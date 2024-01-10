IRS says it's better at answering phones but still only picked up 1/3 of the time.

As the tax-return filing season sets to open Jan. 29, the Internal Revenue Service is getting some timely criticism — from within its own ranks.

The Taxpayer Advocate Service, an independent watchdog group within the IRS, has come out with its annual report to Congress assessing the agency's strengths and weaknesses and what they mean for taxpayers.

One theme: The report credits the IRS for substantially improving telephone assistance, but glaring problems remain, especially in processing paper returns and certain types of refunds.

"Overall, the magnitude of successes exceeded the areas of weakness in 2023, and most metrics showed significant improvement from the depths of the (COVID-19) pandemic," wrote Erin Collins, National Taxpayer Advocate, in the preface to the report. It asserts that the IRS has virtually eliminated its backlog of unprocessed Form 1040 individual returns and substantially improved telephone service.

In short, the IRS tends to handle automated tax returns well, but processing paper returns and sending letters to taxpayers are weak points, the report added.

Can I expect faster processing of tax returns and refunds?

In general, yes, but the report cited the need for further progress. While the IRS has eliminated its backlog of paper-filed Form 1040 returns, other backlogs remain, such as for amended individual returns. The backlog of unprocessed amended returns stood at around 500,000 in 2019, just before the pandemic, but had swelled to 1.9 million as of last October. Delays in processing amended returns and correspondence can slow the issuance of refunds.

The report attributes much of the paper backlog to a decision to prioritize answering telephone calls over processing amended returns and correspondence, as IRS employees must split their time among those and other duties. Oddly, the report estimates customer service representatives during tax season last year spent 34% of their time waiting for the phone to ring.

Story continues

"The IRS cannot easily shuffle employees back and forth between answering phones and processing correspondence, so unproductive employee time was the price it had to pay to improve telephone service levels," Collins wrote. "Going forward, the IRS needs to find a way to move employees between those two functions more nimbly.”

So will it be easier to reach a live IRS agent by phone?

Not necessarily. The report said the IRS deserves credit for answering more phone calls during the filing season, yet the agency still answered only 35% of the calls received at that time — and only 29% for the full fiscal year in which the IRS operates. That was up from 11% two years earlier, yet the number of calls to the agency also dropped sharply, from 282 million in 2021 to 93 million last year.

Nor does reaching a live IRS agent guarantee that your problem will be resolved by that person, the report added.

Tax professionals also faced delays — waiting 16 minutes on average, with customers sometimes footing the bill. Roughly 500,000 professionals prepare returns for more than 85 million households, the report said.

"Requiring tax professionals to call back repeatedly and wait on hold not only inconveniences them but often results in additional costs to taxpayers for the time their tax professionals bill for waiting on hold,” the report found.

The IRS has said it remains committed to maintaining improved phone service and vows to keep average waits to five minutes or less on its main help line. Also, the agency plans to offer a call-back option if the projected wait is longer than 15 minutes. The option will be available to most taxpayers.

Income tax filing 2023: What Arizonans should know about Social Security benefits, credits

How are victims of identity theft faring?

Not that well, overall. This was one area of special concern cited in the report.

Nearly half a million taxpayers last year with cases pending in an IRS victim’s assistance unit had been waiting an average of 19 months for the agency to resolve their identity theft problems, including many lower-income people awaiting refunds.

More than two in three taxpayers whose cases the unit resolved had adjusted gross income that indicated they were below or not far above the federal poverty level. Collins urged the IRS to place a higher priority on resolving these cases quickly.

Were other special problems identified by the report?

Yes, and a big one involved the employee retention credit, a pandemic-relief measure that was open to eligible employers that paid wages from March 12, 2020, through 2021. Employers who file eligible ERC claims often have been waiting six months or longer to receive their credits or refunds, the report said.

Some of these are non-profit organizations that provide medical or other critical services and have depended on the refunds to stay afloat. As of early December, the IRS had a backlog of about 1 million ERC claims, though the IRS said many of these are fraudulent or non-qualifying.

"If (the IRS) pays claims quickly without adequate review, it could pay billions of dollars to nonqualifying persons,” the report said. “If it takes the time to review claims carefully, eligible employers will experience significant delays in receiving the credit, and in extreme cases, employers who need the funds immediately could go out of business.”

At any rate, this credit is no longer around and never was available to individual taxpayers.

Reach the writer at russ.wiles@arizonarepublic.com.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Need the IRS to answer the phone or issue a refund? What to expect