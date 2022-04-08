Ironside HR Ranks as No. 229 on Financial Times' "The Americas' Fastest-Growing Companies 2022"

DALLAS, April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ironside Human Resources ranked as No. 229 on this year's Financial Times' list for "The Americas' Fastest-Growing Companies 2022." The announcement was made public on April 5, on the Financial Times (FT) website, providing the ranking of 500 companies from various industries listed out by revenue metrics and data collected in 2021. This year marked the third year that FT hosted this prestigious list and Ironside HR's first time participating in this recognition.

Ironside Human Resources was first established in the heart of Dallas, TX in July 2011. The vision was to design a healthcare staffing firm that would not only operate on a unique business model in comparison to its competitors but provide staffing solutions to a diversity of clients.

The key to the individuality of Ironside Human Resources lies within their appreciation of diversity in all operations. Boasting a wide spectrum of client types, Ironside specializes in working with small and large facilities alike, catering solutions to each organization's unique needs. The range of staffing solutions Ironside provides consists of addressing both permanent and travel/contract sourcing needs for all types of healthcare professions. From CMAs to C-Suite Executives, Ironside HR has no limit to what they are capable of recruiting for in the medical field.

The FT list recognizes more than just the 500 fastest growing American Companies but also provides a platform to showcase businesses that were not only able to survive the COVID pandemic but thrive. Ironside HR, as one of these elite companies, experienced more than 50% growth within their internal team and are set to double their current headquarters' square footage by May 2022.

"We are beyond excited to have been selected as an honoree on this list alongside some of the most influential companies in the country. We have been fortunate enough to build an incredible team that has propelled us to the point where Financial Times is recognizing us for our financial growth. In addition, I would like to thank the Management team and the mentors that I have had come in the past year that have helped take Ironside HR to the next level." (Doug Carter, CEO of Ironside HR).

The FT list featured a great blend of different industries including Retail, Automobile Manufacturing, and I.T. solutions as well as a mix of companies that are traded publicly and those that remain private. All participating companies were required to provide their revenue from 2017 to 2020 to compound their annual growth rate to calculate not only their eligibility but their ranking in comparison to other participants. The full FT list with the rankings of all 500 participating companies can be found on their website, or through clicking here to access the page directly.

