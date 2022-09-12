U.S. markets closed

Irving Resources Reports 2022 Grant of Stock Options

·1 min read
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Irving Resources Inc. (CSE:IRV; OTCQX: IRVRF) (“Irving” or the “Company”) announces that pursuant to the Company’s stock option plan, it has granted incentive stock options to its directors, officers, employees and consultants to purchase an aggregate of 1,795,000 common shares at an exercise price of $1.00 per share. The stock options have a term of three (3) years, with one-third of the grant vesting every six (6) months from grant day with full vesting in the first 18 months of the term.

About Irving Resources Inc.:

Irving is a junior exploration company with a focus on gold in Japan. Irving also holds, through a subsidiary, a Joint Exploration Agreement with Japan Oil, Gas and Metals National Corporation (JOGMEC). JOGMEC is a government organization established under the law of Japan, administrated by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry of Japan, and is responsible for stable supply of various resources to Japan through the discovery of sizable economic deposits of base, precious and rare metals.

Additional information can be found on the Company’s website: www.IRVresources.com.

Akiko Levinson,
President, CEO & Director

THE CSE HAS NOT REVIEWED AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ACCURACY OR ADEQUACY OF THIS RELEASE.

CONTACT: For further information, please contact: Tel: (604) 682-3234 Toll free: 1 (888) 242-3234 Fax: (604) 971-0209 info@IRVresources.com


