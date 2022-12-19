Iron castings market: APAC is estimated to contribute 68% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The iron castings market size is forecast to grow by 23,204.12 thousand tons at a CAGR of 5.15% between 2022 and 2027. APAC is forecast to contribute 68% to the growth of the global iron castings market during the forecast period. The market in the region is estimated to grow at the fastest pace during the forecast period. The increase in manufacturing activities in emerging markets and the growth in the automotive sector will facilitate the iron castings market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Iron Castings Market 2023-2027

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share among others.

Iron castings market: Segmentation Analysis

Technavio has segmented the iron castings market end-user (automobile, industrial machinery, infrastructure and construction machines, power, and others), product (gray iron, duct iron, and malleable iron), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all segments to the growth of the global iron castings market.

The automobile segment held the largest share of the market in 2022. The segment is driven by the growth of the passenger car market globally. In addition, the modernization and development of assembly line equipment and machinery in the automotive plants are fueling the growth of the segment.

Key factor driving market growth

The growth in the automobile segment is one of the factors driving the iron castings market growth.

Most of the automobile components such as engine parts, gears and bushings, suspension, brakes, steering, and crankshaft are made of cast iron.

Manufacturers of heavy commercial vehicles and tractors are shifting toward the development of engines that generate more horsepower. This is increasing the use of cast iron products such as cylinder blocks and cylinder heads.

Factors such as increased employment, growth in per capita income, and easy credit facilities have improved the purchasing power of consumers, which is increasing the adoption of passenger cars.

As a result of these factors, the global iron castings market size will increase over the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

The modernization of the foundry industry is one of the key iron castings market trends fueling the market growth. Manufacturers across regions are increasingly adopting stringent quality standards and environmentally-friendly techniques to reduce harmful emissions. They are exhibiting an increased preference for automated molding methods for melting, mechanized diametric molding for sand molding, and continuous casting for chemical sand binding. Manufacturers are also adopting cold casting processes to reduce waste production and reduce the use of raw materials. Moreover, the lightweight property of cold-cast products makes them easier to handle and ship, thereby reducing energy costs. Such modernization activities by foundry operators are expected to positively influence the growth of the market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this iron castings market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the iron castings market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the iron castings market size and its contribution of the market in focus to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the iron castings market industry across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of iron castings market vendors

Iron Castings Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 173 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.15% Market growth 2023-2027 23204.12 thousand tons Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.55 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 68% Key countries US, China, India, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Benton Foundry Inc., BMF GROUP, chamberlin Plc, Dandong Fuding Engineering Machinery Co. Ltd., Decatur Foundry Inc., Deeco Metals, Endurance Technologies Ltd., Hitachi Metals Ltd., Krakatau Posco, MAGMA Giessereitechnologie GmbH, NINGBO INNOVAW MECHANICAL CO., LTD, OSCO Industries Inc., Plymouth Foundry Inc., Qingdao Tian Hua Yi He Foundry Factory, Reliance Foundry Co. Ltd., Shibaura Machine CO., LTD, Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., thyssenkrupp AG, Waupaca Foundry Inc., and Willman Industries Inc Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

