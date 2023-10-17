IRS releases list of states in free federal tax filing test. Michigan isn’t on it.

The Internal Revenue Service rolled out new details for how select taxpayers will be able to prepare and file their federal income taxes online directly with the IRS for free under a very limited test program next year.

Michigan residents — along with others in the heartland in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Wisconsin, Kentucky and elsewhere — won't be able to participate in next year's test. And the Direct File pilot will be limited to individuals and not include businesses in 2024. Taxpayers who file a Schedule C, for example, cannot participate in the pilot in 2024.

The pilot test is expected to be available as an option for some taxpayers in 13 states in 2024. Invitations are likely to be issued to those taxpayers who can participate. The IRS will roll out more details in the months ahead.

Based on current projections, an IRS official said, the agency anticipates that at least several hundred thousand taxpayers across the country will decide to participate in the pilot.

What states will participate in testing Direct File?

Direct File, according to the IRS, will be a mobile-friendly, interview-based service that will work on a mobile phone, laptop, tablet or desktop computer. The service will be available in English and Spanish for the pilot.

Taxpayers in nine states without a state income tax — Alaska, Florida, New Hampshire, Nevada, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Washington and Wyoming — may be eligible to participate in the pilot for their federal return, according to an IRS announcement.

The IRS said Arizona, California, Massachusetts and New York have decided to work with the IRS in the Direct File pilot for filing season 2024 to integrate their state taxes into the pilot.

"Not every taxpayer will be able to participate," IRS Commissioner Danny Werfel said Tuesday in a press briefing.

Werfel made clear that taxpayers should not assume that everyone in the states of Florida or Alaska, for example, can participate in the pilot test in the 2024 tax season.

To make sure the program works effectively, the IRS said, Direct File will first be introduced to a small group of eligible taxpayers in filing season 2024. As the filing season progresses, more eligible taxpayers will be able to access the service to file their 2023 tax returns.

The IRS officials said all states were invited to join its pilot, but some states felt there was not enough time get ready to participate in the 2024 filing season. More states are likely to participate in 2025, he said, should the program be extended next year.

The Michigan Department of Treasury studied the possibility of participating in the IRS Direct File program for 2024, according to Ron Leix, a Treasury spokesperson.

“Unfortunately,” Leix told the Detroit Free Press, “we found that state implementation was going be complex with the required resources and timeframes."

He added: "Future partnership opportunities with the IRS are not off the table.”

The goal for the IRS is to use the pilot program to evaluate what could work and identify operational challenges for determining whether a full-scale Direct File project could move forward.

Why is the IRS testing a new program?

The Inflation Reduction Act, signed by President Joe Biden in August 2022, mandated that the IRS conduct a feasibility study to determine how the federal government might develop and run a free, direct electronic filing tax system that's open to all consumers.

The IRS, Wrefel said, will be reviewing whether the system is easy to navigate, how well customer service reps are able to answer a question and monitoring the interest from taxpayers to participate in a Direct File program run by the IRS.

The test will aim to focus on tax returns within a limited scope. The IRS anticipates that the pilot might include returns that have such things as W-2 wage income, unemployment compensation, Social Security and railroad retirement income and interest earned of $1,500 or less.

Tax returns that claim some credits — such as the earned income tax credit, the child tax credit and credit for other dependents — are likely to be welcome to participate.

Werful stressed that Direct File continues to be intended to be just one option for taxpayers. It would not replace options such as working with a tax professional, using the Free File system at IRS.gov, visiting free preparation sites run by trained volunteers, or using commercial software. And yes, people can still file paper returns, though the IRS encourages electronic filing for faster refunds and processing.

