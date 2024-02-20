Advertisement
Iron Ore Slumps to Three-Month Low as China Concerns Escalate

Liz Yee Xing Ng
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Iron ore slumped to a three-month low despite extra support for China’s housing market as investors fretted that steel demand wouldn’t stage a strong recovery after the Lunar New Year break.

Futures sank more than 3% in Singapore to hit the lowest intraday price since Nov. 8, following a drop in the week’s opening session. The weakness came even after Chinese banks cut a key reference rate for mortgages by a record amount, throwing more weight behind property-sector rescue efforts.

“The reality is that post-holiday demand is still not strong,” said Han Jing, a senior analyst at SDIC Essence Futures Co. “Molten-iron output remains lower than expectation, hence a price correction was expected.”

Iron ore is one of the wost-performing major commodities so far in 2024 as investors assess prospects for Chinese demand. The property crisis has been a major drag on the second-largest economy over the past couple of years despite a series of stimulus measures aimed at resolving the issue.

“Headwinds from China’s property sector — 30% to 35% of China’ steel demand and 20% to 25% of China’s total GDP, with related sectors included — will likely persist, albeit at a more moderated pace than last year,” Commonwealth Bank of Australia analyst Vivek Dhar said in a note.

Iron ore traded 2.5% lower at $124.20 a ton at 11:43 a.m. in Singapore after hitting a low of $123.20. In China, iron ore in Dalian also fell, while rebar and hot-rolled coil in Shanghai dropped to the lowest levels since November.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

