Irrigation Controllers Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 2,238.38 Million by 2026 - Arizton

·5 min read

CHICAGO, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this global irrigation controllers market report.

Arizton_Logo
Arizton_Logo

The irrigation controllers market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 18.46% during the period 2020−2026.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

  1. The need for technological improvements, growth in landscaping industry, and need for water conservation is expected to drive the market for irrigation controllers.

  2. The weather-based irrigation controller market is expected to witness incremental revenue of over USD 800 million during the forecast period.

  3. Europe and APAC together accounted for around 44% market share in non-agriculture controller market in 2020, where the segment is expected to grow at 18%.

  4. Smart irrigation controllers are highly popular, as they have built-in water-saving features that include sensors to adjust water run time.

  5. Countries such as India and China are adopting sprinkler irrigation controllers for use in large fields where the segment is expected to surpass USD 985 million by 2026

  6. With about 730,000 farms, approximately 7% of the workforce is employed in agriculture in France that can drive demand for irrigation controllers.

Key Offerings:

  • Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020−2026

  • Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

  • Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by operation, application, product, irrigation type, and geography

  • Competitive Landscape – 4 key vendors and 15 other vendors

Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/irrigation-controllers-market-size-analysis

Irrigation Controllers Market – Segmentation

  • The weather-based technology controllers use the computing power of the controller to garner detailed information about soil type, slope, exposure, and sprinkler type. Integrated weather-based controllers are more accurate than add-on controllers for use in an efficient irrigation system, which reduces the water consumption by around 40% when compared to traditional irrigation methods.

  • Agriculture irrigation controllers are among the essential farming equipment that plays a vital role in increasing crop productivity. These irrigation controllers are used to spray herbicides, pesticides, fungicides, defoliants, and water on agricultural land.

  • Smart irrigation controllers have simplified garden care, home lawn maintenance, and reduced water consumption. Smart irrigation controllers have built-in water-saving features that include sensors to adjust water run time based on local weather conditions.

Irrigation Controllers Market by Operation

Irrigation Controllers Market by Application

Irrigation Controllers Market by Product

Irrigation Controllers Market by Irrigation Type

Irrigation Controllers Market – Dynamics

The advancement in agricultural technology is one of the major contributors to the development of a sustainable agriculture system that promotes continuous improvement. Technological advancements in food and agriculture help in improving the health and wellbeing of people across the world. Improved crop protection tools such as modern irrigation, crop management products, and mobile technology have enabled farmers to increase crop productivity over the past few years. Over the years, the agricultural sector has witnessed a drastic change; earlier, people cultivated only a limited variety of crops and due to lack of market facilities, new crops remained unexplored. With time and the changing lifestyle of people, people have drifted away from agriculture as the main occupation and shifted to other professions due to better monetary benefits. Advancements in the field of science and technology along with global urbanization are the major factors driving the course and evolution of agricultural research. The rising per capita income in developing nations, occupational changes, and global linkages have changed the food preferences of people.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

  • Growth in Landscaping Industry

  • Growing Need for Water Conservation

  • Rising Use of Irrigation Sprinklers

  • Increased Focus on Farm Efficiency

Irrigation Controllers Market – Geography

New agricultural inventions dramatically increased food production in the North American region, particularly the US and Canada. Several new agriculture machines were developed to increase crop yield. John Deere's steel plow, introduced in 1837, made farming possible in the tough prairie soil with less horsepower. Along with new machines, there were also several advancements in farming methods. The increasing demand for landscaping services for suburban lawns, golf courses, sports fields, and public parks is driving the growth of the US irrigation controller market. The use of IoT-enabled systems in conjunction with machine learning and AI could lead to a paradigm shift in system management and control in the US irrigation controller industry.

Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/irrigation-controllers-market-size-analysis

Irrigation Controllers Market by Geography

  • North America

  • Europe

  • APAC

  • Latin America

  • Middle East & Africa

Major Vendors

  • The Toro Company

  • Hunter Industries

  • Rain Bird Corporation

  • Valmont

Other Prominent Vendors

  • Orbit

  • HydroPoint

  • Calsense

  • Rachio

  • Skydrop

  • Galcon

  • Orbia

  • Scotts Miracle-Gro

  • Weathermatic

  • NxEco

  • Nelson Irrigation

  • Holman Industries

  • Motorola Solution

  • Lindsay

  • Tucor

Explore our garden tools profile to know more about the industry.

Read some of the top-selling reports:

About Arizton:

Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovation and quality-driven firm, which offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients across the world. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.

We offer comprehensive market research reports on industries such as consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, and life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals and materials, IT and media, logistics and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.

Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered in generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.

Mail: enquiry@arizton.com

Call: +1-312-235-2040
+1 302 469 0707

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/irrigation-controllers-market-size-to-reach-revenues-of-usd-2-238-38-million-by-2026--arizton-301355836.html

SOURCE Arizton Advisory & Intelligence

