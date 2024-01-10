IRS makes 'extraordinary transition' but delays remain involving ID theft, amended returns

Victims of tax-related identity theft can face extraordinary delays, waiting more than a year and a half for the IRS to fix the issue, according to the National Taxpayer Advocate's latest report.

Taxpayers, particularly those with low-paying jobs, face true financial hardship by such delays. A working family cannot receive legitimate tax refunds, including money from key tax credits designed to help those with low or middle incomes, until the taxpayer's ID theft claim is resolved.

"Many taxpayers depend on their tax refunds to meet their living expenses, particularly low-income taxpayers who receive earned income tax credit benefits that (approached) $7,000 for tax year 2022," National Taxpayer Advocate Erin Collins stated in her 2023 Annual Report to Congress issued Wednesday, which outlined a variety of ongoing challenges at the Internal Revenue Service.

National Taxpayer Advocate Erin Collins released her 2023 Annual Report to Congress, describing 2023 as a year of “extraordinary transition for the IRS and therefore for taxpayers.” But the report still identifies paper processing as an area of continuing weakness.

Nearly 500,000 people who had cases still pending with the IRS’s Identity Theft Victims Assistance unit at the end of 2023 found themselves waiting an average of 19 months for the IRS to resolve their problems, according to the report.

A family raising young children, juggling the bills and living paycheck to paycheck on low wage jobs cannot sit around waiting 19 months on average for a tax refund of several thousand dollars. No one wants to wait that long.

Collins called the delays “unconscionable.” She said the Internal Revenue Service needs to place a higher priority on quickly resolving ID-theft related cases for victims.

More: IRS: 2023 income tax returns will be accepted starting Jan. 29

More: IRS to offer pandemic-related relief on some penalties to nearly 5 million taxpayers

IRS shows improvements but big challenges remain

By law, the National Taxpayer Advocate's report identifies the 10 most serious problems that taxpayers run up against with the IRS. The report makes administrative and legislative recommendations to address those problems.

This year's report gave a shoutout to the success that the IRS has achieved in improving many services, including virtually eliminating the IRS backlog of unprocessed original 1040 income tax returns filed by individuals and substantially improving telephone service.

Story continues

Collins described 2023 as a year of “extraordinary transition for the IRS and therefore for taxpayers.”

"Despair has turned to cautious optimism," Collins wrote in her report.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, she said, the three preceding years ended up being the most challenging years the IRS and most taxpayers had ever experienced.

"The IRS shut its offices and stopped processing paper-filed tax returns and correspondence for several months after the onset of the pandemic in 2020," Collins stated in her report, "and it then reopened those functions only partially for several months to comply with social distancing requirements. Tax returns and taxpayer correspondence sat unopened in trailers for months on end."

The IRS has serious problems, though, dealing with processing amended tax returns for individuals and businesses, and addressing taxpayer correspondence. Again, many taxpayers end up waiting a very long time for their refund money, as a result.

Unprocessed amended returns stood at 500,000 at the end of calendar year 2019, the most recent prepandemic year, according to the report.

By comparison, the backlog as of late October 2023 was 1.9 million — nearly four times as much.

When it comes to taxpayer correspondence and related cases, the backlog more than doubled from 1.9 million at the end of 2019 to 4.3 million by October 2023.

IRS improves phone service but at a big cost

Why the massive uptick in some backlogs? Well, it appears that putting all your energy in one project — much like a homeowner putting every remodeling dollar into a flashy deck out back while ignoring holes in the roof — doesn't work well.

The advocate's report blamed the "paper inventory backlog to the Treasury Department’s decision to prioritize answering telephone calls over processing amended returns and correspondence."

The same people — IRS customer service representatives in the agency’s accounts management function — answer the phones and process the paper.

For the 2023 filing season, the Treasury set a goal of achieving an 85% level of service on the IRS’s toll-free telephone lines. Staffing went up to cover the telephone lines. However, the report says, some IRS employees often were “simply sitting around waiting for the phone to ring” when they could have been processing paper and reducing response times for amended returns and correspondence.

“The IRS cannot easily shuffle employees back and forth between answering phones and processing correspondence, so unproductive employee time was the price it had to pay to improve telephone service levels,” Collins wrote.

She said the IRS must find a way to move employees between those two functions "more nimbly."

She also noted that backlogs in processing tax returns and taxpayer correspondence drive much of the phone volume. "I encourage the IRS to put more emphasis on reducing its paper processing backlog in 2024," she stated.

No doubt, IRS phone service was horrific. Employees only answered 11% of the calls in fiscal year 2021. Even after making significant improvements, IRS employees answered only 29% of all calls received in fiscal year 2023.

More IRS employees were put to work answering phones. But it also helped that incoming calls dropped by two-thirds — from a record 282 million calls that came into the IRS in fiscal 2021 to 93 million calls in fiscal year 2023, according to data in the advocate's report.

People, of course, were frustrated a few years ago when many tax returns were trapped in the IRS backlog, the temporary advance child tax credit created complexities, stimulus money didn't always arrive on time, and many tax refunds were late. By the close of the 2021 filing season, the report noted, the IRS faced a backlog of more than 35 million tax returns that required manual data entry or employee review.

Employee retention credit creates conundrum

One ongoing headache: Many employers have yet to receive money after claiming the employee retention credit. As of early December, the advocate's report noted, the IRS had 1 million such claims in backlog.

The IRS is in tough spot here. It's trying to process legitimate claims while avoiding handing over money to those gaming the system and making fake claims.

In September, the IRS took the unusual step of announcing that it would stop processing new claims for the employee retention credit after a flood of improper claims and rising scams.

The IRS would have expected only a trickle of employee retention claims in 2023 for a credit involving business activity in 2021, according to IRS Commissioner Danny Werfel.

Instead, he dubbed, the dramatic level of new claims a "tsunami."

He blamed the ads: the aggressive promoters and the false promises being made as part of unscrupulous marketing.

The IRS took a reasonable move by slowing down processing such claims, Collins wrote, given the level of fraud. But she expressed concern that legitimate employers will end up having to wait for extended periods to receive their refunds "regardless of whether they submitted their claims before or after the IRS imposed the moratorium."

"While the IRS needs to stop improper or fraudulent claims, " Collins wrote, "it must continue to process and pay refunds to eligible employers."

Employers who file eligible employee retention credit claims, she said, often wait six months or longer to receive their credits or refunds. Some delayed claims, the report noted, involve nonprofit organizations that provide medical or other critical services and are depending on these refunds to stay afloat.

If the IRS pays claims quickly without adequate review, the report noted, billions of dollars could end up in the hands of people who don't qualify for the credit. "If it takes the time to review claims carefully, eligible employers will experience significant delays in receiving the credit, and, in extreme cases, employers who need the funds immediately could go out of business,” the report said.

Contact personal finance columnist Susan Tompor: stompor@freepress.com. Follow her on X (Twitter) @tompor.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: IRS trouble spots include amended returns, resolving ID theft issues