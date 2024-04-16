IRS reprieve: Places granted tax relief due to natural disasters

Tax Day is Monday but the Internal Revenue Service does have a bit of grace for those Americans dealing with the worst of nature.

Some taxpayers have been granted automatic extensions to file and pay their 2023 tax returns due to emergency declarations from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

The extensions were triggered by disasters ranging from wildfires to tornadoes.

The extensions apply to people who live in or own businesses in declared disaster areas.

The IRS also considers taxpayers affected if records necessary to meet a filing or payment deadline or a tax preparer are located in a covered disaster area.

Individuals and businesses affected by Hamas' attacks in Israel now have until Oct. 7 to file their taxes.

These extensions are separate from the extensions taxpayers can request by the Monday deadline.

Here are the places granted tax extensions due to declared disasters.

To see extensions in your state, click on the state name to go directly to the state or scroll through the list below:

Areas with federal tax extensions

Alaska

Individuals and businesses in the Wrangell Cooperative Association of Alaska Tribal Nation have until July 15 to file and pay after the area was hit by severe storms in November.

California

Individuals and businesses in San Diego County have until June 17 to file and pay due to the spate of atmospheric river storms that hit the county starting in January.

Connecticut

Individuals and businesses in New London County as well as the Tribal Nations of Mohegan and Mashantucket Pequot have until June 17 to file and pay after storms caused a partial dam breach in January.

Hawaii

Residents of Hawaii have until Aug. 7 to file and pay after the devastating wildfires that burned across Maui.

In addition, individuals, businesses and tax-exempt organizations who had valid extensions to file their 2022 returns will now have until Aug. 7 to file them.

Maine

Some counties in Maine were provided emergency extensions after severe flooding occurred in January. Those counties are:

Cumberland

Hancock

Knox

Lincoln

Sagadahoc

Waldo

Washington

York

Individuals and businesses in those counties have until July 15 to file and pay.

Other counties in Maine received extensions due to flooding that occurred in December.

Those counties are:

Androscoggin

Franklin

Hancock

Kennebec

Oxford

Penobscot

Piscataquis

Somerset

Waldo

Washington

Individuals in these counties have until June 17 to file and pay.

Michigan

Michigan taxpayers hit by severe storms, tornadoes and flooding last August have until June 17 to file and pay.

Counties covered under the extension include:

Eaton

Ingham

Ionia

Kent

Livingston

Macomb

Monroe

Oakland

Wayne

Rhode Island

Individuals and businesses in Kent, Providence and Washington counties have until July 15 to file and pay after the area was hit by severe storms in December.

Tennessee

Some Tennessee taxpayers were granted an extension after parts of the state were hit by severe tornados in December.

The counties covered under the extension include:

Davidson

Dickson

Montgomery

Sumner

Washington

Individuals and businesses in Spokane and Whitman counties have until June 17 to file and pay after wildfires burned in the area.

West Virginia

Some West Virginia taxpayers were granted an extension after the area was hit by severe storms in August.

The counties covered under the extension include:

Boone

Calhoun

Clay

Harrison

Kanawha

Individuals and businesses in these counties have until June 17 to file and pay.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: IRS reprieve: Places granted tax relief due to natural disasters