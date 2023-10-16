IRS Gives California a Last-Minute Tax Deadline Extension

As of today, Californians have another tax deadline extension from the IRS — this time until November.

Many Californians thought their taxes were due today (Oct. 16), but the IRS has further postponed tax deadlines for people in 58 counties impacted by natural disasters last winter.

As Kiplinger reported, the new postponement means that many California taxpayers and businesses now have until Nov. 16, 2023, to file their 2022 federal income tax returns and pay any tax due.

Another tax deadline extension for California

The new tax deadline applies to impacted individuals in fifty-five of California's 58 counties. The IRS says all counties in the state are eligible for the tax relief except for Lassen, Modoc, and Shasta counties. The postponement is based on FEMA disaster declarations covering severe winter storms, flooding, landslides, and mudslides over a period of several months.

When tax filing deadlines are extended, so are some other related IRS tax deadlines. So, Californians in storm-impacted areas of the state have more time to contribute to their IRAs and health savings accounts (HSAs). The deadline for residents who were eligible for the tax extension, to make those contributions is Nov. 16, 2023.

The new postponement comes amid other tax relief recently announced by the IRS. This includes relief (also applicable to California businesses) for those directly impacted by natural disasters in Louisiana and Hawaii. The agency has also offered deadline relief for taxpayers who have been directly affected by the terrorist attacks in Israel.

New Nov. 16 California tax deadline

The IRS says that the following returns and payment for taxpayers in impacted areas qualify for the tax deadline relief.

2022 individual income tax returns and payments normally due on April 18.

For eligible taxpayers, 2022 contributions to IRAs and health savings accounts.

Quarterly estimated tax payments normally due on April 18, June 15 and Sept. 15.

Calendar-year 2022 partnership and S corporation returns normally due on March 15.

Calendar-year 2022 corporate and fiduciary income tax returns and payments normally due on April 18.

Quarterly payroll and excise tax returns normally due on May 1, July 31 and Oct. 31.

Calendar-year 2022 returns filed by tax-exempt organizations normally due on May 15

Story continues

Other returns, payments, and time-sensitive tax-related actions may also qualify for the extra time. Visit the IRS disaster relief webpage for additional details.

For more on the latest tax deadline postponement, see: California Taxes Were Due But There’s a New Tax Deadline Extension