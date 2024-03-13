Iron Ore Set For $100 Test After Slump on China Demand Fears
(Bloomberg) -- Iron ore resumed its decline, closing in on a seven-month low and nearing the $100-a-ton level that might start to push out some high-cost production.
The steelmaking raw material has slumped from above $140 a ton early this year to below $106 on fears over China’s demand prospects. Steel consumption hasn’t ramped up as some investors had expected in March.
Without major new stimulus measures from Beijing, a key focus of attention for iron ore is cost support. While major global miners like BHP Group Ltd. or Rio Tinto Group enjoy very low costs and high margins, some more marginal output — for example, in China or India — will feel the pinch if prices fall further.
“Cost support will be an important consideration,” Vivek Dhar, analyst at Commonwealth Bank of Australia, wrote in a note. “Iron ore will struggle to stay meaningfully below $100 a ton if China’s steel demand tracks sideways this year.”
Read more: Iron Ore’s Split With Stocks Shows China’s New Economy in Favor
Iron ore fell 3.1% to $105.85 a ton by 10:22 a.m. on the Singapore Exchange. Futures in Dalian fell 1.5% while steel contracts in Shanghai were mixed.
--With assistance from Winnie Zhu.
