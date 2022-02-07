U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,483.87
    -16.66 (-0.37%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,091.13
    +1.39 (+0.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,015.67
    -82.34 (-0.58%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,012.60
    +10.24 (+0.51%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.53
    -0.78 (-0.84%)
     

  • Gold

    1,821.90
    +14.10 (+0.78%)
     

  • Silver

    23.03
    +0.56 (+2.47%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1440
    -0.0017 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9160
    -0.0140 (-0.73%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3532
    +0.0008 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.0950
    -0.1050 (-0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,945.02
    +2,267.51 (+5.44%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,021.25
    +24.49 (+2.46%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,573.47
    +57.07 (+0.76%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,248.87
    -191.12 (-0.70%)
     

The IRS won't make you verify your identity with facial recognition after all

Taylor Hatmaker
·2 min read

The IRS announced plans Monday to back away from a third-party facial recognition system that collects biometric data from U.S. taxpayers who want to log in to the agency's online portal.

The IRS says it will abandon the technology, built by a contractor called ID.me, in the coming weeks. The agency says it will instead swap in an "additional authentication process" that doesn't collect facial images or video. The two-year contract was worth $86 million.

"The IRS takes taxpayer privacy and security seriously, and we understand the concerns that have been raised," IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig said. "Everyone should feel comfortable with how their personal information is secured, and we are quickly pursuing short-term options that do not involve facial recognition."

The update to the U.S. tax collection agency's online verification system, set for a full roll-out over the summer, was roundly criticized for collecting sensitive biometric data on Americans.

Many tax filers already encountered the ID.me system live on IRS.gov, where they were required to submit facial videos to create an online login. If that system failed, tax filers were put into lengthy queues to have their identities manually verified in video calls with a third-party company.

In a letter to Rettig, Reps. Ted Lieu (D-CA), Anna Eshoo (D-CA), Pramila Jayapal (D-WA), and Yvette Clarke (D-NY) raised concerns that allowing a private company to collect face data from millions of Americans posed a cybersecurity risk. The lawmakers also pointed to the body of research demonstrating that facial recognition systems are often built with inherent racial bias that makes the technology far accurate for non-white faces.

"To be clear, Americans will not have the option of providing their biometric data to a private contractor as an alternative way to access the IRS website," the lawmakers wrote.

In choosing to roll out the facial recognition technology, the IRS ran afoul of privacy hawks but also the federal government's own General Services Administration, which has publicly committed to not implement facial recognition tech unless such a system undergoes "rigorous review" to evaluate if it will cause unforeseen harm. The GSA's existing identity verification methods eschew the need for biometric data, relying instead on scans of government records and credit reports.

The road to disastrous biometric data collection is paved with good intentions

Despite controversies and bans, facial recognition startups are flush with VC cash

Recommended Stories

  • Opinion: More twists to the Peng Shuai story further expose IOC's clumsy complicity

    In a new interview with L’Equipe, Peng walks back her allegations of sexual assault by a Chinese government official and says she was never missing.

  • House Democrats urge IRS to halt facial recognition plans

    House Democrats have sent a letter urging the IRS to drop its plans to use facial recognition technology.

  • IRS says it will back away from facial recognition amid outcry

    The IRS has told Senator Ron Wyden it will back away from facial recognition tech following pressure from politicians and other critics.

  • California warns Tesla over racial discrimination allegations

    Tesla said Monday that a California state agency warned it has grounds for a civil complaint over allegations of race discrimination and harassment at the company.Why it matters: A federal jury in California last year ordered Tesla to pay $137 million in damages to a Black former employee who accused the company of ignoring racist abuse he endured from other workers.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The company disclosed the notice from the California Dep

  • Fyre Fest, or the Beijing Olympics? Some athletes say they’re starved for food and information at the 2022 Winter Games

    The IOC is addressing complaints about cold, inadequate food and no internet or training equipment for athletes stuck in quarantine hotels

  • Unpacking Eileen Gu’s decision to compete for China

    Why is Eileen Gu (Ailing Gu), an 18-year-old freeskier born and raised in San Francisco, competing for her mother's homeland of China at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics?

  • Americans ditched high-tax states during pandemic, study finds

    States with higher income tax rates saw significant population declines, whereas states with lower taxes had accelerated population growth.

  • Russia’s Dark-Money Ties to the West Pose a Major Risk

    Sanctions would hit Russia hard. Don’t assume the consequences would be contained to the region, writes Anders Åslund.

  • U.S. Inflation Is Probably About to Spike Yet Again: Eco Week

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergOttawa Declares Emergency as Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’Redistricting Is Taking the Swing Out of U.S. Swing StatesJoe Manchin Predicts Passage for U.S. Electoral Reform ActAdults Back in Charge of Stock Market as Fed Awakens Big MoneyAmazon Prime Fee Rising to $180, Not $139, for Many MembersInflationary pressures in the U.S. continued to heat up at the start

  • USDA to spend $1 billion to promote climate-friendly agriculture

    The U.S. Department of Agriculture will invest $1 billion in pilot projects that promote farming, ranching and forestry practices that cut greenhouse gas emissions or capture and store climate-warming carbon, USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack told Reuters. The agency is due to announce the Partnerships for Climate-Smart Commodities program later on Monday. The program will tap funds from the USDA's Commodity Credit Corporation, which provides up to $30 billion annually from the U.S. Treasury to help stabilize agricultural product prices and support farm income.

  • WSJ Gives Republicans A Blunt Reality Check Over '3-Time Loser' Trump

    The newspaper also praised former Vice President Mike Pence as "a rare Republican these days willing to stand up to Mr. Trump’s disgraceful behavior."

  • ‘Inflation has generally been good for corporations,’ strategist says

    Matthew Diczok, Merrill and Bank of America Private Bank Head of Fixed Income Strategy for the Chief Investment Office, sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to talk about jobs report growth, inflation, interest rate hikes, the Fed, and expected market risks and volatility.

  • Opinion: Donald Trump, rattled by investigations, turns to 'stuff of dictators'

    Retired University of Iowa law professor: The former president called for supporters to intimidate criminal justice processes.

  • You Might Not Like It, but Hunter Biden’s Shenanigans Are Real News

    Kris Connor/WireImage/GettyThe 1980s TV crime drama Hunter featured an eponymous main character who popularized the catchphrase, “Works for me.” Today’s crime drama surrounding Hunter Biden evokes a different repeated utterance: “Who did Hunter work for?”The troubled presidential scion is in the news again and raising questions about his father, President Joe Biden. This unwanted attention has also renewed questions about the media’s relative lack of interest in the younger Biden’s highly questi

  • White House record boxes recovered at Trump's Mar-a-Lago: report

    The National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) retrieved multiple White House record boxes last month that were improperly kept at former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago property, The Washington Post reported.The boxes reportedly contained important records of communication, gifts and letters from world leaders, which, according to the Post, is a violation of the Presidential Records Act.The newspaper added that the boxes retrieved from...

  • Ben & Jerry’s thinks NATO should chill a little over Ukraine

    Ben & Jerry's wants US troops to stay home instead of heading to Eastern Europe, where Russia is menacing Ukraine. The ice cream company has a long record of advocating against NATO's presence in Europe.

  • Jonah Goldberg, anti-Trump conservative who left Fox News, joins CNN

    Jonah Goldberg, anti-Trump conservative who left Fox News, joins CNN

  • Youngkin says he regrets his campaign's tweet attacking teen

    Republican Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin said Monday that he regrets what he called an “unauthorized” tweet sent from his campaign account over the weekend that attacked a high school student and invoked a scandal previous Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam faced. Saturday's tweet was directed at Ethan Lynne, a 17-year-old student involved in Democratic politics.

  • Virginia Supreme Court dismisses mask mandate petition

    The Supreme Court of Virginia on Monday rejected on procedural grounds a petition from parents seeking to invalidate Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin's executive order prohibiting school systems from enforcing mask mandates in the classroom. Youngkin and Republican Attorney General Jason Miyares are battling in court on multiple fronts to defend the executive order. In a footnote, the justices say they offer “no opinion on the legality of EO 2,” the executive order that seeks to undo mask mandates, which are aimed at preventing the spread of the coronavirus.

  • Pelosi spent over $500K on private jets despite claiming ‘we have a moral obligation’ to reduce emissions

    House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has spent over $500,000 on private jets since 2020 despite repeatedly describing climate change as an "existential" threat the U.S. has a "moral" obligation to address.