Iron & Steel Global Directory 2022

·2 min read

DUBLIN, Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Iron & Steel Directory 2022" directory has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The Directory is an indispensable global directory - an instant authoritative source for producers, distributors, technical providers and end users within the iron and steel industry. The Directory provides extensive details of the producers, both large and small operating in this important sector.

The Directory is the leading source for data on steel producers and iron ore miners. The directory details capacities, production volumes, product and plant details and key contact information. It is the most comprehensive buyers' guide available in the industry.

Company and Personnel Information

This directory covers Steel and Iron Plants' details, products/brands produced, modernization and expansion plans, plant capacities, overseas sales agents, useful industry associations and much more. Full contact details for companies and personnel including name & address, telephone, fax, email and web addresses are published.

Information about the Iron and Steel Supply Chain

The past few years has seen unprecedented change in the global iron & steel industry. Company mergers, acquisitions, new start-ups, plant openings and closures and technological advances occur on a daily basis. With world steel producers continuously revamping and expanding capacity, it's vital to be able to track these companies and access key plant and product information.

Buyers Guide

The fully cross-referenced Buyers Guide allows you to search for a particular product by country. The index section lists key personnel in A-Z order so you can go straight to your contact and company anywhere in the world. In addition to this, the abbreviation section is a handy source for terminology used throughout this directory and is particularly useful for those new to the industry.

This essential guide to the global iron and steel industry contains full contact details for companies and personnel in the industry, including:

  • Company name & address,

  • Telephone, fax,

  • Email and web addresses,

  • Personnel names and job titles, with direct telephone and fax numbers.

For more information about this directory visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/efsgqw

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/iron--steel-global-directory-2022-301485864.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

