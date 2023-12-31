Is ISA Holdings Limited's (JSE:ISA) Stock Price Struggling As A Result Of Its Mixed Financials?

ISA Holdings (JSE:ISA) has had a rough month with its share price down 4.6%. We, however decided to study the company's financials to determine if they have got anything to do with the price decline. Stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financial performance over the long term, and therefore we decided to pay more attention to the company's financial performance. Specifically, we decided to study ISA Holdings' ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

See our latest analysis for ISA Holdings

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for ISA Holdings is:

43% = R24m ÷ R57m (Based on the trailing twelve months to August 2023).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. That means that for every ZAR1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated ZAR0.43 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

ISA Holdings' Earnings Growth And 43% ROE

To begin with, ISA Holdings has a pretty high ROE which is interesting. Additionally, the company's ROE is higher compared to the industry average of 6.6% which is quite remarkable. For this reason, ISA Holdings' five year net income decline of 9.0% raises the question as to why the high ROE didn't translate into earnings growth. Based on this, we feel that there might be other reasons which haven't been discussed so far in this article that could be hampering the company's growth. These include low earnings retention or poor allocation of capital.

Story continues

As a next step, we compared ISA Holdings' performance with the industry and discovered the industry has shrunk at a rate of 20% in the same period meaning that the company has been shrinking its earnings at a rate lower than the industry. This does appease the negative sentiment around the company to a certain extent.

JSE:ISA Past Earnings Growth December 31st 2023

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. If you're wondering about ISA Holdings''s valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is ISA Holdings Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

With a high three-year median payout ratio of 100% (implying that 0.3% of the profits are retained), most of ISA Holdings' profits are being paid to shareholders, which explains the company's shrinking earnings. With only a little being reinvested into the business, earnings growth would obviously be low or non-existent. Our risks dashboard should have the 5 risks we have identified for ISA Holdings.

Additionally, ISA Holdings has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years, which means that the company's management is determined to pay dividends even if it means little to no earnings growth.

Conclusion

Overall, we have mixed feelings about ISA Holdings. In spite of the high ROE, the company has failed to see growth in its earnings due to it paying out most of its profits as dividend, with almost nothing left to invest into its own business. Up till now, we've only made a short study of the company's growth data. To gain further insights into ISA Holdings' past profit growth, check out this visualization of past earnings, revenue and cash flows.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.