IRP and Bosch Partner to Mass-Produce Controllers for the Booming Electric Personal Mobility Market

·4 min read

TEL AVIV, Israel and MONDEVILLE, France, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IRP Systems, a leading provider of cutting-edge electric powertrain solutions for e-mobility, has signed a strategic agreement with Bosch, the world's leading automotive manufacturer, for the industrialization and serial manufacturing of IRP's personal mobility electric motor controllers. The partnership brings together Bosch's renowned automotive manufacturing capabilities and IRP's innovative e-powertrain technology to deliver top quality, robust and affordable controllers for a variety of personal mobility OEMs in Europe and worldwide.

Electric personal mobility vehicles (scooters, motorcycles, 3-wheelers and quadricycles) have become a dominant solution for comfortable, environment-friendly urban mobility. Their proliferation in major cities around the world is expected to grow significantly in the coming years. High quality powertrain solutions are key to the accelerated adoption of personal mobility. Leveraging unique control algorithms and electronics design, IRP's TrueDrive Dynamic controllers offer an outstanding 'in-control' driving experience, superior performance, reliability and efficiency, advanced functionality, and extensive customization options.

Bosch integrates all the industrial constraints of manufacturing and testing right from the design stages by offering a DfX (Design for eXcellence) service. The industrialization and manufacturing of IRP's products will be led by Bosch Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS) business unit headquarters in Mondeville, France. Established in 2020, EMS supports customers from small to large series in the automotive, industrial, health, energy, networks and aerospace markets.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with a market leader such as Bosch on the industrialization of our products," said Moran Price, IRP Systems Co-founder and CEO. "This collaboration will help IRP to serve our European customers much better, with local manufacturing and superior supply safety. It will also enable us to significantly enhance our delivery capacity in order to accommodate the growing demand in our products worldwide," she added.

"For more than a century, no automobile has been built without at least one Bosch part," said Claude Alemany, Head of Bosch EMS and Mondeville plant General Manager. "This collaboration, spear headed by the Bosch Israel team, enables Bosch to take part in complementary e-mobility markets and strengthen its position as a key player in the electronic manufacturing sector. This kind of collaborative effort is a good example for how Bosch' expertise can be decisively beneficial to innovative companies that are looking to scale up their offering."

"The value proposition of Bosch EMS for the Israeli ecosystem is substantive," added Tal Dekel, Open Innovation Manager at Robert Bosch Technologies Israel. "Making Bosch' design and manufacturing capabilities, as well as our logistics competences available to companies that are in growth will allow them the secure delivery of high-end innovative products."

About IRP Systems

IRP Systems provides high-performance electric powertrain systems for a variety of e-mobility platforms, enabling powerful and affordable electric vehicles. Leveraging its unique powertrain design and control algorithms, the company's breakthrough TrueDrive™ product portfolio reaches an unprecedented level of efficiency. IRP Systems is removing the last barriers of electric vehicle adoption by making electric mobility technology affordable for the mass market and accelerating its adoption worldwide.

About Bosch

The Bosch Group is a leading global supplier of technology and services. It employs roughly 395,000 associates worldwide (as of December 31, 2020). The company generated sales of 71.5 billion euros in 2020. Its operations are divided into four business sectors: Mobility Solutions, Industrial Technology, Consumer Goods, and Energy and Building Technology. As a leading IoT provider, Bosch offers innovative solutions for smart homes, Industry 4.0, and connected mobility. Bosch is pursuing a vision of mobility that is sustainable, safe, and exciting. It uses its expertise in sensor technology, software, and services, as well as its own IoT cloud, to offer its customers connected, cross-domain solutions from a single source. The Bosch Group's strategic objective is to facilitate connected living with products and solutions that either contain artificial intelligence (AI) or have been developed or manufactured with its help. Bosch improves quality of life worldwide with products and services that are innovative and spark enthusiasm. In short, Bosch creates technology that is "Invented for life." The Bosch Group comprises Robert Bosch GmbH and its roughly 440 subsidiary and regional companies in some 60 countries. Including sales and service partners, Bosch's global manufacturing, engineering, and sales network covers nearly every country in the world. With its more than 400 locations worldwide, the Bosch Group has been carbon neutral since the first quarter of 2020. The basis for the company's future growth is its innovative strength. At 129 locations across the globe, Bosch employs some 73,000 associates in research and development, of which nearly 34,000 are software engineers.

Additional information is available online at www.bosch.com, www.iot.bosch.com, www.bosch-press.com, www.twitter.com/BoschPress.

