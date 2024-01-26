The IRS has a new, easier way to file taxes. AZ is one test state. Here's how it works

The Internal Revenue Service is rolling out a new tax-return filing option for residents of Arizona and 11 other states in a pilot program, yet most Arizonans won’t be able to use it, at least initially.

The new Direct File program will be free, accurate, easy to use and secure, IRS officials said in a media conference call Jan. 25, days before Uncle Sam starts accepting tax returns on Monday.

However, households won't be able to use this filing option that soon.

Taxpayers will be able to prepare and complete returns using laptop computers, tablets or smartphones, and they may receive live technical and other help from IRS staff while preparing their returns. The service will feature more than 350 screens to walk taxpayers through the filing process, though few people will use most of them.

Eligibility will be limited according to the types of income that taxpayers report, the deductions and credits they claim and other factors such as the health insurance programs in which they have enrolled.

Only people taking the standard deduction will be eligible initially. The pilot program will support those taking only any of three types of credits — the child tax credit, the dependent care credit and the earned income tax credit — although those are three of the most popular ones.

Among other restrictions, taxpayers reporting rental income, tip income or alimony won't be able to participate in the first year. Nor will independent contractors, those taxpayers enrolled in healthcare-marketplace insurance plans or those people withdrawing money from health savings accounts.

In addition, the program won’t open to taxpayers seeking to prepare their returns until March, after the majority of households already have filed.

Even then, the IRS will invite only a relatively small proportion of taxpayers to participate via personalized emails. That is already raising concerns that scammers might try to mimic the IRS and contact people in this way, as the IRS generally doesn't contact taxpayers by email.

People interested in participating will be able to sign up for alerts to join the program, but that feature isn't currently available on the agency's website, irs.gov.

How Arizona fits in

The Arizona Department of Revenue will offer a similar direct-file version for state filers that will link in with the federal program, but most people here won’t be able to use it initially either, for many of the same reasons.

The limited rollout of the pilot programs is designed so that IRS and Arizona Department of Revenue officials can gauge effectiveness, which is determined by factors such as the number of rejected returns and the proportion that are started but not completed.

IRS officials began to build the Direct File program less than a year ago, in May 2023, and evaluating responses to the program is currently a higher priority than rolling it out to a wider audience.

However, IRS officials said they will be able to make quick updates this filing season for taxpayers claiming the Child Tax Credit if Congress in coming weeks makes retroactive changes to that benefit.

Low participation expected in pilot year

Of the more than 160 million individual income tax returns Americans file yearly, the IRS expects only several hundred thousand, well under 1%, to use Direct File during the current filing season.

The participation rate in Arizona might be slightly higher. Partly, that’s because Arizona is one of the 12 pilot states.

Arizona is also one of only three states, along with Massachusetts and New York, where information compiled on a person’s File Direct federal return can be transported directly to a state website, azdor.gov, to complete state returns.

The Arizona Department of Revenue expects 2.4 million state households eventually could be eligible, or more than two-thirds of the total that file, but that won't happen until the IRS expands its program.

Arizona will restrict taxpayers in a few other ways. The state direct-file program won't support married couples filing separately, people with income from other states or part-time residents.

Other filing options to remain in place

IRS officials said they still support the Free File Alliance, which allows taxpayers to prepare free federal returns using software created by various tax software companies, with eligibility typically limited by income or other factors. However, only eight software companies are currently participating in the alliance.

Taxpayers also have a range of other paid and self-prepared filing options from which to choose.

Last year, taxpayers, on average, spent nine hours and $150 filing tax returns, the IRS said. Reducing those numbers is a motivation behind the new, free pilot program that Congress mandated as part of the Inflation Reduction Act.

Reach the writer at russ.wiles@arizonarepublic.com.

