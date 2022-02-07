U.S. markets close in 54 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,514.84
    +14.31 (+0.32%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,284.77
    +195.03 (+0.56%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,138.81
    +40.81 (+0.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,022.77
    +20.41 (+1.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.36
    -0.95 (-1.03%)
     

  • Gold

    1,823.80
    +16.00 (+0.89%)
     

  • Silver

    23.09
    +0.61 (+2.74%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1447
    -0.0010 (-0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9140
    -0.0160 (-0.83%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3533
    +0.0010 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.0640
    -0.1360 (-0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,351.68
    +2,644.26 (+6.34%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,030.28
    +33.52 (+3.36%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,573.47
    +57.07 (+0.76%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,248.87
    -191.12 (-0.70%)
     

IRS says it will back away from facial recognition amid outcry

Jon Fingas
·Reporter
·2 min read
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

It didn't take long for the Internal Revenue Service to respond to pressure to drop facial recognition. The agency has told Senator Ron Wyden it plans to back away from using facial recognition for verification purposes. Wyden cautioned the transition would "take time," but he saw this as evidence the Biden administration knew privacy and security weren't "mutually exclusive" concepts. The New York Times understood the shift would take place over weeks to minimize disruptions to tax filing season.

We've asked ID.me, the company slated to provide facial recognition to the IRS, for comment. Under the plan, the IRS would have used the technology to authenticate users hoping to file taxes online or otherwise use the IRS' internet services. The approach was intended as a fraud prevention tool, and would have been available by the summer.

The about-face comes after a wave of recent political pressure. While the Treasury Department was already reconsidering the use of facial recognition tech at the IRS, the service encountered opposition from Republican senators, House Democrats and civil liberties groups concerned about a range of issues. They've been worried about the privacy of uploading sensitive data, historical biases in facial recognition, susceptibility to cyberattacks, inaccessibility to people without broadband and a lack of audits and other forms of accountability. Wyden sent a letter to the IRS mere hours before the organization signalled its change of heart.

Commissioner Rettig said the IRS was exploring "short-term options" to replace facial recognition. It's already developing another verification process. Whatever the replacement may be, this should represent a significant victory for those hoping to ban federal uses of facial recognition. Although this might not lead to a total ban, it could prompt other government institutions to limit or resist uses of the technology.

Recommended Stories

  • Americans ditched high-tax states during pandemic, study finds

    States with higher income tax rates saw significant population declines, whereas states with lower taxes had accelerated population growth.

  • Russia’s Dark-Money Ties to the West Pose a Major Risk

    Sanctions would hit Russia hard. Don’t assume the consequences would be contained to the region, writes Anders Åslund.

  • USDA to spend $1 billion to promote climate-friendly agriculture

    The U.S. Department of Agriculture will invest $1 billion in pilot projects that promote farming, ranching and forestry practices that cut greenhouse gas emissions or capture and store climate-warming carbon, USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack told Reuters. The agency is due to announce the Partnerships for Climate-Smart Commodities program later on Monday. The program will tap funds from the USDA's Commodity Credit Corporation, which provides up to $30 billion annually from the U.S. Treasury to help stabilize agricultural product prices and support farm income.

  • U.S. Inflation Is Probably About to Spike Yet Again: Eco Week

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergOttawa Declares Emergency as Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’Redistricting Is Taking the Swing Out of U.S. Swing StatesJoe Manchin Predicts Passage for U.S. Electoral Reform ActAdults Back in Charge of Stock Market as Fed Awakens Big MoneyAmazon Prime Fee Rising to $180, Not $139, for Many MembersInflationary pressures in the U.S. continued to heat up at the start

  • 'Everyone is afraid of him': White House probe finds 'credible evidence' that top science adviser bullied, disrespected subordinates

    'Everyone is afraid of him': White House probe finds 'credible evidence' that top science adviser bullied, disrespected subordinates

  • WSJ Gives Republicans A Blunt Reality Check Over '3-Time Loser' Trump

    The newspaper also praised former Vice President Mike Pence as "a rare Republican these days willing to stand up to Mr. Trump’s disgraceful behavior."

  • Normandy Group Talks Set for This Week in Berlin: Ukraine Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Chief negotiators to the so-called Normandy Format talks, a group made up of France, Germany, Ukraine and Russia, plan to hold discussions in Berlin on Thursday, as diplomatic efforts continue to defuse tensions with Russia over its military buildup near Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergOttawa Declares Emergency as Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’Redistricting Is Taking the Swing Out of U.S. Swing StatesMeta Renews Warning to EU It Will Be Forced to Pull FacebookJoe Manchin Predicts

  • Pelosi spent over $500K on private jets despite claiming ‘we have a moral obligation’ to reduce emissions

    House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has spent over $500,000 on private jets since 2020 despite repeatedly describing climate change as an "existential" threat the U.S. has a "moral" obligation to address.

  • A simple error calculating the Child Tax Credit could delay your tax refund

    The IRS warned the form detailing how much in advance payments taxpayers received last year could be incorrect.

  • N.J., Delaware to Lift Mask Rules; Ottawa Crisis: Virus Update

    (Bloomberg) -- New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy and Delaware Governor John Carney said they were lifting their requirements that schoolchildren wear masks.Most Read from BloombergOttawa Declares Emergency as Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’Meta Renews Warning to EU It Will Be Forced to Pull FacebookRedistricting Is Taking the Swing Out of U.S. Swing StatesJoe Manchin Predicts Passage for U.S. Electoral Reform ActU.S. Stocks Tick Higher; Treasury Selloff Wanes: Markets WrapCanada’s capital city, Ott

  • Senator Ted Cruz Buys Bitcoin Dip, Following ‘Increasing’ Crypto Support

    The Republican Senator purchased between $15,001 to $50,000 worth of Bitcoin, at the time when the crypto was tumbling, using brokerage River Financial.

  • Youngkin says he regrets his campaign's tweet attacking teen

    Republican Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin said Monday that he regrets what he called an “unauthorized” tweet sent from his campaign account over the weekend that attacked a high school student and invoked a scandal previous Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam faced. Saturday's tweet was directed at Ethan Lynne, a 17-year-old student involved in Democratic politics.

  • U.S., Japan Set to Announce Pact to End Trump Steel Tariffs

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. and Japan are set to announce an agreement Monday that will end tariffs imposed on Japanese steel under former President Donald Trump, people familiar with the situation said. Most Read from BloombergOttawa Declares Emergency as Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’Meta Renews Warning to EU It Will Be Forced to Pull FacebookRedistricting Is Taking the Swing Out of U.S. Swing StatesJoe Manchin Predicts Passage for U.S. Electoral Reform ActU.S. Stocks Tick Higher; Treasury Selloff

  • Opinion: Donald Trump, rattled by investigations, turns to 'stuff of dictators'

    Retired University of Iowa law professor: The former president called for supporters to intimidate criminal justice processes.

  • Trump’s incendiary Texas speech may have deepened his legal troubles, experts say

    Promising pardons for insurrectionists and calling for protests if indicted could help make a case for obstruction of justice Donald Trump’s speech in Conroe, Texas, may have deepened his legal troubles. Photograph: Brian Cahn/Zuma/Rex/Shutterstock Donald Trump’s incendiary call at a Texas rally for his backers to ready massive protests against “radical, vicious, racist prosecutors” could constitute obstruction of justice or other crimes and backfire legally on Trump, say former federal prosecut

  • Republicans back Pence rebuke of Trump on overturning 2020 election

    A number of GOP figures on Sunday said they backed former Vice President Mike Pence in his rebuke of former President Trump's claim that he had the authority to overturn the 2020 election results.Pence made headlines on Friday when he broke from Trump in the clearest terms yet, saying the former president was "wrong" in believing he had the right to overturn the election when he oversaw the official count of electoral votes on Jan. 6, 2021. The...

  • The Republican Party doesn't get to have Jan. 6 both ways

    The Republican Party doesn't get to have Jan. 6 both ways

  • Trump papers including Kim ‘love letters’ retrieved from Mar-a-Lago

    Trump advisers said boxes of documents reclaimed by National Archives included mementos, gifts and letters from leaders US politics – live coverage Donald Trump displays a letter he said he received the previous day from the North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, on the sidelines of the United Nations general assembly in New York in 2018. Photograph: Nicholas Kamm/AFP/Getty Images Presidential records including “love letters” from Kim Jong-un had to be retrieved from Mar-a-Lago after Donald Trump impr

  • Black Former Receptionist at Confederate Museum Files Discrimination Complaint

    A Black woman who worked for 12 years as a receptionist at Alabama’s state-run museum of the Confederacy has filed a racial discrimination complaint with the Equal Opportunity Employment Commission over her treatment while working there. 62-year-old Evelyn England told the Associated Press that she was often treated like as much of a curiosity while working inside the First White House of the Confederacy as were the various artifacts on display, such as the belongings of Jefferson Davis’ family.

  • Murkowski criticizes RNC calling Jan. 6 attack 'legitimate political discourse'

    Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) criticized the Republican National Committee's (RNC) apparent characterization of the storming of the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, as "legitimate political discourse" in a resolution to formally censure Reps. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) and Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.).The RNC on Friday voted to censure both lawmakers, with the resolution saying that they have been engaged in the "persecution of ordinary citizens engaged in...