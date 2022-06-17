U.S. markets open in 8 hours 19 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,700.00
    +31.75 (+0.87%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,162.00
    +234.00 (+0.78%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,244.25
    +119.50 (+1.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,668.10
    +16.20 (+0.98%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    116.90
    -0.69 (-0.59%)
     

  • Gold

    1,848.40
    -1.50 (-0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    21.87
    -0.01 (-0.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0529
    -0.0027 (-0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3070
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    32.95
    +3.33 (+11.24%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2308
    -0.0046 (-0.37%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.9500
    +1.7100 (+1.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,593.97
    -1,497.02 (-6.78%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    436.60
    -38.42 (-8.09%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,044.98
    -228.43 (-3.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,049.09
    -382.11 (-1.45%)
     

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones S.A. Announces (NYSE: IRS; BYMA: IRSA) Extension of the Expiration Date for its Exchange Offer for Any and All of its 8.750% Notes due 2023 originally issued by IRSA CP

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·8 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • IRS

 BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima, (NYSE: IRS) (BYMA: IRSA) a corporation (sociedad anónima) incorporated under the laws of the Republic of Argentina ("IRSA"), today announced that it has extended the expiration date of its previously announced offer to exchange (the "Exchange Offer") any and all of its US$360,000,000 aggregate principal amount of outstanding 8.750% Notes due 2023 Series No. 2 (CUSIPs: 463588 AA1 (144A) / P5880U AB6 (Reg S); ISINs: US463588AA16 (144A) / USP5880UAB63 (Reg S)) originally issued by IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. ("IRSA CP") (the "Existing Notes") for 8.750% Senior Notes due 2028 (the "New Notes") to be issued by IRSA and the cash consideration, as more fully described in the exchange offer memorandum dated May 16, 2022 (as amended, the "Exchange Offer Memorandum"). IRSA hereby extends such expiration date from 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on June 16, 2022, to 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on June 28, 2022 (such time and date, the "Expiration Date"). Capitalized terms not defined herein shall have the meanings ascribed to them in the Exchange Offer Memorandum.

According to information provided by Morrow Sodali International LLC, the information and exchange agent for the Exchange Offer (the "Information and Exchange Agent"), as of 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on June 16, 2022, US$210,308,500 aggregate principal amount of the Existing Notes (the "Tendered Notes") were validly tendered and were not validly withdrawn, which represents 58.42% of the outstanding aggregate principal amount of the Existing Notes. Of the aggregate principal amount of Tendered Notes, (i) US$118,382,500, representing approximately 56.29% of the principal amount of Tendered Notes, were tendered under Option A, and (ii) US$91,926,000, representing approximately 43.71% of the principal amount of Tendered Notes, were tendered under Option B. If no additional Existing Notes were to be tendered after 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on June 16, 2022, Eligible Holders who have validly tendered and not validly withdrawn their Existing Notes under Option A prior to or at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on June 16, 2022, would receive US$532.96 of Pro-Rata A Cash Consideration per US$1,000 principal amount of Existing Notes tendered under Option A. At the Expiration Date, the actual cash consideration to be received by each Eligible Holder whose Existing Notes are accepted in the Exchange Offer will be determined on the basis of the actual participation by Eligible Holders in the Exchange Offer and their selection between Option A and Option B.

Eligible Holders who have not already done so may tender their Existing Notes for exchange until the Expiration Date. The Withdrawal Date occurred on June 2, 2022, and has not been extended. As a result, any Existing Notes validly tendered on or after the date hereof and prior to the Expiration Date may not be withdrawn except in limited circumstances.

General Information

IRSA expects, on July 1st, 2022, which is the third business day after the Expiration Date (as may be extended by IRSA in its sole discretion, the "Settlement Date"), to issue and deliver the applicable principal amount of New Notes and deliver the applicable Exchange Consideration in exchange for any Existing Notes validly tendered and not validly withdrawn and accepted for exchange, in the amount and manner described in the Exchange Offer Memorandum. IRSA will not be obligated to issue or deliver New Notes or pay any cash amount with respect to the Exchange Offer unless the Exchange Offer is consummated. Eligible Holders of the Existing Notes who are Argentine Entity Offerees or Non-Cooperating Jurisdiction Offerees may be subject to certain tax withholdings resulting from the exchange of their Existing Notes. See "Taxation—Certain Argentine Tax Considerations" in the Exchange Offer Memorandum.

The New Notes are being offered for exchange only (1) to holders of Existing Notes that are "qualified institutional buyers" as defined in Rule 144A under U.S. Securities Act, as amended (the "Securities Act"), in a private transaction in reliance upon the exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act provided by Section 4(a)(2) thereof and (2) outside the United States, to holders of Existing Notes other than "U.S. persons" (as defined in Rule 902 under the Securities Act, "U.S. Persons") and who are not acquiring New Notes for the account or benefit of a U.S. Person, in offshore transactions in compliance with Regulation S under the Securities Act. Only holders who have submitted a duly completed and returned electronic Eligibility Letter certifying that they are within one of the categories described in the immediately preceding sentence are authorized to receive and review the Exchange Offer Memorandum and to participate in the Exchange Offer (such holders, "Eligible Holders").

The Exchange Offer is subject to certain conditions as described in the Exchange Offer Memorandum (including, without limitation, the Minimum Exchange Condition) which are for the sole benefit of IRSA and may be waived by IRSA, in full or in part, in its absolute discretion. Although IRSA has no present intention to do so, it expressly reserves the right to amend or terminate, at any time, the Exchange Offer and to not accept for exchange any Existing Notes not theretofore accepted for exchange. IRSA will give notice of any amendments or termination if required by applicable law.

If you do not exchange your Existing Notes or if you tender Existing Notes that are not accepted for exchange, they will remain outstanding. If IRSA consummates the Exchange Offer, the trading market for your outstanding Existing Notes may be significantly more limited. For a discussion of this and other risks, see "Risk Factors" in the Exchange Offer Memorandum.

This press release is qualified in its entirety by the Exchange Offer Documents.

None of IRSA, its board of directors, the Dealer Managers (as defined herein), the Information and Exchange Agent or the New Notes Trustee with respect to the Existing Notes or any of their respective affiliates is making any recommendation as to whether Eligible Holders should exchange their Existing Notes in the Exchange Offer. Holders must make their own decision as to whether to participate in the Exchange Offer, and, if so, the principal amount of Existing Notes to exchange.

Neither the delivery of this announcement, the Exchange Offer Documents nor any purchase pursuant to the Exchange Offer shall under any circumstances create any implication that the information contained in this announcement or the Exchange Offer Documents is correct as of any time subsequent to the date hereof or thereof or that there has been no change in the information set forth herein or therein or in IRSA's affairs since the date hereof or thereof.

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer or an invitation to participate in the Exchange Offer. The Exchange Offer is being made pursuant to the Exchange Offer Documents (and, to the extent applicable, the local offering documents in Argentina), copies of which will be delivered to holders of the Existing Notes, and which set forth the complete terms and conditions of the Exchange Offer. Eligible Holders are urged to read the Exchange Offer Documents carefully before making any decision with respect to their Existing Notes. The Exchange Offer is not being made to, nor will IRSA accept exchanges of Existing Notes from holders in any jurisdiction in which it is unlawful to make such an offer.

Morrow Sodali International LLC is acting as the Information and Exchange Agent for the Exchange Offer. BCP Securities, Inc., Citigroup Global Markets Inc., Itau BBA USA Securities, Inc. and Santander Investment Securities Inc. are acting as Dealer Managers (the "Dealer Managers") for the Exchange Offer.

For further information about the Exchange Offer, please log into the website https://bonds.morrowsodali.com/IRSAEligibility. Alternatively, please contact the Information and Exchange Agent by email at IRSA@investor.morrowsodali.com. Requests for documentation should be directed to the Information and Exchange Agent.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements related to IRSA's expectations regarding the performance of its business, financial results, liquidity and capital resources, contingencies and other non-historical statements. You can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "believes," "expects," "potential," "continues," "may," "will," "should," "seeks," "approximately," "predicts," "intends," "plans," "estimates," "anticipates" or the negative version of these words or other comparable words. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks, uncertainties and assumptions. These statements should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in this press release and in the Exchange Offer Documents. IRSA undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Media Contact:

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima 
Carlos M. Della Paolera 261, 9th Floor (C1001ADA) 
City of Buenos Aires 
Argentina

Michael Truscelli 
Phone +1203 609 4910
Email irsa@investor.morrowsodali.com

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/irsa-inversiones-y-representaciones-sa-announces-nyse-irs-byma-irsa-extension-of-the-expiration-date-for-its-exchange-offer-for-any-and-all-of-its-8-750-notes-due-2023-originally-issued-by-irsa-cp-301570149.html

SOURCE IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones S.A.

Recommended Stories

  • Ethereum maximalist Mark Cuban says the crypto crash reminds him of Warren Buffett’s advice: ‘When the tide goes out, you get to see who is swimming naked’

    According to billionaire investor Mark Cuban, companies sustained by “cheap money” without “valid business prospects” will disappear during this crypto market downturn. The real game-changing innovation will show through, he says.

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Jim Cramer About These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    The biggest news of the week is coming from the Federal Reserve. The central bank’s open market committee (FOMC), tasked with setting interest rates to match the current environment, closed its meeting with the announcement of a 75-basis point increase in the benchmark interest rate. The hike, which was the Fed’s largest single move since 1994, brings the rate to the range of 1.5% to 1.75%, and shows that the central bank is committed to fighting inflation. What will happen now is anyone’s guess

  • Financial advisor on the market: 'Don't think twice here if you're a long-term investor'

    The S&P 500 plunged into a bear market earlier this week for the first time since March 2020, sending many investors into a tizzy. This could present a buying opportunity, however.

  • Dow Jones Plunges As Bears Attack; Tesla Stock Dives Amid This Elon Musk Move; Apple Crumbles

    The Dow Jones plunged as stocks suffered a Fed hangover. Tesla stock dived after Elon Musk made a move. Apple stock crumbled.

  • ‘The economy is going to collapse,’ says Wall Street veteran Novogratz. ‘We are going to go into a really fast recession.’

    Veteran investor and bitcoin bull Michael Novogratz doesn't have a rosy outlook on the economy, as the Fed delivered an unusually aggressive rate increase.

  • Wall Street is officially in a bear market: What strategists say investors should do

    History suggests stocks may have further to fall even with the S&P 500 having entered a bear market.

  • ‘The stock market is not going to zero’: How this individual investor with 70 years of experience is trading the bear market

    'You must learn to control your fears,' says investor Warren Kaplan, who uses stock dividends to his advantage and sticks to a disciplined sell strategy.

  • Oppenheimer Pounds the Table on Nvidia Stock

    In an upbeat research note, Oppenheimer analyst Rick Schafer laid out the bull case for buying Nvidia (NVDA) stock -- why he rates it "outperform" and expects Nvidia shares to nearly double to $300 over the next 12 months. (To watch Schafer's track record, click here) As Schafer tells it, Nvidia's software and chips have made the company essential to the "AI ecosystem," giving Nvidia management "unique visibility as they develop products in lockstep with cloud hyperscale customers." The company'

  • Stock market rout is a ‘tidy story’ about the Fed: Analyst

    Ross Mayfield, Baird Investment Strategy Analyst, and Jack Murphy, Easterly Investment Partners Portfolio Manager & Co-CIO, join Yahoo Finance Live to discuss recession risks amid rising inflation and the Fed's 75 basis point interest rate hike, market reactions to recent economic data, and the outlook on a market bottom.

  • Why beaten-down tech stocks could lead the next rally

    High-flying tech stocks have been some of the biggest losers amid this bear market slide, but these names might be leaders in the next rally.

  • Billionaire Saylor's MicroStrategy Loses over $1.2 Billion in the Bitcoin Crash

    Billionaire Michael Saylor and his company MicroStrategy are at the center of attention with the fall of Bitcoin. Before we even look at the numbers, it's safe to say that Saylor and MicroStrategy are among the biggest losers in Bitcoin's return to earth as they adopted a cryptocurrency investment strategy in 2020. MicroStrategy holds 129,218 bitcoins, 4,827 of which were purchased in the first quarter at an average price of $44,645.

  • Why Meta, Amazon, and Apple Are Falling Today

    Shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), and Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) were all plummeting this morning following the Federal Reserve's decision to raise the federal funds rate by 75 basis points yesterday. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite fell 3.7% this morning, and the tech giants followed suit, with Meta losing 4.8%, Amazon down 4.2%, and Apple falling 3.5%.

  • Tesla's Musk Sends Dire Warning to Rivals Lucid and Rivian

    When Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla , speaks about the environment and the problems facing the automobile sector, industry actors listen. For many years, the billionaire worked hard to convince his peers, authorities and consumers that electric vehicles were the future. The tech tycoon has twice recounted these difficulties this year, in March to defend competitor Rivian and in April during a Ted Talk.

  • Goldman Buyback Desk Was Flooded With Orders During Stock Rout

    (Bloomberg) -- While hedge funds were busy bailing from stocks at a record pace as the S&P 500 plunged into a bear market, Corporate America was furiously buying.Most Read from BloombergChina Says It May Have Detected Signals From Alien CivilizationsStocks Jump as Powell Soothes Wall Street’s Nerves: Markets WrapFed Hikes 75 Basis Points; Powell Says 75 or 50 Likely in JulyWorld’s Central Banks Got It Wrong, and Economies Pay the PriceAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Empires With Easy-Money

  • 70% of economists in a new poll say America is headed for a recession in 2023. Here’s how pros say to approach investing in light of that

    It has taken the S&P 500 only 4 months, on average, to recoup losses from the 23 market corrections (declines of 10% to 20%) since World War II, and 14 months, on average, following the 10 “garden variety” bear markets (declines of 20% to 40%) during that same time period, according to data compiled by Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA Research. Warren Buffett himself emphasizes the importance of investing for the long term and trying not to time the market, at least for most investors. “Don’t watch the market closely,” Buffett told CNBC back in 2016.

  • Robinhood’s Stock Is Now Worth Less Than Its Cash on Hand

    (Bloomberg) -- Robinhood Markets Inc. shares slumped to a fresh low on Wednesday, giving the beleaguered brokerage a market value that’s less than the cash on its balance sheet.Most Read from BloombergChina Says It May Have Detected Signals From Alien CivilizationsStocks Jump as Powell Soothes Wall Street’s Nerves: Markets WrapFed Hikes 75 Basis Points; Powell Says 75 or 50 Likely in JulyWorld’s Central Banks Got It Wrong, and Economies Pay the PriceAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Empires W

  • Cruise stocks dive as recession fears circulate in the stock market

    Yahoo Finance Live checks out the decline in major cruiseline stocks.

  • J.P. Morgan Makes 2 Bottom-Fishing Bets for Long-Term Gains

    Inflation is on everyone’s minds these days, and for good reason. Annualized price increases are at their highest level in 41 years, and are evoking memories of the Carter Administration. Carter’s failed attempts to curb inflation killed his chances in the 1980 election, and Reagan’s Administration only beat inflation at the cost of double-digit interest rates. With an election coming up, an Administration flailing, and the Federal Reserve on course this week to bump up rates again, the parallel

  • Adobe Stock Is Falling After Hours. Earnings Guidance Was Disappointing.

    Adobe's light outlook overshadowed strong fiscal-second-quarter earnings. The software giant cited issues with stock-based compensation, and factors including the war in Ukraine.

  • Why Shares of Mastercard, Paypal, and StoneCo Are Falling Today

    Shares of several large payments stocks took a hit Thursday as the broader stock market sold off following the Federal Reserve's interest rate hike and as investors grew more concerned about the macroeconomic outlook. Shares of Mastercard (NYSE: MA) traded almost 5% lower as of 1:10 p.m. ET, shares of Paypal (NASDAQ: PYPL) had fallen by around 5.5%, and shares of Brazilian fintech StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE) were down more than 8%. On Wednesday, the Fed hiked its benchmark overnight lending rate, the federal funds rate, by 75 basis points -- the largest such move the agency has made at a single meeting since 1994.