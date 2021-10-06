Iron Side Cellars Builds on its Signature Bold Style with the Launch of Bourbon Barrel-Aged Red Blend

Wine aged in former Kentucky Bourbon Barrels sourced from one of Kentucky's most historic distilleries hits shelves this October

BOSTON, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Known for its bold and fruit-forward style of California wines, Iron Side Cellars announced the launch of its first Bourbon Barrel-Aged Red Blend , available in stores this month. Made from premium grapes grown primarily in California's Lake County AVA, the full-bodied red blend features Merlot and Petit Sirah and was aged in Kentucky Bourbon Barrels recently used by one of the bluegrass state's most historic distilleries.

With a lush texture, juicy dark fruit aromas, and a kiss of Bourbon-soaked oak, Iron Side Bourbon Barrel-Aged Red Blend showcases rich and tangy fruit flavor framed by barrel notes of smoke, toasted wood, vanilla, roasted coffee, and caramel.

As with all Iron Side wines, this new release is crafted under the direction of Master Winemaker Ed Killian, an alumnus of UC Davis' wine program who has been making award-winning wines in California for over three decades.

"Bourbon casks have been used to age and add complexity to other alcohols for many years, with Scotch and Rum being two primary examples," says Iron Side Wine Director Brett Vankoski. "With the popularity of Bourbon whiskey continuing to accelerate, it was only a matter of time before the wine industry started experimenting with used Bourbon casks as well. The depth from the wood and sweetness from the Bourbon strikes just the right balance of bold fruit and oak flavor to ensure a smooth and luscious sip, every time."

Iron Side Bourbon Barrel-Aged Red Blend is available at retailers in 14 states and on ironsidecellars.com for $14.99. Look for the wooden label emblazoned with the iconic Iron Side "I".

About Iron Side Cellars

Launched in 2011, Iron Side Cellars produces bold California wines from acclaimed vineyard sites across California's best appellations. The Iron Side Cellars collection of wines includes the flagship Iron Side Cabernet Sauvignon ($11.99), Reserve Chardonnay ($19.99), and Reserve Pinot Noir ($19.99), rated 91-points by Wine Enthusiast. Iron Side wines are made as a partnership between Master Winemaker Ed Killian's Healdsburg, California-based winemaking team, and Latitude Beverage, the company behind 90+ Cellars wines. For more information, visit ironsidecellars.com .

