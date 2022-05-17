U.S. markets open in 7 hours 11 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,025.00
    +20.25 (+0.51%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,275.00
    +116.00 (+0.36%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,338.25
    +93.50 (+0.76%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,793.40
    +11.00 (+0.62%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    114.03
    -0.17 (-0.15%)
     

  • Gold

    1,828.50
    +14.50 (+0.80%)
     

  • Silver

    21.69
    +0.14 (+0.67%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0454
    +0.0015 (+0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8770
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    27.47
    -1.40 (-4.85%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2353
    +0.0030 (+0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.2610
    +0.2080 (+0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,370.53
    +429.31 (+1.43%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    682.02
    +439.34 (+181.04%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,464.80
    +46.65 (+0.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,657.61
    +110.56 (+0.42%)
     

IRSA Announces Commencement of Exchange Offer for Any and All of its 8.750% Notes due 2023 originally issued by IRSA CP

·14 min read

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima, a corporation (sociedad anónima) incorporated under the laws of the Republic of Argentina ("IRSA"), today announced it has commenced, subject to the terms and conditions set forth in the exchange offer memorandum dated May 16, 2022 (the "Exchange Offer Memorandum" and, together with the Eligibility Letter, as defined below, the "Exchange Offer Documents") an offer (the "Exchange Offer") to Eligible Holders (as defined below) to exchange any and all of its US$360,000,000 aggregate principal amount of outstanding 8.750% Notes due 2023 Series No. 2 originally issued by IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. ("IRSA CP") (the "Existing Notes") for 8.750% Senior Notes due 2028 (the "New Notes") to be issued by IRSA and the cash consideration described below.

The following table sets forth certain material terms of the Exchange Offer:



Exchange Consideration(2)

Existing Notes


Option A(3)


or Option B

Description

CUSIP/ISIN
(144A and
Reg S)

Principal
Amount Outstanding


Early A New
Notes
Consideration
(Principal
Amount of
New Notes)

Late A New
Notes
Consideration
(Principal
Amount of
New Notes)

A Cash
Consideration


Early B
Consideration (Principal
Amount of
New Notes)

Late B
Consideration (Principal
Amount of
New Notes)

8.750%
Notes due 2023(1)

CUSIPs:

463588 AA1 /
P5880U AB6

ISINs:

US463588AA16 / USP5880UAB63

US$360,000,000


1.015 times the
difference
between
U.S.$1,000 and
the Pro-Rata A
Cash Consideration(4)

The difference
between
U.S.$1,000 and
the Pro-Rata A
Cash Consideration(4)

Aggregate
amount
equivalent to
the lesser of (x)
30% of the
aggregate
principal
amount of
Existing Notes
that are validly tendered and
accepted for exchange in the
Exchange Offer,
and (y) the
principal
amount of the Existing Notes accepted for
exchange under Option A


US$1,030(5)

US$1,000(5)



(1) The Existing Notes are currently listed on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange and traded on the Euro MTF Market and are listed on the BYMA (as defined in the Exchange Offer Memorandum) and traded on the MAE (as defined in the Exchange Offer Memorandum). Includes approximately US$9.4 million Notes held by IRSA and its subsidiaries.


(2) Per US$1,000 principal amount of the Existing Notes validly tendered and accepted for exchange. The Exchange Consideration does not include the Accrued Interest (as defined in the Exchange Offer Memorandum), which shall be paid together with the applicable Exchange Consideration as described herein.


(3) Holders of Existing Notes validly submitting tenders under Option A will receive a combination of the Pro-Rata A Cash Consideration (as defined herein) and the applicable Early A New Notes Consideration or Late A New Notes Consideration, as applicable. At the Expiration Date, the actual Early A Consideration or Late A Consideration to be received by each Eligible Holder whose Existing Notes are accepted in the Exchange Offer under Option A will be determined on the basis of the actual participation by Eligible Holders in the Exchange Offer and their selection between Option A and Option B.


(4) The Pro-Rata A Cash Consideration that will be payable to Eligible Holders whose Existing Notes are accepted for exchange under Option A will be equivalent to the A Cash Consideration divided by the principal amount of Existing Notes accepted under Option A times 1,000. Total consideration to be received by Eligible Holders validly submitting tenders under Option A on or prior to the Early Participation Date will range between US$1,000 and US$1,010.5 (either in all cash or in a combination of cash and New Notes) per US$1,000 aggregate principal amount of Existing Notes validly tendered and accepted for exchange, depending on the Pro-Rata A Cash Consideration received.


(5) In the event that less than 30% of the aggregate principal amount of Existing Notes that are validly tendered and accepted for exchange in the Exchange Offer (such 30% of the aggregate principal amount, the "Total Cash Consideration") is tendered under Option A, the difference between the Total Cash Consideration and the A Cash Consideration (such difference, the "B Cash Consideration") will be paid to Eligible Holders whose Existing Notes are accepted for exchange under Option B, pro rata to the principal amount of their Existing Notes accepted for exchange under Option B, and ratably reducing the principal amount of New Notes that comprise the B Consideration. The Pro-Rata B Cash Consideration, if any, that will be payable to Eligible Holders whose Existing Notes are accepted for exchange under Option B will be equivalent to the B Cash Consideration divided by the principal amount of Existing Notes accepted under Option B times 1,000 (the "Pro-Rata B Cash Consideration"). Eligible Holders tendering Existing Notes under Option B will only receive cash as part of the B Consideration if less than all of the Total Cash Consideration is paid out pursuant to Option A.


The Exchange Offer will expire at 5:00 p.m. (New York City time) on June 16, 2022 (such date and time, as the same may be extended in the sole discretion of IRSA, the "Expiration Date"). Existing Notes tendered for exchange may be validly withdrawn at any time at or prior to 5:00 p.m. (New York City time) on June 2, 2022 (such date and time, as the same may be extended in the sole discretion of IRSA, the "Withdrawal Date"), but not thereafter. To be eligible to receive the Early A Consideration or the Early B Consideration, as applicable, Eligible Holders must validly tender and not validly withdraw their Existing Notes at or prior to 5:00 p.m. (New York City time) on June 2, 2022 (such date and time, as the same may be extended in the sole discretion of IRSA, the "Early Participation Date"). The deadlines set by any intermediary or relevant clearing system may be earlier than these deadlines.

Exchange Consideration

Eligible Holders of Existing Notes may choose between two, mutually exclusive, consideration options, detailed in the table above, in the columns under the headings "Option A" and "Option B."

Tenders of Existing Notes under Option A

Upon the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Exchange Offer Documents, Eligible Holders who validly tender Existing Notes under Option A, and whose Existing Notes are accepted for exchange by IRSA, will receive: (i) New Notes in a principal amount equal to 1.015 times the difference between US$1,000 and the Pro-Rata A Cash Consideration received by each such Eligible Holder for each US$1,000 principal amount of Existing Notes validly tendered on or before the Early Participation Date and accepted for exchange (the "Early A Consideration"), or (ii) New Notes in a principal amount equal to the difference between US$1,000 and the Pro-Rata A Cash Consideration received by each such Eligible Holder for each US$1,000 principal amount of Existing Notes validly tendered after the Early Participation Date but at or prior to the Expiration Date and accepted for exchange (the "Late A Consideration" and, together with the Early A Consideration, the "A Consideration"). See "The Exchange Offer" in the Exchange Offer Memorandum.

The A Cash Consideration is an aggregate amount equivalent to the lesser of (x) 30% of the aggregate principal amount of Existing Notes that are validly tendered and accepted for exchange in the Exchange Offer (the "Total Cash Consideration"), and (y) the principal amount of the Existing Notes accepted for exchange under Option A (the "A Cash Consideration"). The Pro-Rata A Cash Consideration that will be payable to Eligible Holders whose Existing Notes are accepted for exchange under Option A will be equivalent to the A Cash Consideration divided by the principal amount of Existing Notes accepted under Option A times 1,000. We have filed and obtained approval from the Central Bank to make the payment of the Total Cash Consideration.

Tenders of Existing Notes under Option B

Upon the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Exchange Offer Documents, Eligible Holders who validly tender Existing Notes under Option B, and whose Existing Notes are accepted for exchange by IRSA, will receive: (i) US$1,030 principal amount of New Notes for each US$1,000 principal amount of Existing Notes validly tendered on or before the Early Participation Date and accepted for exchange (the "Early B Consideration"), or (ii) or US$1,000 principal amount of New Notes for each US$1,000 principal amount of Existing Notes validly tendered after the Early Participation Date but on or before the Expiration Date and accepted for exchange (the "Late B Consideration" and, together with the Early B Consideration, the "B Consideration");

The Condition

Upon the terms and subject to the Minimum Exchange Condition (as defined in the Exchange Offer Memorandum) and the other conditions of the Exchange Offer described in the Exchange Offer Memorandum, which are for the sole benefit of IRSA and may be waived by IRSA, in full or in part, in its absolute discretion, IRSA will accept for exchange as soon as reasonably practicable after the Expiration Date, all Existing Notes validly tendered at or prior to the Expiration Date and not validly withdrawn as of the Withdrawal Date in the Exchange Offer.

IRSA expects, on June 22, 2022, which is the fourth business day after the Expiration Date (as may be extended by IRSA in its sole discretion, the "Settlement Date"), to issue and deliver the applicable principal amount of New Notes and deliver the applicable Exchange Consideration in exchange for any Existing Notes validly tendered and not validly withdrawn and accepted for exchange, in the amount and manner described in the Exchange Offer Memorandum. IRSA will not be obligated to issue or deliver New Notes or pay any cash amount with respect to the Exchange Offer unless the Exchange Offer is consummated. Eligible Holders of the Existing Notes who are Argentine Entity Offerees (as defined in the Exchange Offer Memorandum) or Non-Cooperating Jurisdiction Offerees (as defined in the Exchange Offer Memorandum) may be subject to certain tax withholdings resulting from the exchange of their Existing Notes. See "Taxation—Certain Argentine Tax Considerations" in the Exchange Offer Memorandum.

Holders of Existing Notes validly tendered for exchange and not validly withdrawn and accepted by IRSA pursuant to the Exchange Offer will be entitled to receive accrued and unpaid interest paid in cash with respect to the Existing Notes accepted for exchange which consists of a cash payment equal to all accrued and unpaid interest (rounded to the nearest cent US$0.01) on their Existing Notes accepted for exchange from the interest payment date on March 23, 2022 to, but not including, the Settlement Date, which interest shall be payable in cash on the Settlement Date (subject to any tax withholdings applicable to Argentine Entity Offerees or Non-Cooperating Jurisdiction Offerees). Under no circumstances will any additional interest be payable because of any delay in the transmission of funds to Eligible Holders by DTC, Euroclear, Clearstream or any other clearing system.

The New Notes are being offered for exchange only (1) to holders of Existing Notes that are "qualified institutional buyers" as defined in Rule 144A under U.S. Securities Act, as amended (the "Securities Act"), in a private transaction in reliance upon the exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act provided by Section 4(a)(2) thereof and (2) outside the United States, to holders of Existing Notes other than "U.S. persons" (as defined in Rule 902 under the Securities Act, "U.S. Persons") and who are not acquiring New Notes for the account or benefit of a U.S. Person, in offshore transactions in compliance with Regulation S under the Securities Act. Only holders who have submitted a duly completed and returned electronic Eligibility Letter certifying that they are within one of the categories described in the immediately preceding sentence are authorized to receive and review the Exchange Offer Memorandum and to participate in the Exchange Offer (such holders, "Eligible Holders").

The Exchange Offer is subject to certain conditions as described in the Exchange Offer Memorandum (including, without limitation, the Minimum Exchange Condition) which are for the sole benefit of IRSA and may be waived by IRSA, in full or in part, in its absolute discretion. Although IRSA has no present intention to do so, it expressly reserves the right to amend or terminate, at any time, the Exchange Offer and to not accept for exchange any Existing Notes not theretofore accepted for exchange. IRSA will give notice of any amendments or termination if required by applicable law.

If you do not exchange your Existing Notes or if you tender Existing Notes that are not accepted for exchange, they will remain outstanding. If IRSA consummates the Exchange Offer, the trading market for your outstanding Existing Notes may be significantly more limited. For a discussion of this and other risks, see "Risk Factors" in the Exchange Offer Memorandum.

This press release is qualified in its entirety by the Exchange Offer Documents.

None of IRSA, its board of directors, the Dealer Managers (as defined herein), the Information and Exchange Agent (as defined herein) or the New Notes Trustee (as defined in the Exchange Offer Memorandum) with respect to the Existing Notes or any of their respective affiliates is making any recommendation as to whether Eligible Holders should exchange their Existing Notes in the Exchange Offer. Holders must make their own decision as to whether to participate in the Exchange Offer, and, if so, the principal amount of Existing Notes to exchange.

Neither the delivery of this announcement, the Exchange Offer Documents nor any purchase pursuant to the Exchange Offer shall under any circumstances create any implication that the information contained in this announcement or the Exchange Offer Documents is correct as of any time subsequent to the date hereof or thereof or that there has been no change in the information set forth herein or therein or in IRSA's affairs since the date hereof or thereof.

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer or an invitation to participate in the Exchange Offer. The Exchange Offer is being made pursuant to the Exchange Offer Documents (and, to the extent applicable, the local offering documents in Argentina), copies of which will be delivered to holders of the Existing Notes, and which set forth the complete terms and conditions of the Exchange Offer. Eligible Holders are urged to read the Exchange Offer Documents carefully before making any decision with respect to their Existing Notes. The Exchange Offer is not being made to, nor will IRSA accept exchanges of Existing Notes from holders in any jurisdiction in which it is unlawful to make such an offer.

Morrow Sodali International LLC is acting as the exchange agent and as the information agent (the "Information and Exchange Agent") for the Exchange Offer. BCP Securities, Inc., Citigroup Global Markets Inc., Itau BBA USA Securities, Inc. and Santander Investment Securities Inc. are acting as Dealer Managers (the "Dealer Managers") for the Exchange Offer.

For further information about the Exchange Offer, please log into the website https://bonds.morrowsodali.com/IRSAEligibility. Alternatively, please contact the Information and Exchange Agent by email at IRSA@investor.morrowsodali.com. Requests for documentation should be directed to the Information and Exchange Agent.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements related to IRSA's expectations regarding the performance of its business, financial results, liquidity and capital resources, contingencies and other non-historical statements. You can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "believes," "expects," "potential," "continues," "may," "will," "should," "seeks," "approximately," "predicts," "intends," "plans," "estimates," "anticipates" or the negative version of these words or other comparable words. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks, uncertainties and assumptions. These statements should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in this press release and in the Exchange Offer Documents. IRSA undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Media Contact:
Michael Truscelli
irsa@investor.morrowsodali.com
+1 203 609 4910 IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima
Carlos M. Della Paolera 261, 9th Floor (C1001ADA)
City of Buenos Aires
Argentina

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/irsa-announces-commencement-of-exchange-offer-for-any-and-all-of-its-8-750-notes-due-2023-originally-issued-by-irsa-cp-301548624.html

SOURCE IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima

Recommended Stories

  • Malaysia to Increase Location Production Incentives

    Malaysia is set to increase the value of its location-based incentives from the current 30% to 35%, the government is expected to announce this week in Cannes. The Film in Malaysia Incentive (FIMI) was launched in 2013, around the time that the Iskandar Malaysia studios were opened in the south of the country, and is […]

  • Warren Buffett says these are the best stocks to own when inflation spikes — with consumer prices still surging, it's time to follow his lead

    The Oracle of Omaha knows how to beat inflation. So ride his coattails.

  • Microsoft to boost employee pay in effort to stop attrition

    The Redmond-based software maker is increasing performance pay and annual stock award ranges, CEO Satya Nadella said in a memo to employees. The move comes as Microsoft faces intense competition for talent, including from rival Amazon.

  • Michael 'Big Short' Burry Shorts Apple

    Infamous investor Michael Burry of "The Big Short" has bet against Apple ( ), according to a SEC filing. During the first quarter, Burry, a hedge fund investor who is known for predicting and profiting from the housing bubble and subprime mortgage crisis by betting against collaterized debt obligations or CDOs during the mid 2000s, stocked up on Alphabet ( ), Meta Platforms (FB), and Discovery ( ) for Scion Asset Management. The hedge fund owned bearish put options against 206,000 Apple shares as of March 31.

  • Seeking at Least 8% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    The Dow Jones index finished last week with a modest loss, even after a late-week rally in Friday’s session. It marked the seventh week in a row that the Dow posted a weekly loss, it’s longest such streak in two decades. That capped a brutal season of market losses, all across the board. The S&P 500 is down 16% this year, and the NASDAQ, with a year-to-date loss of 25%, is into bear market territory. Investors have been giving conflicting sets of reactions to the market’s fall. Coming at it from

  • 2 Beaten-Down Stocks Insiders Are Buying Heavily

    The last few months, with the exception of some short bullish trading runs, have been brutal for the markets. Stocks are down, pretty much across the board. The tech-heavy NASDAQ index has fallen 25% year-to-date, while the broader S&P 500 is down 16%. As for causes to the market turndown, you can take your pick. Supply chains remain snarled, and the Chinese government’s anti-COVID lockdown policies and the Russian war against Ukraine aren’t helping that matter any. Inflation, which started taki

  • Will Apple Come to The Rescue of a Struggling Tesla Rival?

    The rout in the financial markets raises questions about the ability of upstart companies to raise funds.

  • Is Nvidia Stock A Buy? NVDA Stock Eyes China Slowdown, Russia-Ukraine War

    Nvidia GPUs power self-driving cars and cloud gaming, with the chip giant also expanding fast in the metaverse. Is Nvidia stock a buy or sell?

  • George Soros Has Faith in Two Tesla Rivals But Not in GM

    If it were up to iconic investor and short-seller George Soros to pick the winners of automotive electrification, General Motors would have a lot to worry about. The legacy carmaker is however doing everything to be one of the major players in the very lucrative segment of electric vehicles. GM seems to have a vehicle in each segment to compete with.

  • Warren Buffett Spends Big as Stock Market Sells Off

    Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway has used the recent markets slump as an opportunity to ramp up spending on stocks.

  • Warren Buffett Buys Stocks On the Dip

    Get Occidental Petroleum Corporation Report). Through the end of 2021, Berkshire Hathaway ( (BRK.A) - Get Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class A Report had amassed a large amount of cash, increasing speculation on the CEO's plans for the company. The conglomerate had $146.72 billion and after buying up insurance company Alleghany Corp ( ) for $11.6 billion, it also spent millions to rack up shares of Occidental, HP ( ) and Chevron ( ).

  • Morgan Stanley Says These 3 Stocks Could Surge Over 60% From Current Levels

    Investors are facing a confusing environment, with long- and short-term signals sending different messages. Inflation remains stubbornly high, above an 8% annualized rate, and the Federal Reserve has made it clear that additional interest rate hikes are in the offing. Stocks are well off their highs, and despite last Friday's gains, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq posted their sixth consecutive weekly loss. But there are positives, too. The 1Q22 earnings season gave an upbeat vibe, as more than three

  • Why Tonix Pharmaceuticals Stock Dived by Over 31% Today

    All stocks have bad days at least once in a while, but Monday for Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TNXP) was one of the ugliest trading sessions in its history. The company's stock lost nearly one-third of its value after the company announced a financial engineering move that sent investors scrambling for the exits. Tonix announced Monday afternoon that it is effecting a 1-for-32 reverse split of its common stock.

  • Chevron, Micron and 18 More Stocks Goldman Recommends to Ride Out the Storm

    FEATURE Exxon Mobil Qualcomm Micron and Chevron are just some of the 20 “margin of safety” stocks Goldman Sachs recommends as macroeconomic and geopolitical headwinds have roiled U.S. stocks markets.

  • 2 Reasons Why Sea Limited Stock Is Falling Today

    Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE: SE), a digital entertainment and e-commerce company, were tumbling today likely for two reasons. First, some investors have grown increasingly pessimistic about high-growth stocks, especially in the tech sector, because of worries about the U.S. economy. Additionally, some Sea investors are likely selling today ahead of the company's first-quarter financial results, which Sea will announce before the market opens tomorrow.

  • Bitcoin’s Plunge Exposes Idea of Uncorrelated Asset as ‘Big Lie’

    (Bloomberg) -- A selloff in cryptocurrencies resumed Monday, with Bitcoin dropping back below $30,000 with global equity markets remaining under pressure. Most Read from BloombergMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionOmicron Is Turning Out to Be a Weak VaccineU.S. Stocks Extend Losses in Late Session Selloff: Markets WrapGoldman’s Blankfein Says US at 'Very, Very High Risk' of RecessionMusk Says Twitter Deal at Lower Price Is ‘Not Out of the Question’The largest

  • Gloomy Goldman offers 20 ‘safety’ stocks with valuations below the previous 2 bear markets

    It’s tight quarters in Wall Street’s bear sleuth these days. Goldman Sachs just downgraded their 2022 U.S. growth forecast (to 2.4% from 2.6%) and 2023 (to 1.6% from 2.2%), as senior chairman Lloyd Blankfein warned of “very, very high” risks for a U.S. recession. Also one of the most bullish banks on Wall Street headed into this year, Goldman cut its end-2022 S&P 500 target to 4,300.

  • Big-Money Investors Who Boosted Bitcoin’s Price Might Now Crash It

    Everyone celebrated the arrival of institutional investors to the bitcoin market as their rising adoption helped send prices soaring. Now, with correlations to traditional markets at an all-time high, fingers are pointing over the market swoon.

  • Stock Market Bottom Or Bull Trap? The Wyckoff Method Reveals Insights

    Let’s adopt the Wyckoff method to determine if the strong rebound on last Friday marked the stock market bottom or a bull trap to suck in more retailers to catch the falling knife.

  • Should You Follow a Wall Street Whale Into Nio?

    Investors love to know what famous Wall Street billionaires are buying, and every quarter, the Form 13F filings they make with the Securities and Exchange Commission provide the public with just that information. Investors have been negative on the EV maker for a number of reasons, but Soros seems to think shares are a buy. Nio only made up about 1.3% of Soros' portfolio as of the end of Q1, but that filing was the first time the billionaire reported investing in Nio.