IRS Postpones $600 Sales Reporting Threshold For Online Sellers And App-Based Transactions Like Venmo, PayPal And Cash App, But Changes Start In 2024

Online sellers and individuals receiving payments through platforms like Venmo and PayPal are facing notable changes in tax reporting. The IRS has delayed implementing a lower threshold for reporting online sales and gig work income, originally set to decrease to $600. This change, now scheduled for the 2026 tax season (concerning earnings from 2025), aims to reduce confusion and administrative burdens associated with the potential increase in 1099-K forms.

The revised threshold is particularly relevant for those who might not owe taxes on certain transactions, such as selling used goods at a loss or personal transactions like repaying a friend through digital payment platforms.

Don’t Miss:

The Average American Couple Has Saved This Much Money For Retirement — How Do You Compare?

How To Turn A $100,000 Investment Into $1 Million — And Retire A Millionaire

Can Living Off Interest From A $1 Million Investment Support Your Retirement Dreams?

In 2024, the IRS is implementing a transitional measure where the reporting threshold for gig workers and online sales will be set at $5,000. This move is a significant shift from the initial plan to lower the threshold to $600 in 2022, which was postponed to 2025. The previous requirement was for reporting total transactions worth at least $20,000 across a minimum of 200 separate transactions. This change aims to provide a more manageable reporting criterion for people participating in the gig economy or selling items online.

The topic has garnered bipartisan support in Congress, with differing views on the appropriate threshold level. While some members advocate for restoring the $20,000 threshold, others suggest a $10,000 threshold with a minimum of 50 transactions. The IRS's transitional period could provide lawmakers with the opportunity to find a consensus on this matter.

As these changes unfold, it’s important for gig workers and online sellers to remain vigilant about their tax obligations. Keeping accurate records of income and transactions will be essential in navigating these new requirements. For those who may find the tax implications of gig work or online sales complex, consulting a financial adviser can provide valuable guidance. A financial adviser can also offer insights into tax planning, ensuring compliance while optimizing financial strategies to suit individual needs and goals.

Story continues

Even though the IRS has set the Form 1099-K reporting threshold at $20,000 for 2023, companies may still issue the form for totals exceeding $600. It’s crucial to understand that regardless of the threshold or whether you receive a Form 1099-K, all income from selling goods or services, including property rentals, must be reported. This means keeping accurate records of all transactions, no matter how small, as they contribute to your taxable income. It's essential to report these earnings to remain compliant with IRS regulations and avoid potential discrepancies during the tax filing process.

Understanding what needs to be reported and what doesn’t can be challenging for those receiving various types of payments online. Here are some tips:

Distinguish business income from personal transactions: Income generated from selling goods or services, including freelance work or online sales, is taxable and should be reported. Personal transactions, like receiving money from friends or family as a gift or reimbursement, are generally not taxable.

Record-keeping is key: Maintain detailed records of all transactions. This will help you identify which transactions are for business and which are personal.

Understand the Form 1099-K: This form is issued by payment platforms to report transactions. It may include both personal and business transactions, so you’ll need to differentiate them in your records.

Seek professional advice: If you’re unsure about your tax liabilities, consult a tax professional. They can offer personalized advice based on your specific situation.

Stay informed about threshold changes: Be aware of the current IRS thresholds for reporting online transactions, as these can change and affect your tax reporting requirements.

By following these guidelines, you can better manage your tax obligations related to online payments and avoid potential issues with the IRS.

"ACTIVE INVESTORS' SECRET WEAPON" Supercharge Your Stock Market Game with the #1 "news & everything else" trading tool: Benzinga Pro - Click here to start Your 14-Day Trial Now!

This article IRS Postpones $600 Sales Reporting Threshold For Online Sellers And App-Based Transactions Like Venmo, PayPal And Cash App, But Changes Start In 2024 originally appeared on Benzinga.com

.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.