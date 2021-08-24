U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,483.25
    +0.75 (+0.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,333.00
    +19.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,362.75
    +7.25 (+0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,229.50
    +1.40 (+0.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.47
    -0.07 (-0.10%)
     

  • Gold

    1,803.90
    -4.60 (-0.25%)
     

  • Silver

    23.86
    -0.03 (-0.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1756
    -0.0004 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2900
    +0.0350 (+2.79%)
     

  • Vix

    17.22
    +0.07 (+0.41%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3729
    -0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7850
    +0.1480 (+0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,906.12
    -1,637.25 (-3.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,205.16
    -44.54 (-3.56%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,125.78
    +16.76 (+0.24%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,884.50
    +152.40 (+0.55%)
     

Irrimax Donates Medical Supplies to Haiti Earthquake Relief Efforts

·2 min read

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga., Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Irrimax Corp., a medical device manufacturer in the U.S., is supporting emergency relief efforts from the devastating earthquake that recently took place in Haiti. Teaming up with Project Medishare, via a partnership with Infection Reduction Partners (IRP), Irrimax has donated a substantial quantity of its proprietary antimicrobial wound lavage, distributed globally under the name, Irrisept®.

"The events that Haiti has experienced are very distressing. A connection with Project Medishare and IRP gave us the opportunity to lend a hand to an organization that is doing such vital work during times of extraordinary need," said Michael Gil, Executive Vice President of Irrimax Corp.

The packaging of Irrisept has significant utility for first responders and field medical operations, allowing for easy transport and immediate use, regardless of the environment.

Essential medical supplies and services, such as wound irrigation systems, can help reduce infections and improve patient outcomes, two main focuses of Irrimax. Many health facilities and hospitals have been damaged by the quake, adding to the challenges both patients and healthcare workers face.

"A need for medical attention to be provided without proper operational resources is an unfortunate reality for Haiti," says Gil. "We're hopeful that the use of our product, Irrisept, can support the urgent medical needs." The shipment of Irrisept is expected to arrive in Haiti, along with other much-needed supplies and equipment in the coming days.

About Irrimax Corporation
Founded in 1994, Irrimax is focused on reducing infections and healthcare costs and improving patient outcomes. Its flagship product, Irrisept, contains 0.05% Chlorhexidine Gluconate (CHG) in 99.95% Sterile Water for Irrigation, USP. CHG acts as a preservative to inhibit microbial growth in the solution. For more information, visit www.Irrisept.com.

About Infection Reduction Partners
Founded in 2020, Infection Reduction Partners is a cross-sector collaborator working with humanitarian aid organizations, healthcare professionals, ministries of health, innovative medical suppliers, and logistics providers, all working together to reduce wound infections. For more information, visit www.infectionreductionpartners.com.

Contacts:

Media
Nicki Greenhalgh
Global Marketing Mgr.
678-488-8563
n.greenhalgh@irrisept.com

Investors
Michael Gil
Executive Vice President
662.574.0091
m.gil@irrisept.com

Related Images

irrisept-antimicrobial-wound.jpg
Irrisept Antimicrobial Wound Lavage Logo
Irrisept Antimicrobial Wound Lavage Logo

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/irrimax-donates-medical-supplies-to-haiti-earthquake-relief-efforts-301362120.html

SOURCE Irrimax Corp.

Recommended Stories

  • Cassava Sciences Receives FDA's Special Protocol Assessment For Alzheimer's Trials

    Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: SAVA) announced an agreement with the FDA under a Special Protocol Assessment (SPA) for both of its pivotal Phase 3 trials for oral simufilam in treating Alzheimer's disease. The SPA document indicates that the regulator has reviewed and agreed to the critical design features of the trial protocols, the company said. Cassava also reaffirmed its previously issued guidance to start the trials in Fall 2021. "I believe these SPAs mark a meaningful and encouraging milest

  • Why Carnival Corporation and Norwegian Cruise Line -- and AMC Stock, Too -- Popped Today

    For the third trading day in a row, shares of Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE: NCLH) are on the rise, up 4.1% and 4.2%, respectively, as of 11 a.m. EDT. Movie theater chain AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) is also notching its third straight day of share-price gains -- up 2.6% -- and it's all because of COVID-19. Stocks tied to the tourism industry began moving higher on Friday in anticipation of a decision from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration fully approving Pfizer and BioNTech's coronavirus vaccine for prevention of COVID-19 infection in patients aged 16 and over.

  • Why Cara Therapeutics Shot Higher Today

    Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CARA) was a hot stock on Tuesday. One of the formerly clinical-stage biotech's drug candidates won FDA approval, and investors reacted in the usual manner. The biotech company's most promising drug, Korsuva --- developed with Switzerland-based Vifor Pharma -- addresses this medical challenge sufficiently to win that all-important FDA approval.

  • Theravance Stock Crashes; Can Longer Testing Salvage Its J&J-Partnered Drug?

    Theravance said its ulcerative colitis treatment failed in midstage testing, and the biotech stock plummeted Tuesday.

  • Virus Experts Warn Don't Go Here Even if It's Open

    The Delta variant continues to surge nationwide, and being cautious is still important, whether you've been vaccinated against COVID-19 or not. Delta is far more contagious than the original coronavirus, and even if you've been vaccinated, it's possible to carry and transmit the virus. This can have serious consequences if you live with people who are immunocompromised, or children age 12 or under (who are not eligible for the vaccine). These are the places virus experts warn you shouldn't go, e

  • Here's Why Theravance Biopharma Stock Is Tanking Today

    The company's second clinical-trial flop in as many months isn't sitting well with investors.

  • Axsome Might Still be Awesome for Your Portfolio

    Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM) develops novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) related disorders for which limited treatment options are available. The company’s portfolio of five CNS pipeline candidates —AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-09, AXS-12, and AXS-14—are being developed for various CNS indications. Outstanding results in treating clinical depression with minor side effects by AXS-05, effectiveness in relieving migraine headaches by AXS-07, and the success of AXS-12 in reducing the number of c

  • The covid booster question is one of privilege and we must be very thoughtful about: Doctor

    Dr. Michael DeVere Williams, Population Health Medical Director; Associate Professor of Surgery & Public Policy at the University of Virginia School of Medicine and Frank Batten School of Leadership & Public Policy, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the latest on the coronavirus pandemic.

  • MO dad who gave 7 of his kids COVID: Nurses ‘can’t even stop to clean up the vomit’

    Ben Anderson’s wife Tammy is the only one in the household who didn’t get sick. She’s vaccinated. | Editorial

  • A wave of US vaccine mandates made the FDA’s Pfizer approval more meaningful

    “The moment you’ve been waiting for is here,” US president Joe Biden said yesterday (Aug. 23), speaking to the roughly one-third of Americans who are eligible for inoculation against Covid-19 but remain unvaccinated. The Food and Drug Administration had just granted full approval to the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine for anyone age 16 and older, so those who had been concerned about the vaccine’s safety before getting the shots had no reason to wait any longer. The hope among vaccine advocates is that FDA’s ruling on Pfizer’s product, which will now be marketed as Comirnaty, will provide greater political cover for additional company and government officials to introduce vaccine mandates.

  • Employers face a dilemma: keeping workers safe with vaccine mandates — and holding onto their employees

    Some companies are worried workers will balk at a vaccine requirement --- and walk away at a time when they're desperate to retain workers.

  • Worker Support Grows for Harsher Vaccine Stances From Employers

    (Bloomberg) -- As U.S. regulatory approval of Pfizer Inc.’s Covid-19 shot paves the way for companies to get more aggressive with inoculations, American workers are increasingly supportive of punitive measures for unvaccinated colleagues. A survey released Tuesday by human-resources consultant Eagle Hill showed that 41% of workers polled agreed that non-vaccinated employees should pay higher insurance rates. Almost two-thirds said the unvaccinated shouldn’t get special allowances to work from ho

  • Unvaccinated LA residents were 29 times more likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19: CDC study

    A new study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) bolsters the argument that unvaccinated individuals are at a much higher risk of experiencing the worse outcomes of COVID-19 than vaccinated individuals.

  • As Delta variant spreads across U.S., Alabama doctor thinks surge 'is going to get worse'

    Hospitals in the U.S. South have quickly become overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients as cases continue climbing amid the surge of the Delta variant of coronavirus.

  • President Biden Has This Message for 90 Million Americans

    Today, the FDA gave their "full approval" to the current Pfizer vaccine, leading experts to hope that if you've been on the fence, you'll now get yours. They aren't the only ones promoting them. "I recommend, take the vaccines. I did it. It's good. Take the vaccines," said Donald Trump at an Alabama rally over the weekend. He said the crowd had their freedoms but "I happened to take the vaccine. If it doesn't work, you'll be the first to know. OK?" "The vaccine is safe and effective," said Presi

  • Medtronic Announces FDA Approval of Next-Gen TAVR System for Treatment of Symptomatic Severe Aortic Stenosis

    Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT), the global leader in medical technology, today announced U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of its newest-generation, self-expanding transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) system, the Evolut™ FX TAVR system. Designed to enhance ease-of-use and provide greater precision and control throughout the procedure, the Evolut FX system maintains the industry-leading hemodynamic (blood flow) and durability benefits of the Evolut platform, while bringing prod

  • Regeneron Touts Mid-Stage Win For Higher Dose Of Eylea In Age-related Macular Degeneration

    Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: REGN) revealed new Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial data on Eylea (aflibercept) injection in patients with wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD). 43% of wet age-related macular degeneration patients dosed with an 8 mg dose of Eylea reported no retinal fluid after four weeks compared with 26.4% of patients receiving a 2 mg dose of the drug. Regeneron and Bayer AG (OTC: BAYRY) are jointly developing aflibercept 8 mg. The study is part of Regeneron’s on

  • Dr. Fauci Says Doing This Could "Defeat the Purpose" of Your Booster

    The currently approved COVID-19 vaccines went a long way in helping to bring down new cases, thanks to how highly effective they are. However, as more data has come in, officials have said that the general public will need boosters to keep people protected from the virus as the strength of the original shots begins to wane. But according to Anthony Fauci, MD, chief White House COVID adviser, there's still one thing to keep in mind when getting your third dose to make sure you see its full protec

  • Why has Covid-19 had less of an impact in Africa?

    More than a year into the pandemic, scientists have some understanding of why its impact in sub-Saharan Africa remains markedly lower compared to the Americas, Europe, and Asia.

  • Is This Gym Stock the Peloton Killer?

    As we look to the future, there's no reason to believe that both of these companies can't coexist.