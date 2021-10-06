U.S. markets close in 5 hours 36 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,322.16
    -23.56 (-0.54%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,072.22
    -242.45 (-0.71%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,393.30
    -40.53 (-0.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,195.61
    -32.74 (-1.47%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.77
    -1.16 (-1.47%)
     

  • Gold

    1,758.60
    -2.30 (-0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    22.36
    -0.24 (-1.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1545
    -0.0056 (-0.48%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5150
    -0.0140 (-0.92%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3570
    -0.0056 (-0.41%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.3080
    -0.1640 (-0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    54,220.48
    +4,095.79 (+8.17%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,313.09
    +49.99 (+3.96%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,993.97
    -83.13 (-1.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,528.87
    -293.25 (-1.05%)
     

Iron Side Cellars Builds on its Signature Bold Style with the Launch of Bourbon Barrel-Aged Red Blend

·2 min read

Wine aged in former Kentucky Bourbon Barrels sourced from one of Kentucky's most historic distilleries hits shelves this October

BOSTON, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Known for its bold and fruit-forward style of California wines, Iron Side Cellars announced the launch of its first Bourbon Barrel-Aged Red Blend, available in stores this month. Made from premium grapes grown primarily in California's Lake County AVA, the full-bodied red blend features Merlot and Petit Sirah and was aged in Kentucky Bourbon Barrels recently used by one of the bluegrass state's most historic distilleries.

Iron Side Cellars Bourbon Barrel-Aged Red Blend
Iron Side Cellars Bourbon Barrel-Aged Red Blend

Iron Side Cellars has launched its first Bourbon Barrel-Aged Red Blend.

With a lush texture, juicy dark fruit aromas, and a kiss of Bourbon-soaked oak, Iron Side Bourbon Barrel-Aged Red Blend showcases rich and tangy fruit flavor framed by barrel notes of smoke, toasted wood, vanilla, roasted coffee, and caramel.

As with all Iron Side wines, this new release is crafted under the direction of Master Winemaker Ed Killian, an alumnus of UC Davis' wine program who has been making award-winning wines in California for over three decades.

"Bourbon casks have been used to age and add complexity to other alcohols for many years, with Scotch and Rum being two primary examples," says Iron Side Wine Director Brett Vankoski. "With the popularity of Bourbon whiskey continuing to accelerate, it was only a matter of time before the wine industry started experimenting with used Bourbon casks as well. The depth from the wood and sweetness from the Bourbon strikes just the right balance of bold fruit and oak flavor to ensure a smooth and luscious sip, every time."

Iron Side Bourbon Barrel-Aged Red Blend is available at retailers in 14 states and on ironsidecellars.com for $14.99. Look for the wooden label emblazoned with the iconic Iron Side "I".

For more news and information, follow Iron Side on Facebook and Instagram.

About Iron Side Cellars
Launched in 2011, Iron Side Cellars produces bold California wines from acclaimed vineyard sites across California's best appellations. The Iron Side Cellars collection of wines includes the flagship Iron Side Cabernet Sauvignon ($11.99), Reserve Chardonnay ($19.99), and Reserve Pinot Noir ($19.99), rated 91-points by Wine Enthusiast. Iron Side wines are made as a partnership between Master Winemaker Ed Killian's Healdsburg, California-based winemaking team, and Latitude Beverage, the company behind 90+ Cellars wines. For more information, visit ironsidecellars.com.

CONTACT: Lindsay Brennan
lindsaybrennan@latitudebeverage.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/iron-side-cellars-builds-on-its-signature-bold-style-with-the-launch-of-bourbon-barrel-aged-red-blend-301394213.html

SOURCE Latitude Beverage Company

Recommended Stories

  • THE Shakira Guesses Cheap Stuff From Expensive Stuff | Expensive Taste Test | Cosmopolitan

    Cosmo Cover star SHAKIRA takes on the Expensive Taste Test and guess what? She's actually incredible at it. But you knew she would be! Watch more Expensive Taste Test https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=obZld44OS7E&list=PLrx4fxhgMUOaVOO0wpBzPzmcQOimxiBHv 💅 and check out our cover, starring the queen herself, on newsstands in October! Love Cosmo? Then come join our ~ elite ~ members-only crew. Sign up for Cosmo Unlocked: cosmopolitan.com/joinus 🔓

  • Never Make This One Mistake When Cooking Oatmeal

    Steel-cut oatmeal is a game-changer. Not only are steel-cut oats majorly satiating, but they're also very versatile and nutritious. Sure, they may take a few extra minutes to prepare than it would take you to make a microwaveable oatmeal packet, but trust us—it's worth it.However, if you've ever made steel-cut oatmeal on your stovetop before, you may have noticed one sticky outcome that occurs when you put the heat on a little too high. We're talking about that translucent film that appears on t

  • This $20 apple is prized in Japan — here’s why it’s so expensive

    The Sekai Ichi apple variety is noteworthy for its large size --- and the often large price it carries

  • Grey Poupon launches $30 limited-edition white wine

    Grey Poupon announced the limited-time launch of La Moutarde Vin, a white wine infused with mustard seeds priced at $30. Known for its advertisements that portray Grey Poupon as a fancy addition to a meal, the brand calls La Moutarde Vin a "celebration" of Viognier, the kind of wine used in the mustard's recipe. The item is available on the Grey Poupon website while supplies last and comes with a jar of Grey Poupon mustard. Grey Poupon is a Kraft Heinz Co. brand. Kraft Heinz stock is up 7% for t

  • The Ultimate Guide to Baking Substitutions

    Find substitutes for baking soda, brown sugar, honey, and more in our comprehensive list of suitable baking swaps.

  • The #1 Food Putting You at Risk of High Blood Pressure, New Study Suggests

    Americans love their salty foods. From pretzels and potato chips to French fries and fried chicken sandwiches, there's no shortage of sodium-ridden foods to choose from between your nearest grocery store and go-to restaurant. But what about foods that secretly pack a lot of sodium?Nearly half of all U.S. adults have hypertension or high blood pressure, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). For those who could greatly benefit from a reduction in sodium, it's imperativ

  • Pea Protein Powders: Experts Weigh-In on Some of Their Faves

    Vegans (or those who want to bulk up like them) deserve great protein too.

  • Natural Light rolls out flavored vodka – and we put it to the (taste) test

    Yahoo Finance's Alexandra Canal tase tests Natural Light's flavored vodka.&nbsp;

  • Once you try this tikka salmon recipe, you’ll never go back

    Ella Walker whips up a speedy weeknight dinner that’ll impress

  • Butternut Squash Is Everyone's Favorite Fall Vegetable—Here's How to Build Your Weeknight

    From pasta to soup, these easy recipes make the savory-sweet squash the star of the show.

  • Granderson: Why bacon is off the menu

    Once a simple pleasure, bacon is now a splurge that fewer and fewer can afford.

  • What’s New at Trader Joe’s in October? Butternut Squash Mac and Cheese Bites, Pumpkin Rolls and More

    You may not know this about our grocery store boo Trader Joe, but his favorite things include crunchy leaves, cozy sweaters and fall produce. So, it’s no surprise that he’s hooking us up with tons of fall...

  • Coravin Announces a New Innovation for Champagne and Sparkling Wines with Moët Hennessy

    Upon the release of its much-anticipated Coravin Sparkling™ System, the global wine technology innovator has announced a strategic partnership with the luxury wine & spirits leader, Moët Hennessy, as the "Official Preservation Partner of Moët Hennessy Champagnes", that will revolutionize by-the-glass consumption of Champagne and sparkling wines. Together, both partners will ensure its global distribution, focusing on restaurants, wine bars, and other establishments with on-premise consumption of

  • This Viral Salmon Rice Bowl Recipe Is Taking Over TikTok Thanks to One Surprising Ingredient

    The internet is buzzing over a simple TikTok leftover salmon hack, and how an ice cube factors into it all

  • Our 20 Most Popular Soups in September

    Whether they're creamy or brothy, one thing is for sure: these soups are bursting with flavor. This mix of comforting soups has something to offer everyone, from hearty vegetarian chili to a simple soup and sandwich pairing. This rich-tasting but better-for-you creamy chicken soup has a delicious chicken pot pie feel to it.

  • 27 Salads So Delicious, You'll Want to Eat Them for Dinner

    In this cucumber, tomato, Swiss cheese and chickpea salad recipe, a healthy green goddess dressing is made from avocado, buttermilk and herbs. The extra dressing is delicious served with grilled vegetables. One of our most popular salad recipes, Spinach-Strawberry Salad with Feta & Walnuts (see Associated Recipes), gets a makeover in these simple yet totally satisfying meal-prep spinach salad bowls.

  • Dallas Food Competition & Flavor Fest Will Feature Pig Roast

    Pig Roast with La Lechonera La Lechonera –– a Spanish Marinade company –– has partnered with 2 Cubanos BBQ & Catering Company of Richmond, Texas to help heat things up in the BBQ Ranch Zone with several tricks up their sleeves, including cooking a whole pig using La Caja China and infusing its Original Mojo Criollo marinade. DALLAS, Texas, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Foodies from across the nation are setting their sights (and taste buds) on Dallas for the world’s largest Food Sport event,

  • Teen makes a bubble tea cake with real bubble tea inside

    The cake included 8 layers of red velvet cake.&nbsp;

  • 7 Taco Bell Menu Items That Are Way Better If You Replace The Beef With These Specific Ingredients

    My life is changed.View Entire Post ›

  • Big Rock Brands Win Big in 2021

    Rock Creek Cider is well-known and loved amongst Western Canadians for its real, authentic, and local hard Ciders. Rock Creek's Orchard Ciders are Apple, Pear, Peach, and Cherry - all made with real orchard fruits grown in Okanagan, BC. Rock Creek authentic Ciders have a long history of winning at the Alberta Beverage Awards, Canadian Cider Awards, Canadian Brewing Awards, and more. Earlier this month, the brand secured its biggest win yet. Pear Cider won Gold at the 2021 World Cider Awards. Thi