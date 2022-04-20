U.S. markets close in 1 hour 35 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,469.58
    +7.37 (+0.17%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,211.05
    +299.85 (+0.86%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,493.04
    -126.62 (-0.93%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,049.56
    +18.80 (+0.93%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.88
    +0.32 (+0.31%)
     

  • Gold

    1,955.40
    -3.60 (-0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    25.28
    -0.11 (-0.44%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0854
    +0.0062 (+0.58%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8470
    -0.0660 (-2.27%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3065
    +0.0063 (+0.48%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.7610
    -1.1530 (-0.89%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,211.21
    -151.71 (-0.37%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    960.24
    -5.73 (-0.59%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,629.22
    +27.94 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,217.85
    +232.76 (+0.86%)
     
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Is Meta the next tech stock to get routed like Netflix?

Brian Sozzi
·Anchor, Editor-at-Large
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • FB
  • IBN
  • EVOTF
  • SNAP
  • TWTR
  • NFLX
  • MSFT
  • GOOG
  • GOOGL
  • AAPL

Meta's stock (FB) remains a dog with fleas, especially going into the company's April 27 Q1 2022 earnings report.

That is the hot take from veteran tech analyst Mark Mahaney at EvercoreISI, who slapped the stock with a short-term negative rating.

"I think the expectations are going to be super low," Mahaney said on Yahoo Finance Live. "I think we will see signs of brand advertising weakness out of Western Europe. I guess currency headwinds will be a bit of an issue.

The cautious comments from Mahaney are not without good reason.

It's almost hard to imagine a darker day for the parent company of Facebook than Feb. 3, 2022. Shares crashed 26% by the close of trading after a very disappointing fourth quarter and outlook.

Facebook said it added just 2 million monthly active users in the quarter, barely moving the needle from the prior quarter. In the third quarter, the platform added 15 million monthly active users.

Daily active users fell by 1 million as Facebook saw increased competition from TikTok. The company missed analysts' profit estimates by a whopping 14 cents.

For 2022, Facebook saw slowing growth and a $10 billion hit from privacy changes to Apple's iOS operating system.

The stock's slide wiped away $251.3 billion in market value from Meta. It marked the biggest one-day loss in value for any U.S. company ever.

Shares of Meta have largely flat-lined since that report as Wall Street braces for another financial shoe to drop.

In the wake of Netflix's shockingly bad quarter and market reaction, the Street is right to be nervous about Meta.

Brian Sozzi is an editor-at-large and anchor at Yahoo Finance. Follow Sozzi on Twitter @BrianSozzi and on LinkedIn.

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, YouTube, and reddit

Recommended Stories

  • Why Meta Platforms Stock Fell Lower Today

    The share price of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB) was sinking lower today, seemingly on no company-specific news. Instead, investors may be digesting several notes published by analysts yesterday and reacting to the Nasdaq Composite's broader drop today. Several analysts issued investor reports on Meta yesterday, with mixed opinions.

  • Why Is Nio Stock Dropping Today?

    A legendary investor has called a bottom for the Chinese stock market, but some investors still aren't sure.

  • Here's the Unexpected Reason Shopify Is Plummeting Today

    Shares of Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) are falling in today's trading. There isn't any fresh business-specific news that should be prompting investors to sell out of Shopify stock, but the company's share price is being negatively impacted by recent earnings results from another company that's considered a bellwether for the tech sector. Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) published its first-quarter results yesterday, and the shocking results prompted a wave of pullbacks for stocks that trade at growth-dependent valuations.

  • Analysts Are Downgrading These 10 Pharmaceutical Stocks

    In this article, we present the 10 pharmaceutical stocks that are being downgraded by analysts. You can skip our analysis of the pharmaceutical industry and go directly to Analysts Are Downgrading These 5 Pharmaceutical Stocks. The pharmaceutical industry always remains in focus as investors scramble to find innovative companies working on treatments of diseases. The […]

  • Nvidia stock falls despite Piper Sandler Buy rating

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss Piper Sandler reiterating its buy rating on chipmaker Nvidia.

  • Why Shares of Rivian Are Falling Today

    Through yesterday's trading session, investors who have hitched a ride with Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) have endured a rocky road, with the stock falling 22% in April. As of 10:49 a.m. ET, Rivian's stock is down 3.6%, recovering slightly from its earlier slide of 6.3%. Although the buy rating remains unchanged, Vijay Rakesh, an analyst at Mizuho, has reduced the price target to $90 from $95.

  • Netflix's Terrible Results Are Crushing Growth Stocks: Is It Time to Buy Shopify?

    The e-commerce services company's latest sell-off probably doesn't have anything to do with its business.

  • Netflix identified 4 uncontrollable issues that will keep bleeding subscribers in a long letter to investors

    Analysts expected Netflix to add millions of subscribers in the first quarter, but it lost 200,000 instead. The stock is down more than 25%, and the streaming giant confirmed this is not a blip, it’s an existential crisis.

  • Market check: Nasdaq turns red as Netflix, Tesla, Meta stocks drop

    Yahoo Finance’s Ines Ferre joins the Live show to break down how stocks are moving in early trading.

  • Netflix stock is having its worst day since October 2004

    Yahoo Finance Live's Akiko Fujita and Brian Cheung discuss Netflix as the streaming service sees its lowest stock dip since October 2004.

  • Why Michael Burry's CVS Sale Doesn't Make Sense

    The retail pharmacy chain still holds value in abundance

  • Netflix stock plummets after first quarterly subscriber loss in 10 years

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss first quarter earnings for Netflix.

  • Why AMC Entertainment Stock Is Lower Once Again Today

    After posting a nice 7% gain yesterday, shares of AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) are reverting to form and falling again, part of the one step forward, two steps back dance it has been performing for a year. The movie theater operator's stock is down 4.8% at 10:36 a.m. ET to $17.59, or half the price it hit during its mini-rally at the end of last month, when CEO Adam Aron said he wanted to make more investments in financially troubled companies like the stake he took in gold and silver miner Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ: HYMC). After the meme stock rally last year that brought AMC from the brink of bankruptcy to a high of almost $73 a share, the stock has lazily made its way lower again.

  • 3 Struggling Stocks to Buy at a Discount

    Investors often mistake a falling stock with a struggling business, but that is not always the case. The best investors in the world focus first on the business and then decide if the stock is worth buying, regardless of how the share price is performing in the near term. Shares of Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) have cooled off over the last year due to slowing growth.

  • Cannabis stocks dip, Roundhill launches WEED ETF on 4/20

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Cheung discusses how cannabis stocks are performing.

  • 8 Stocks to Sell Now According to Mitch Cantor’s Mountain Lake Investment Management

    In this article, we discuss 8 stocks to sell now according to Mitch Cantor’s Mountain Lake Investment Management. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Cantor’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to 4 Stocks to Sell Now According to Mitch Cantor’s Mountain Lake Investment Management. California-based hedge fund Mountain […]

  • 10 Best SPACs to Buy Now According to Glenn Dubin’s Highbridge Capital

    In this article, we discuss 10 best SPACs to buy now according to Glenn Dubin’s Highbridge Capital. If you want to see some more SPACs preferred by the hedge fund, click 5 Best SPACs to Buy Now According to Glenn Dubin’s Highbridge Capital. Glenn Russell Dubin is an American billionaire hedge fund manager who founded […]

  • If You Invested $10,000 in DiDi Global in 2021, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    DiDi Global (NYSE: DIDI), China's largest ride-hailing company, went public on June 30, 2021, at $14 per share. Let's revisit DiDi's precipitous decline and see if there's any hope left for the bulls. Why did DiDi's stock collapse?

  • Is it a Good Move to Establish a Position in Docusign (DOCU)?

    Rowan Street Capital LLC, an investment management firm, published its first-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be seen here. The past two quarters have been difficult for all growth investors and certainly for Rowan Street partners. COVID reopening, inflation, the threat of a rapid increase in interest rates as well as […]

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Flirting With a Bottom

    The stock market has fallen to start the year, and some stocks have fallen more than others. For investors, however, that brings up opportunities – just because a stock has fallen quite a bit doesn't necessarily make it a bad investment. The trick for investors is to tell the difference between stocks that are cheap at their new low prices and stocks that are truly broken. That’s where the Wall Street pros come in. These expert stock pickers have identified two compelling tickers whose current s