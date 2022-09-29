Iron Isn't Lacking in Pregnant Women -- It's Stocked

French Health Brand Gynov Sheds Light on the Need to Unleash Rather Than Replenish Iron During Pregnancy

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the most common issues that pregnant women face is a lack of bioavailable iron. While the need for iron that the body can utilize is very real, the lack is often addressed incorrectly through iron supplements.

"Iron supplements are useful if the body is bleeding, but during pregnancy, there is little-to-no loss of blood," explains Gynov founder Pierre-Yves Mousset, MD, "Once pregnant, women are often prescribed iron for anemia, but since they aren't bleeding, iron isn't lacking. Instead, it's simply stocked and inaccessible within the body. What's needed is something to make the iron bioavailable once again."

Dr. Mousset goes on to explain that overcoming this poor bioavailability is the key. His company, Gynov, is working on a solution in the form of its new product Idalys®. The product leans on the power of lactoferrin, which has been shown to reduce preterm birth (PTD) and pregnancy complications . One study specifically highlights that lactoferrin "administered orally, normalizes iron homeostasis, not only by facilitating iron absorption, but also by inhibiting inflammatory processes responsible for anemia of chronic diseases, characterized by a functional iron deficit for physiological processes." The secondary emphasis on inhibiting inflammatory processes comes from lactoferrin's properties to act as an immune-modulator lowering PTD risks in the process.

Idalys® provides a consistent dose of lactoferrin via a 200mg once-a-day capsule. This simple and effective supplement gives a pregnant body the tools it needs to unlock its iron stores and make them bioactive again. It's an elegantly simple, natural solution to a common pregnancy concern — something that Gynov has consistently delivered with all of its pregnancy and female-related health products over the years. While Idalys® isn't available to the American public yet, Gynov recently entered the U.S. market with its existing offerings and has plans to introduce Idalys® to its American audience in the not-too-distant future.

About Gynov: Gynov was founded in France in 2016 by Pierre-Yves Mousset, MD. Gynov prides itself on using advanced scientific methods to develop high-quality, effective dietary supplements dedicated to women's health and beyond. These are created according to pharmaceutical requirements to support the efficacy of prescription drugs and help provide genuine solutions for female health concerns. Learn more at: gynov.com .

