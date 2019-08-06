Iron Ore Collapses Into a Bear Market

(Bloomberg) -- Iron ore has been driven into a bear market after an abrupt reversal of fortunes. The commodity that soared in the first half is getting pummeled early in the second as the U.S.-China trade war morphs into a currency battle, supplies pick up and signals suggest softening demand.

Spot benchmark ore has sunk to $99.50 a ton, more than 20% lower than the five-year peak hit last month, after a four-day slide, according to Mysteel Global. On Tuesday, futures in Singapore traded lower for a fifth straight session and were on course for the lowest finish since May.

The steel-making commodity has fallen out of favor amid a broader slump in metals as the trade war escalates. The Trump administration formally labeled China a currency manipulator after the country’s central bank allowed the yuan to drop beyond a key level. In addition, iron ore is getting undermined as global supply is expected to improve, mainland port stockpiles are rebounding, and a gauge of mills’ profitability has turned negative.

Bulk commodities have been “battered by the rising trade tensions,” Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. said. The tensions have hit when signs of rising supply are worrying the market, it said, referring to Vale SA’s plan to bring back more of the capacity that was suspended after a dam burst.

Ore for September was 0.3% lower at $95.49 a ton in Singapore at 9:11 a.m., paring a bigger intraday fall after China’s central bank set its daily currency fixing stronger than seven. Among miners, shares in Fortescue Metals Group Ltd., Rio Tinto Group and BHP Group extended declines in Sydney.

