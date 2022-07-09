U.S. markets closed

Iron Castings Market in Steel Industry | Growth in the automobile segment to boost market growth| Technavio

·10 min read

NEW YORK, July 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Iron Castings Market is segmented into three categories based on the product (gray iron, ductile iron, and malleable iron), end-user (automobile, industrial machinery, infrastructure and construction machines, power, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA). The market share is expected to increase by 40.28 million MT and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.45%.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Iron Castings Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024
Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario and the
overall market environment. Get Sample Report

Parent Market Analysis

Technavio categorizes the global iron castings market as a part of the global steel market within the global metal & mining market. External factors influencing the parent market's growth potential in the coming years have been thoroughly investigated in our research analysis, to know more about the levels of growth of the Iron Castings Market throughout the forecast period, Download the sample report.

Iron Castings Market Value Chain Analysis

The end-to-end understanding of the value chain is essential in profit margin optimization and evaluation of business strategies. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period.

The value chain of the Iron Castings Market includes the following core components:

  • Inputs

  • Inbound logistics

  • Operations

  • Outbound logistics

  • Marketing and sales

  • Service

  • Support activities

  • Innovation

To unlock information about vendor drive costs and customer service, get a sample
report.

Iron Castings Market Vendor Analysis and Scope

The Iron Castings Market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. To make the best of the opportunity, the market vendors should focus more on the fast-growing segment's growth prospect while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Iron Castings Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Some of the major vendors of the iron castings market in the steel industry include:

  • American Axle & Manufacturing Inc.

  • Arconic Inc.

  • Brakes India Pvt. Ltd.

  • chamberlin Plc

  • Dandong Fuding Engineering Machinery Co. Ltd.

  • Grupo Industrial Saltillo SAB de CV

  • Hitachi Metals Ltd.

  • OSCO Industries Inc.

  • Qingdao Tian Hua Yi He Foundry Factory

  • Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.

To know about all major vendors with their key offerings – Click here for a sample
now!

Key Market Dynamics-

The expansion of the automobile industry is one of the major factors propelling the iron castings market. Most engine parts, gears, bushings, suspension, brakes, steering, and crankshaft components are made of cast iron. Additionally, the tractor and heavy commercial vehicle markets are moving toward engines that produce greater horsepower, which is anticipated to increase the utilization of parts like cylinder blocks and cylinder heads and, as a result, increase the amount of cast iron consumed. Another factor boosting the iron castings market's growth during the projection period is the modernization of the foundry sector.

Download sample for highlights on market Drivers & Trends affecting the Iron Castings
Market.

Related Reports

Steel Wire Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Sheet Metal Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Iron Castings Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2019

Forecast period

2020-2024

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.45%

Market growth 2020-2024

40.28 mn MT

Market structure

Concentrated

YoY growth (%)

5.72

Regional analysis

Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

APAC at 68%

Key consumer countries

China, India, Germany, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

American Axle & Manufacturing Inc., Arconic Inc., Brakes India Pvt. Ltd., chamberlin Plc, Dandong Fuding Engineering Machinery Co. Ltd., Grupo Industrial Saltillo SAB de CV, Hitachi Metals Ltd., OSCO Industries Inc., Qingdao Tian Hua Yi He Foundry Factory, and Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

  • 2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2020

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 Gray iron - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.4 Ductile iron - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.5 Malleable iron - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by Product

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 6.3 Automobile - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 6.4 Industrial machinery - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 6.5 Infrastructure and construction machines - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 6.6 Power - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 6.8 Market opportunity by End-user

7 Customer landscape

  • 7.1 Customer landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

  • 8.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 8.2 Geographic comparison

  • 8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.8 Key leading countries

  • 8.9 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 9.1 Market drivers

  • 9.2 Market challenges

  • 9.3 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

  • 10.1 Vendor landscape

  • 10.2 Landscape disruption

  • 10.3 Competitive scenario

11 Vendor Analysis

  • 11.1 Vendors covered

  • 11.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 11.3 Benton Foundry Inc.

  • 11.4 BMF GROUP

  • 11.5 Chamberlin Plc

  • 11.6 Dandong Fuding Engineering Machinery Co. Ltd.

  • 11.7 Decatur Foundry Inc.

  • 11.8 Deeco Metals

  • 11.9 Hitachi Metals Ltd.

  • 11.10 OSCO Industries Inc.

  • 11.11 Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.

  • 11.12 thyssenkrupp AG

12 Appendix

  • 12.1 Scope of the report

  • 12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 12.3 Research methodology

  • 12.4 List of abbreviations

