IRS offers free tax help in Charlotte, no appointment needed

The dreaded deadline to file your taxes is approaching, and the IRS wants to help get account issues resolved!

From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, taxpayers can go to the Taxpayer Assistance Center in north Charlotte where IRS employees will help with tax account issues like identity authentication and making payments.

They won’t help with preparing your tax return, but they can help you find free local filing resources.

The TAC is located at 10715 David Taylor Road.

No appointment is needed - just make sure to bring all the required documents:

Current government-issued photo ID and a second form of identification for identity verification services.

Social Security or Individual Taxpayer Identification numbers for all members of your household, including spouses and dependents.

Any IRS letters or notices received and related documents.

A copy or digital image of the tax return in question if one was filed.

Normally, TACs are open Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., by appointment only.

