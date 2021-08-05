Iron Castings Market in Steel Industry | 40.28 million MT growth anticipated during 2020-2024 | Technavio
NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Set to grow by 40.28 million MT during 2020-2024, Technavio's latest market research report estimates the iron castings market to register a CAGR of over 6%. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment.
Download Free Sample Report
The growth in the automobile segment will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The iron castings market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period.
Iron Castings Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Iron Castings Market is segmented as below:
Product
End-user
Geography
Buy our market report now to gain access to detailed analysis on the iron castings market: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR41637
Iron Castings Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis and Scope
Some of the major vendors of the iron castings market in the steel industry include American Axle & Manufacturing Inc., Arconic Inc., Brakes India Pvt. Ltd., chamberlin Plc, Dandong Fuding Engineering Machinery Co. Ltd., Grupo Industrial Saltillo SAB de CV, Hitachi Metals Ltd., OSCO Industries Inc., Qingdao Tian Hua Yi He Foundry Factory, and Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.
The report also covers the following areas:
Iron Castings Market size
Iron Castings Market trends
Iron Castings Market industry analysis
The iron castings market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate. The modernization of the foundry industry will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the increasing competition from aluminum will hamper the market growth.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the iron castings market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Related Reports on Materials Include:
Global Aluminum Casting Market - Global aluminum casting market is segmented by process (die casting, permanent mold casting, and others), application (automotive, heavy machinery and industrial, aerospace and defense, construction, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
Global Non-ferrous Castings Market - Global non-ferrous castings market is segmented by type (aluminum, copper, zinc, magnesium, and others), application (automobiles, electrical and construction, industrial machinery, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
Iron Castings Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
Detailed information on factors that will assist iron castings market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the iron castings market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the iron castings market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of iron castings market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Overview
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2019
Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
Market segments
Comparison by Product
Gray iron - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Ductile iron - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Malleable iron - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by End-user
Market segments
Comparison by End-user
Automobile - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Industrial machinery - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Infrastructure and construction machines - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Power - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by End-user
Customer landscape
Overview
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
Market drivers
Volume driver - Demand led growth
Volume driver - Supply led growth
Volume driver - External factors
Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets
Price driver - Inflation
Price driver - Shift from lower to higher priced units
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Overview
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
American Axle & Manufacturing Inc.
Arconic Inc.
Brakes India Pvt. Ltd.
chamberlin Plc
Dandong Fuding Engineering Machinery Co. Ltd.
Grupo Industrial Saltillo SAB de CV
Hitachi Metals Ltd.
OSCO Industries Inc.
Qingdao Tian Hua Yi He Foundry Factory
Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report: www.technavio.com/report/iron-castings-market-industry-analysis
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/iron-castings-market-in-steel-industry--40-28-million-mt-growth-anticipated-during-2020-2024--technavio-301349461.html
SOURCE Technavio