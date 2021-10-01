U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,276.75
    -21.00 (-0.49%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,544.00
    -178.00 (-0.53%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,610.75
    -71.75 (-0.49%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,184.00
    -16.80 (-0.76%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.08
    +0.05 (+0.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,755.70
    -1.30 (-0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    22.08
    +0.03 (+0.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1574
    -0.0011 (-0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5290
    -0.0120 (-0.78%)
     

  • Vix

    23.14
    +0.58 (+2.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3454
    -0.0022 (-0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.2670
    -0.0230 (-0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,669.99
    +850.06 (+1.99%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,083.33
    +0.89 (+0.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,086.42
    -21.74 (-0.31%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,085.10
    -367.56 (-1.25%)
     

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones S.A. (NYSE: IRS; BYMA: IRSA) released a material fact regarding the proposal of a merger with IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A, approved by its Board of Directors

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones S.A. (NYSE:IRS ; BYMA:IRSA), leading real estate company in Argentina, informs that as of this date the Company's Board of Directors has approved the beginning of the corporate reorganization process in the terms of article 82 and sbqs. of the General Law of Companies No. 19,550, the Income Tax Law No. 20,628, amendments, and regulations, CNV's Rules and the Listing Regulations of BYMA, by which IRSA, acting as the absorbing company, will merge by absorption with IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. ("IRSA PC"), as the absorbed company. In this regard, the Board of Directors has approved: (i) the individual and special merger financial statements as of June 30, 2021; (ii) the consolidated and special merger financial statements as of June 30, 2021; (iii) the subscription of the Prior Merger Agreement between both companies and (iv) establish the effective date of reorganization on July 1, 2021.

The merger is subject to the approval of the shareholders' meeting of both companies, which will be held once both companies have the administrative approval of the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, an entity to which they are subject because both companies' shares are listed in markets that operate in said jurisdiction.

Likewise, and within the framework of the reorganization process, the Board of Directors has approved the exchange ratio, which has been established at 1.40 IRSA shares for each IRSA PC share, which is equivalent to 0.56 IRSA GDS for each ADS of IRSA PC.

Contact:
+ 5411 4323-7449
ir@irsa.com.ar
https://www.irsa.com.ar/home-inversores.php?lng=en
Follow us on Twitter @irsair

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/irsa-inversiones-y-representaciones-sa-nyse-irs-byma-irsa-released-a-material-fact-regarding-the-proposal-of-a-merger-with-irsa-propiedades-comerciales-sa-approved-by-its-board-of-directors-301389443.html

SOURCE IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones S.A.

Recommended Stories

  • Dow Jones Falls; Pelosi Touts Infrastructure Progress, Congress Averts Shutdown; CarMax Plunges

    The Dow Jones fell, even as Nancy Pelosi touted infrastructure bill progress. Congress passed a bill that averted a government shutdown. CarMax plunged.

  • Why Nio Stock Popped Today

    On Thursday, Nio announced the official commencement of deliveries of its flagship SUV, ES8 in Norway. Offer battery-as-a-service (BaaS) in Norway. The concept of Nio Houses, which offer various amenities like cafes and library rooms to Nio owners, is unarguably the biggest branding move the EV maker has attempted in its efforts to win customer loyalty.

  • Verizon Communications' (NYSE:VZ) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

    Verizon Communications Inc. ( NYSE:VZ ) will increase its dividend on the 1st of November to US$0.64. Although the...

  • Why Macy's, Nordstrom, and Party City Just Crashed

    Tic-tac-toe, three in a row, shares of retail stocks Macy's (NYSE: M), Nordstrom (NYSE: JWN), and Party City Holdco (NYSE: PRTY) crashed in quick succession Thursday, and were trading down by 7.9%, 9.1%, and 12.4%, respectively, as of 1:54 p.m. EDT. You can probably blame another retail stock -- Kohl's (NYSE: KSS) -- for all of that. You see, there was no particularly bad news on the wires concerning Macy's, Nordstrom, or Party City Thursday.

  • Market Recap: Thursday, September 30

    Stocks turned negative on Thursday in the final session of September and the third quarter. Scott Wren, Wells Fargo Investment Institute Senior Global Equity Strategist and Stephen Dover, Franklin Templeton Chief Market Strategist joined Yahoo Finance Live to discuss.

  • The true difference between bitcoin and ethereum, according to Grayscale’s CEO

    Bitcoin and Ethereum are used for very different purposes that should be taken into account by investors, says Michael Sonnenshein, CEO of Grayscale Investments, which calls itself the world's largest cryptocurrency asset manager.

  • Could Kinder Morgan Be a Millionaire-Maker Stock?

    This midstream giant is heavily invested in carbon-based energy, but there's still material opportunity ahead.

  • Why Lithium Americas Stock Popped 10% Today

    Shares of Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC) shot up on Thursday, closing the day up 8.9% thanks to an analyst turning bullish about the lithium market and lithium stocks. JPMorgan initiated coverage on Lithium Americas stock with a price target of $28 a share. JPMorgan foresees strong lithium markets over the next decade driven by rising demand and prices, and believes Lithium Americas is well poised to take advantage of that.

  • Why Moderna, BioNTech, and Novavax Stocks Are Tanking This Week

    Shares of Moderna were down 10.2% for the week as of the market close on Thursday. BioNTech stock closed 18.1% lower for the week, and Novavax's shares were tumbling 16.5%. Neither Moderna nor Novavax announced anything that would affect their share prices.

  • The S&P 500 Went 227 Days Without a 5% Drop. Here’s Why It’s Suddenly Sliding.

    Now, investors have to decide whether this is a dip worth buying. The S&P 500 dropped 1.2% to 4354 on Thursday, and finished 5% below its all-time closing high of 4356 reached on Sept. 2. The index went 227 days since a 5% drop, the seventh-longest such streak on record, with the S&P 500 gaining 29.4% during that period.

  • Raymond James: These 3 Stocks Could Deliver at Least 40% Gains

    Are the good times for stocks ending? Maybe so, and maybe not; the NASDAQ and the S&P are showing year-to-date gains between 14% and 17%, even after slipping from their all-time highs. The one thing that’s clear is, volatility is higher in the market. But as always in the market, increased risk for some can equal increased opportunities for others. Raymond James stock analysts have been busy picking out the stocks they see as winners, able to swim in the stream of increasingly difficult economic

  • Lordstown to Sell Ohio Plant to Foxconn in $280 Million Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Lordstown Motors Corp. agreed to partner with Foxconn Technology Group in a $280 million deal that has the startup selling its former General Motors Co. factory in Ohio to the Taiwanese company in exchange for cash while also receiving an equity investment.Most Read from BloombergWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtAn Unapologetic Ol

  • Stocks Had Their Worst September in a Decade. October Might Bring More of the Same.

    After the drops the Dow and S&P 500 index saw in September, history says they may be set to fall again next month. But there may be a silver lining.

  • U.S. could be heading into an ‘era’ of high inflation that produces paltry, or even negative, real returns on safe assets, analyst warns

    High inflation in the U.S. could last for an entire decade -- creating paltry inflation-adjusted returns on safe assets like Treasury bonds and weakening the currencies of the U.S., U.K., Canada, and Australia, according to Capital Economics.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures edge up after September slump

    Stock futures opened slightly higher Thursday evening after dropping during the regular session, with equities ending a volatile month in the red.

  • Insiders at Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ:AFRM) are Holding onto their Shares After 130% Rally

    Affirm Holdings, Inc’s . (NASDAQ:AFRM) shareholders have had a wild ride since the company held its IPO in January. The stock began trading at $91, and reached $146.90 within a month, before collapsing to below $50 by May. Since then there have been several positive developments which have seen the price back above $100, and once again targeting February’s high.

  • Lucid to deliver SUVs in October, Sherwin-Williams cuts guidance on supply chain fears

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi, Julie Hyman, and Brian Cheung break down the morning's top stock movers, including Lucid & Sherwin-Williams

  • 3 Top Energy Dividend Stocks to Buy in October

    Sure, solely buying income-generating stocks means you would have missed out on some of the stock market's most successful companies, such as Amazon.com and Netflix, which don't pay dividends but since 2002 have risen 17,500% and 49,400%, respectively, compared to the S&P 500's 309% gain. Like many large oil companies, Chevron (NYSE: CVX) suffered big losses during the early months of the pandemic. As economic activity around the world all but came to a standstill and demand for oil plunged, this energy giant engineered dramatic cost-cutting initiatives while also making opportunistic acquisitions of Noble Energy and Noble Midstream Partners.

  • Apple Treasurer, Keeper of $200 Billion, Retires After 35 Years

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc.’s corporate treasurer and keeper of its nearly $200 billion money pile has retired from the iPhone maker after about 35 years, according to people with knowledge of the matter. Most Read from BloombergWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsHSBC Bets Big on China a