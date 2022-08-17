U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,274.04
    -31.16 (-0.72%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,980.32
    -171.69 (-0.50%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,938.12
    -164.43 (-1.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,987.31
    -33.22 (-1.64%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.78
    +1.25 (+1.44%)
     

  • Gold

    1,779.00
    -10.70 (-0.60%)
     

  • Silver

    19.75
    -0.33 (-1.64%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0179
    +0.0008 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8930
    +0.0690 (+2.44%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2051
    -0.0044 (-0.36%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.0810
    +0.8660 (+0.65%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,378.14
    -563.88 (-2.36%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    557.13
    -15.68 (-2.74%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,515.75
    -20.31 (-0.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,222.77
    +353.86 (+1.23%)
     

IRTH Communications to Sponsor Heal the Bay's "Suits on the Sand" Beach Cleanup

·2 min read

  • Sponsorship is part of Agency's sustainability initiatives

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IRTH Communications, a full-service provider of investor relations, financial marketing and strategic consulting services to high-growth small-cap companies, announced its sponsorship of Heal the Bay's "Suits on the Sand" program, a broad initiative dedicated to making the coastal waters and watersheds in Greater Los Angeles safe, healthy, and clean.

(PRNewsfoto/IRTH Communications)
(PRNewsfoto/IRTH Communications)

On August 19th 2022, IRTH employees will participate in a private beach cleanup in Venice Beach, CA. Joined by a Heal the Bay educator, the event will encompass interactive team-building activities and beach cleanup activities that will be carried out along several miles of coastline, to benefit the natural area and local inhabitants.

"Sustainability has always been a key issue for our agency, which is reflected in our name," said Andrew Haag, Managing Partner of IRTH Communications. "We are grateful for the opportunity to collaborate with Heal the Bay and align our mission to create a positive environmental impact for our planet and our future generations."

In addition to the cleanup initiative, IRTH plans to take actions to reduce carbon emissions and identify recoverable waste to give it a new life through recycling. The agency recognizes the critical issues of climate change, resource depletion, environmental pollution, and ecosystem destruction and pledges its continued commitment to being part of the solution.

IRTH Communications provides investor relations, financial communications and strategic consulting services to companies with new technologies, processes, products and services within their respective industries. IRTH assists its clients through the early stages of development in burgeoning new sectors. Its clients' industries span across technology, healthcare, cannabis, industrials, intellectual property (IP), telecommunications, entertainment, consumer goods and beverages, exploration and development of natural resources, as well as alternative energy and energy efficiency.

About Heal the Bay

Heal the Bay is an environmental nonprofit established in 1985 that is dedicated to making the coastal waters and watersheds in Greater Los Angeles safe, healthy, and clean. We use science, education, community action, and advocacy to fulfill our mission. For more information, please visit www.healthebay.org.

About IRTH Communications
IRTH Communications assists entrepreneurs, corporate executives and investors in realizing their visions and achieving their goals by delivering effective investor relations, financial marketing and strategic consulting services. IRTH supports companies focused in a broad range of sectors by providing advisory services and direct access to investment funds and other industry professionals. The result is clients with better access to capital and more time to focus on their missions. To learn more about IRTH Communications, visit www.irthcommunications.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/irth-communications-to-sponsor-heal-the-bays-suits-on-the-sand-beach-cleanup-301607975.html

SOURCE IRTH Communications

Recommended Stories

  • Big Climate Spending Coming; Is PLUG Stock A Buy?

    Hydrogen fuel cell maker Plug Power sees 2022 revenue surging 80% year over year to up to $925 million. Is PLUG stock a buy now?

  • 3 Reasons to Buy First Solar Stock

    Shares of First Solar (NASDAQ: FSLR) have nearly doubled in a month on the back of strong earnings and the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, and this may just be the start of the company's momentum. First Solar is building two new manufacturing plants at a time when solar panel prices are rising, and demand is growing around the world. The thin-film solar panels First Solar makes work better in extreme conditions, like in deserts or near coastlines, and that's allowed the company to charge a premium versus commodity crystalline silicon solar panels.

  • Top Solar Stocks for Q4 2022

    The solar energy industry has grown rapidly even as fossil fuels remain the dominant source of global energy use. While some large utilities and energy companies have solar and renewable energy divisions, these businesses typically are not included in the industry’s listings because the parent’s primary focus is not solar. TAN has provided a total return of -1.7% over the last 12 months, ahead of the Russell 1000’s total return of -7.1%.

  • Toyota, CATL Shut Plants in Sichuan as Power Crisis Worsens

    (Bloomberg) -- Toyota Motor Corp. and Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., the world’s top battery maker, are closing plants in China’s Sichuan province as a drought-induced power crisis worsens.Most Read from BloombergIn Defeat, Cheney Vows to Do ‘Whatever It Takes’ to Block TrumpBill Gates and the Secret Push to Save Biden’s Climate BillAmerica’s $7 Trillion Retirement Crisis Is Only Getting WorseSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War OnsetThese Six Cities Are Emerging as New Ex

  • Clean energy stocks are the winners of the Inflation Reduction Act

    Clean energy related stocks have been the clear winners of the Democrats' climate bill called the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). Solar panel makers, fuel cell manufacturers and energy storage companies all stand to benefit from the measure.

  • Inflation Reduction Act is a ‘rising tide for the entire electric vehicle industry’: Analyst

    Later this week President Joe Biden puts the final touches on a major win for his administration, signing the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) into law. Among a number of initiatives in the $700 billion package are huge investments in new climate initiatives like rebate programs for energy efficient appliances and retrofits, production tax credits and provisions for battery and solar cell manufacturers, and most importantly for the automakers, as tax credits for new and used electric vehicles.

  • Bill Gates and the Secret Push to Save Biden’s Climate Bill

    (Bloomberg) -- It was the middle of July — with temperatures surging through one of the hottest summers in US history, half of the country in drought — and the Senate’s all-important member, Joe Manchin of West Virginia, had slammed the brakes on legislation to combat global warming. Again.That’s when billionaire philanthropist and clean-energy investor Bill Gates got on the phone with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, whose job it was to hold together the Democrats’ no-vote-to-spare majorit

  • Meet Zinc8 (OTCMKTS: ZAIRF; CSE: ZAIR) — Has It Made The Low-Cost, Long-Duration 'Battery of the Future'?

    By Rachael Green, Benzinga

  • Column: Keeping the Diablo Canyon nuclear plant open is a dangerous waste of effort and money

    Gov. Newsom says Diablo Canyon needs to keep operating to meet California's renewable energy goals. That's wrong and dangerous.

  • Cummins Believes Climate Legislation Key to Creating Low-Carbon Future

    Cummins Inc. leaders say the Inflation Reduction Act signed into law by President Biden Tuesday (Aug. 16) will play an important role in the company’s journey to a carbon free economy.

  • ‘Plasma’ breakthrough could let humans live on Mars

    Breakthrough could help address climate change on Earth too, scientists say

  • U.S. Department of Energy Shares Strategy to Secure the Clean Energy Transition

    ST. PAUL, Minn., August 17, 2022 /3BL Media/ - Global energy end-use continues to be highly dependent on fossil fuels, and the United States is no exception. As of 2020, about 79% of primary energy...

  • Boat Blocks the Rhine as Water Level Starts Creeping Higher

    (Bloomberg) -- A vessel blocked the Rhine River after suffering a technical fault, yet another glitch for the key waterway that has become difficult to navigate because of drought.A section of the river between St. Goar and Oberwesel was closed, a spokesman for the WSA water authority said on Wednesday morning. That’s on a narrow part of the river near the closely watched Kaub chokepoint. The blockage occurred just as the water level at Kaub is starting to edge higher. After falling as low as 30

  • Inflation Reduction Act: The law’s benefits for green homeowners and car buyers

    The Inflation Reduction Act offers rebates and tax credits for energy-efficient home improvements and electric vehicles.

  • China races to alleviate drought, power cuts amid record heatwave

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -China is scrambling to alleviate power shortages and bring more water to the drought-hit basin of the Yangtze river as it battles a record-breaking heatwave by deploying relief funds, seeding clouds and developing new sources of supply. For more than two months, baking temperatures have disrupted crop growth, threatened livestock and forced industries in the hydropower-dependent regions of the southwest to shut down so as to ensure electricity supplies for homes. China has repeatedly warned that it faces a proliferation of extreme weather events in coming years as it tries to adapt to climate change and rises in temperature that are likely to be more severe than elsewhere.

  • Mystery toxin suspected in huge fish die-off in major European river

    "Everything points to a manmade catastrophe," one environmental expert tells CBS News, as 100 tons of dead fish are removed from the Oder River.

  • Factories in southwest China shut down, rolling blackouts imposed as reservoirs run low

    Unusually high temperatures and a prolonged drought are affecting large swaths of China, reducing crop yields and drinking water supplies.

  • Pandora launches collection with lab-created diamonds and 100% recycled silver and gold

    Pandora, the world's largest jewellery brand, today announced it is launching lab-created diamond jewellery in the U.S. and Canada. The introduction marks a milestone for the world's largest diamond market, where more consumers will now be able to buy diamond jewellery.

  • China Snipes at Biden’s Big Climate Win: ‘Can the US Deliver?’

    (Bloomberg) -- The US just enacted its biggest-ever climate law with massive investments in clean energy that will help significantly slash greenhouse gas emissions. But euphoria over the achievement is dimmed by a sobering reality: Talks between Beijing and Washington on the issue have collapsed -- and now diplomats for the world’s two biggest climate polluters are sparring on Twitter, underscoring the tensions threatening global efforts to curb rising temperatures.The online spat began when Ni

  • They are the ‘bullies of the plant world’ in WA. Now’s your opportunity for revenge

    The fruit of this invasive plant makes good pies, but its vegetation can be death to salmon.