Download a sample report

Key factor driving market growth

  • The growth in the automobile segment is one of the factors driving the iron castings market growth.

  • Most of the automobile components such as engine parts, gears and bushings, suspension, brakes, steering, and crankshaft are made of cast iron.

  • Manufacturers of heavy commercial vehicles and tractors are shifting toward the development of engines that generate more horsepower. This is increasing the use of cast iron products such as cylinder blocks and cylinder heads.

  • Factors such as increased employment, growth in per capita income, and easy credit facilities have improved the purchasing power of consumers, which is increasing the adoption of passenger cars.

  • As a result of these factors, the global iron castings market size will increase over the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

  • The modernization of the foundry industry is one of the key iron castings market trends fueling the market growth. Manufacturers across regions are increasingly adopting stringent quality standards and environmentally-friendly techniques to reduce harmful emissions. They are exhibiting an increased preference for automated molding methods for melting, mechanized diametric molding for sand molding, and continuous casting for chemical sand binding. Manufacturers are also adopting cold casting processes to reduce waste production and reduce the use of raw materials. Moreover, the lightweight property of cold-cast products makes them easier to handle and ship, thereby reducing energy costs. Such modernization activities by foundry operators are expected to positively influence the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Download the sample  to get a holistic overview of the iron castings market by industry experts to evaluate and develop growth strategies.

What are the key data covered in this iron castings market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the iron castings market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the iron castings market size and its contribution of the market in focus to the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the iron castings market industry across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

  • Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of iron castings market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

  • The steel casting market size is expected to increase by 3274.74 thousand million tonnes per annum from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.19%. The growing construction activities are notably driving the steel casting market growth, although factors such as environmental concerns related to the casting industry may impede the market growth.

  • The iron ore market size is expected to increase by 445.76 million megatonnes from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.60%. The increased seaborne iron ore trade is notably driving the iron ore market growth, although factors such as high capital investment market may impede the market growth.

Iron Castings Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

173

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.15%

Market growth 2023-2027

23204.12 thousand tons

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

5.55

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 68%

Key countries

US, China, India, Japan, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Benton Foundry Inc., BMF GROUP, chamberlin Plc, Dandong Fuding Engineering Machinery Co. Ltd., Decatur Foundry Inc., Deeco Metals, Endurance Technologies Ltd., Hitachi Metals Ltd., Krakatau Posco, MAGMA Giessereitechnologie GmbH, NINGBO INNOVAW MECHANICAL CO., LTD, OSCO Industries Inc., Plymouth Foundry Inc., Qingdao Tian Hua Yi He Foundry Factory, Reliance Foundry Co. Ltd., Shibaura Machine CO., LTD, Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., thyssenkrupp AG, Waupaca Foundry Inc., and Willman Industries Inc

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global iron castings market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 6.3 Automobile - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Industrial machinery - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Infrastructure and construction machines - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.6 Power - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.8 Market opportunity by End-user

7 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Product

  • 7.3 Gray iron - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Duct iron - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Malleable iron - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.6 Market opportunity by Product

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 Benton Foundry Inc.

  • 12.4 BMF GROUP

  • 12.5 chamberlin Plc

  • 12.6 Dandong Fuding Engineering

  • 12.7 Decatur Foundry Inc.

  • 12.8 Deeco Metals

  • 12.9 Endurance Technologies Ltd.

  • 12.10 Hitachi Metals Ltd.

  • 12.11 Krakatau Posco

  • 12.12 MAGMA Giessereitechnologie GmbH

  • 12.13 OSCO Industries Inc.

  • 12.14 Plymouth Foundry Inc.

  • 12.15 Qingdao Tian Hua Yi He

  • 12.16 Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.

  • 12.17 thyssenkrupp AG

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Iron Castings Market 2023-2027
Global Iron Castings Market 2023-2027
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/iron-castings-market-apac-is-estimated-to-contribute-68-to-the-growth-of-the-global-market-during-the-forecast-period---technavio-301705202.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Britain’s broken egg industry shows the price of food inflation

    In Britain, the damage wrought by rampant inflation can be seen in the fate of the humble egg. With war in Ukraine driving energy and chicken feed costs higher, farmers say what they get paid is no longer enough, upending the economics of a key food staple. Many of the country's supermarkets, including market leader Tesco and No. 3 Asda, have rationed sales, blaming the bout of bird flu that has ravaged flocks across Europe and the United States and, they say, led to a British shortage.

  • WHITECAP RESOURCES INC. ACCELERATES RETURN OF CAPITAL WITH $419 MILLION IN DISPOSITIONS AND A 32% DIVIDEND INCREASE

    Whitecap Resources Inc. ("Whitecap" or the "Company") (TSX: WCP) is pleased to announce that it has entered into three definitive agreements to dispose of certain non-strategic assets, effective October 1, 2022 for aggregate consideration of $419 million, consisting of $394 million in cash and producing assets that consolidate working interest in our operated Butte, Saskatchewan core area. Current production from the disposed assets is approximately 11,000 boe/d1 and is expected to average appro

  • Binance's books are a black box, filings show, as crypto giant tries to rally confidence

    The world's biggest crypto exchange, Binance, is battling to shore up confidence after a surge in customer withdrawals and a steep drop in the value of its digital token. After the collapse of rival exchange FTX last month, Binance's founder Changpeng Zhao promised his company would "lead by example" in embracing transparency. Yet a Reuters analysis of Binance's corporate filings shows that the core of the business – the giant Binance.com exchange that has processed trades worth over $22 trillion this year – remains mostly hidden from public view.

  • This Is When The Average American Retires

    Determining when to retire can be tough. There are various factors to consider, including your financial situation, your health, and the lifestyle you wish to enjoy once you retire. While the decision of when to retire is personal to you, … Continue reading → The post When Do People Retire on Average appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • JPMorgan Says Don't Withdraw This Much From Your Retirement Accounts

    JPMorgan Chase says ongoing inflation and an outlook for sharply lower returns for investors means that retirees should toss the long-standing 4% rule. That's the rule that says retirees can safely draw down their savings by 4% per year without … Continue reading → The post JPMorgan Says You Can Safely Withdraw This Much From Your Retirement Accounts Yearly appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 401(k) Contribution Limits for 2022 vs. 2023

    Here is how much money you and your employer can contribute to your 401(k) retirement savings plan in 2022 and 2023.

  • I'm Sitting On a Mountain of Cash: 4 Brand-New Stocks I'm Looking to Buy Next

    These fast-paced companies have the innovative capacity and competitive edges necessary to make patient investors richer.

  • U.S. Scores $4 Billion Windfall on Oil-Reserve Sales

    Emergency releases from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve are slated to end this month, concluding an unusual attempt to lower gas prices after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine sent oil prices soaring. The price of West Texas Intermediate to be delivered next month is down 40% from its wartime peak, reflecting concerns that China’s pandemic reopening isn’t juicing global demand. Now, as the differential between the prices of SPR sale and crude futures widens, some analysts and investors have called on the administration to begin replenishing its stockpiles.

  • What Income Reduces Social Security Benefits?

    You can get Social Security benefits and work at the same time. But if you haven't reached full retirement age, your benefits could be reduced.

  • Recharacterizing Your IRA Contribution

    You can recharacterize a Roth IRA as a traditional IRA and vice versa. But a new rule change limits Roth conversions.

  • Apple Suppliers Accelerate Buildup Outside China, Analysts Say

    (Bloomberg) -- India and Vietnam are emerging as Apple Inc.’s next manufacturing hubs as assembly partners seek to add resilience to a supply chain heavily centered on China and shaken by its geopolitical and health challenges.Most Read from BloombergMusk Polls Twitter to Quit as Chief, Voters Leaning Toward YesTruth Is Reasserting Itself Over Trump’s LiesTrump Gets a 45-Day Extension to Provide Details on His Wealth to VotersTwitter Users Vote for Elon Musk to Step Down as CEOMessi May Not Be S

  • Why More EV Makers Aren’t Making Cars at All

    “Asset light” is catching on among upstart companies selling electric vehicles. Foxconn and Magna International want a piece of the action.

  • How Are IRA Withdrawals Taxed?

    How IRA withdrawals are taxed depends on the type of account. Tax consequences for traditional IRAs and Roth IRAs are different in significant ways.

  • Ford Settled Dozens of Truck-Rollover Lawsuits Before $1.7 Billion Verdict

    The auto maker, expected to argue for a new trial in a Georgia case that resulted in a $1.7 billion jury verdict, says its millions of Super Duty trucks are safe.

  • Canada Nickel Acquires Past Producing Texmont Mine, Highlights High Grade Potential of Regional Land Package

    Canada Nickel Company Inc. ("Canada Nickel" or the "Company") (TSXV: CNC) (OTCQX: CNIKF) today announced that it has signed a deal to acquire a 100% interest in the past producing Texmont property situated between the Company's Deloro and Sothman properties south of Timmins, Ontario. The Company is also reporting results from the first four holes at Texmont and first five holes targeting higher grade mineralization at Sothman. All nine holes have assays pending.

  • Struggling to Find Accountants, Businesses Boost Salary Offers, Hire Temporary Workers

    A deepening shortage of accountants is driving a growing number of companies to raise salaries or seek temporary help to strengthen their finance teams amid a slowing economy.

  • India's sugarcane-based ethanol plan has a big problem: water

    While India is making a push for ethanol-blended petrol, by incentivizing sugarcane-derived ethanol, concerns remain about the water-guzzling nature of the sugarcane and fair remuneration for farmers.

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America and Citigroup

    JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America and Citigroup are part of the Zacks Industry Outlook article.

  • Meta Stocks Slides As EU Commission Says It's Breaking Antitrust Rules

    "Meta unilaterally imposes unfair trading conditions on competing online classified ads services which advertise on Facebook or Instagram," the European Commission said.

  • REITs May Be a Great Investment Next Year (After a Rough 2022)

    The FTSE Nareit All Equity REIT index has slid 23% this year amid surging interest rates and economic sluggishness.