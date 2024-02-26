Irondequoit Mall: The fascinating, controversial and funny history of a former mall

There's no doubt about it, the Irondequoit Mall has had a fascinating life.

From its early days as a 103-store shopping mecca, to its modern-day reinvention as a community center/senior housing/nursing school, the site has been celebrated, derided and, for a time even a snarky satirical voice on life in Rochester.

It was the newest mall in the Rochester area when it opened in 1990. After a series of hiccups, lawsuits and threatened lawsuits, the place debuted to rave reviews before other problems arose, including rumors that were never proved true.

Then came a mass of store closings, the eventual shuttering of the mall and grandiose plans to revive the property that became, for a time, Irondequoit’s white elephant.

Irondequoit Mall: Troubles from the beginning

Irondequoit Mall on a Saturday afternoon March 2000. Even though the mall was busy with shoppers it was still struggling.

Wilmorite Inc., the company whose previous developments included The Marketplace Mall in Henrietta and Eastview Mall in Victor, proposed a mall for Irondequoit in the mid-1980s. Difficulties greeted the proposal from the beginning.

One of the public meetings regarding the Irondequoit Mall project drew an overflow crowd to Town Hall and lasted 6 ½ hours.

After two years of legal battles, a state Supreme Court justice granted Wilmorite approval to build and the state’s Court of Appeals upheld the ruling. More controversy arose when it was discovered that then-Irondequoit Town Supervisor Eugene Mazzola Jr. owned a partnership in a shopping plaza that was to open across from the mall. Mazzola eventually sold his interest after officials claimed his involvement was a conflict of interest.

The former federal prosecutor who became New York City Mayor, Rudolph W. Giuliani, speaks at the opening of the new Irondequoit Mall back in 1990.

Construction finally began in the area of North Goodman Street, East Ridge Road and Route 104. The land had been mostly unused, except for a building that housed Kodak’s Copy Products division and that the photo giant was looking to part with.

Irondequoit Mall: 'Best thing to ever happen to Irondequoit'

Irondequoit Mall opened in March 1990. It was the first two-story suburban mall in the area (like Midtown Plaza in downtown Rochester), and by all accounts, it was a beauty.

Story continues

Cliff Smith in a Rochester Times-Union story called the mall “northern Monroe County’s new mercantile shrine.” A Times-Union editorial went even further: “Hands down the most attractive shopping mall in the area,” the editorial stated. “From its blue Legolike entrances and splashing fountain to its light-trimmed glass roof, columns and carousel, the mall exudes carnival gaiety.”

The Disney store at Irondequoit Mall attracts children and parents.

In another story, Cliff Smith touted the mall’s peaked skylight, large reflecting pool and fountain and Italian-built carousel with its Iroquois* theme.

Smith dubbed Irondequoit Mall “the area’s most spectacular.”

Shoppers at least initially seemed to love Irondequoit Mall, calling it open and airy. One woman called it “the best thing to ever happen to Irondequoit.” The mall reportedly had 103 stores when it opened, including anchors Sears and Kauffman’s, which was then absorbing all of the well-loved Sibley’s department stores.

Irondequoit Mall rumors: Was it really shrinking? Were ankle-slashers hiding under cars?

Charlotte Gonzalez of Gates checks into bags as her son, Miguel, 7, nods off while they take a break from shopping at Irondequoit Mall.

Within a month, rumors circulated that the mall was sinking. Mall officials vehemently denied those claims, and Frederick Lapple, by then Irondequoit’s supervisor, issued a news release denouncing the gossipmongers as business competitors and other people “interested in creating unnecessary problems and confusion.”

Then came more problems, such as Native Americans protesting what they called the misuse of ceremonial masks on the merry-go-round. Residents complained about a sign on Route 104 stating “Welcome to Irondequoit/Home of the Irondequoit Mall” as crass commercialization. Rumors — never verified — began spreading about ankle-slashers hiding under cars in the parking lot and injuring women.

McCurdy’s became the fourth anchor store in 1992, but two years later, the longtime Rochester retailer went out of business and was replaced by The Bon-Ton.

Irondequoit Mall's slow death and struggles as the Medley Centre

The Irondequoit Mall eventually became The Medley Centre. The name change heralded a time of trouble for the mall.

By 2000, a top Wilmorite official called Irondequoit Mall “barely profitable” as retail occupancy declined. Wilmorite sold the mall in 2001 — only 11 years after opening it — to an insurance company.

JCPenney, another mall anchor, closed its store in early 2003. More tenants left, and the insurance company sold the mall in early 2005 to developer Adam Bersin. Bersin renamed the place “Medley Centre” and brought in Steve & Barry’s to fill the Penney space. The problems continued.

The Bon-Ton closed in 2007, the same year that Bersin sold Medley Centre to developer Scott Congel.

The Congel plans never happened. Years of legal battles followed regarding a payment in lieu of taxes, or PILOT, agreement that granted Congel tax breaks. In 2014, the PILOT was terminated and the property was foreclosed. Macy’s closed in 2014 and Sears followed later.

Congel announced plans for a massive $260 million project that would convert Medley Centre into a complex with hotels, condominiums, retail, restaurants, offices and more. All the remaining retail tenants left in 2009, save for Sears and Macy’s, and the mall’s doors were closed to the public.

Irondequoit Mall: Lonely Medley parody account is born

In the midst of it all, someone launched the I’m the Medley Centre, Dammit, a popular parody Twitter account better known as Lonely Medley.

“Since (its) first tweet in February 2014, the parody Twitter account of the carcass that was Medley Centre has amassed thousands of followers and a reputation for snarky commentary on life as a dead mall and everything Rochester,” David Andreatta wrote in a hilarious 2017 column for the Democrat and Chronicle.

Lonely Medley became so popular, a man whose vehicle was trapped overnight at a locked Durand-Eastman Park tagged the account in a desperate bid to find someone to let him out.

That same year, the carousel was packed up and shipped to a collector in China.

Irondequoit Mall is now Skyview on the Ridge

By then, the real Medley Centre had a new name (Skyview on the Ridge) with a new purpose (mixed-use develolpment).

Businessman Angelo Ingrassia had bought the Medley Centre site a few years earlier for $100,000 at auction.

The Irondequoit Community Center now operates in one section. Skyview Park Apartments, a 157-unit senior-housing complex, is in the former Sears store. And the old Macy’s is home to Rochester Regional Health’s Isabella Graham Hart School of Practical Nursing.

In the end, people are still coming to the old mall, but for reasons no one ever imagined back in the 1990s.

Alan Morrell is a former Democrat and Chronicle reporter and a Rochester-based freelance writer. Bill Wolcott is a producer with the D&C.

This story, which is based off a 2016 story in the Whatever Happened To series, includes reporting by Marcia Greenwood and David Andreatta.

*Iroquois is the name European settlers gave the Haudenosaunee people. It has fallen out of favor because it's not how the Haudenosaunee historically called themselves.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Irondequoit Mall has had fascinating, controversial history