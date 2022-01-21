U.S. markets closed

Irritable Bowel Syndrome Market to grow at a CAGR of 10.09% by 2025 |IBS-D Segment to be Significant for Revenue Generation|17000+ Technavio Reports

·6 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The irritable bowel syndrome market share growth by the IBS-D segment will be significant for revenue generation. By 2025, irritable bowel syndrome market share by the IBS-D will be 49.90% of the total market. The significant increase in the demand for US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved drugs such as Xifaxan (Rifaximin) and Eluxadoline for the treatment of Irritable bowel syndrome will facilitate the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Attractive Opportunities in Irritable Bowel Syndrome Market by Type, Drug Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Attractive Opportunities in Irritable Bowel Syndrome Market by Type, Drug Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

To gain insights on the market contribution of various segments. Download our FREE sample report

Key Irritable Bowel Syndrome Market Report Highlights:

  1. Market growth 2020-2025: USD 779.89 million

  2. Growth momentum & CAGR: Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.09%

  3. YoY growth rate: 9.60%

  4. Performing market contribution: North America at 40%

  5. Geography: North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW

Irritable Bowel Syndrome Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

  • Type

  • Geography

Regional Market Analysis

With 40% of the growth originating from North America, this region will record a fast growth rate. The US is the key market for irritable bowel syndrome market in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe and ROW. The rapid increase in the number of patients with gastrointestinal diseases and disorders owing to an alteration in bowel habits, abdominal pain, a surge in the level of stress, and eating an unhealthy diet will facilitate the irritable bowel syndrome market growth in North America over the forecast period

  • The increasing prevalence of irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) is attributed to gastrointestinal diseases and disorders arising from an alteration in bowel habits, abdominal pain, a surge in the level of stress, and eating an unhealthy diet. According to the American College of Gastroenterology, around 10%-15% of the adult population in the US suffers from symptoms of IBS; however, only 5%-7% of adults have been diagnosed with the disease.

For Additional Information about the regional market: Request for a free sample report.

Key Vendors and Vendor Strategies

AbbVie Inc., Alfasigma Spa, Astellas Pharma Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Bausch Health Companies Inc., Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc., Mallinckrodt Plc, Novartis AG, Sebela Pharmaceuticals Inc., and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. are few of the key vendors of the irritable bowel syndrome market.

The vendors in the market are constantly focusing on broadening their product portfolio through expanding their product offerings. Additionally, vendors are focusing on expanding their presence in new regions.

Few vendors with offerings:

  • AbbVie Inc. - The company offers solutions for irritable bowel syndrome using eluxadoline tablets for oral use, under the brand name of VIBERZI.

  • Alfasigma Spa - The company offers solutions for irritable bowel syndrome that are approved for reintroduction by the FDA for the treatment of adult women less than 65 years of age with IBSC, under the brand name of Zelnorm.

  • Astellas Pharma Inc - The company offers solutions for irritable bowel syndrome that help patients who are suffering from IBSC by providing a new therapeutic option, under the brand name of LIZNESS.

Download our free sample report to gain information on all major vendors with their offerings

Key Market Drivers

Our analysts have extensively outlined the information on the key market drivers and their impact on the irritable bowel syndrome market.

  • Unhealthy lifestyle habits:

To know about a few other market drivers, trends, and challenges -Download our free sample report

Related Reports -
Autoimmune Drugs Market -The autoimmune drugs market has the potential to grow by USD 23.86 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.87%. Download a free sample now!

Opioid-Induced Constipation Market -The opioid-induced constipation market size has the potential to grow by USD 3.39 billion during 2020-2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period. Download a free sample now!

Irritable Bowel Syndrome Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.09%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 779.89 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

9.60

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW

Performing market contribution

North America at 40%

Key consumer countries

US, Germany, UK, China, and Japan

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

AbbVie Inc., Alfasigma Spa, Astellas Pharma Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Bausch Health Companies Inc., Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc., Mallinckrodt Plc, Novartis AG, Sebela Pharmaceuticals Inc., and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/irritable-bowel-syndrome-market-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-10-09-by-2025-ibs-d-segment-to-be-significant-for-revenue-generation17000-technavio-reports-301464030.html

SOURCE Technavio

