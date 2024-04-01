Advertisement
Iron Ore Sinks to 10-Month Low on Gloom Over China Construction

Bloomberg News
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Iron ore dropped to the lowest level in 10 months as China’s years-long property crisis pressures prices even amid wider signs of a pick-up in economic growth.

The steelmaking material fell as much as 3.9% to $96.25 a ton in early trading on the Singapore Exchange. Futures for iron ore have tumbled since early January as investors adjust to a weaker demand outlook from the country’s real estate sector.

There are few indications that a meaningful turnaround in the property industry is on the cards. The value of new home sales from the 100 biggest real estate companies dropped about 46% in March from a year earlier.

The China Iron & Steel Association last week warned that the property downturn and relatively weak infrastructure were delaying a recovery in steel demand. The steel industry’s purchasing managers index for March sank to 44.2 — its lowest reading since May last year.

Dalian iron ore futures for September also fell Monday, adding to an 8.5% decline last week. Futures for steel rebar — basic metal rods used in construction — fell to the lowest in almost four years.

