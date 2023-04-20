ISA Pharmaceuticals to Attend and Present at Upcoming Scientific and Business Conferences in May and June of 2023

OEGSTGEEST, Netherlands, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ISA Pharmaceuticals, B.V., a clinical stage biotech company developing immunotherapies to treat cancers and infectious diseases, is pleased to announce that it will be participating and presenting in person, at the following scientific and business conferences in May and June of 2023.

ISA's versatile synthetic long peptide (SLP®) immunotherapy platform is yielding multiple, highly promising clinical stage immunotherapeutics for the treatment of different cancer types and infectious diseases. It has demonstrated to be best-in-class technology to strongly and specifically activate the human immune system. SLP immunotherapeutics have been tested in multiple human clinical proof-of-concept and phase 2 trials, both as monotherapies and in combination with checkpoint inhibitors or standard-of-care chemotherapy.

LSX World Congress

Date: 3-4 May 2023, London, UK

Attending: Gerben Moolhuizen

CIMT 2023

Date: 3-5 May 2023, Mainz, Germany

Poster presentation to be announced

Attending: Esmé van der Gracht

Bio€quity Europe

Date: 14-16 May 2023, Dublin, Ireland

Company Presentation by: Gerben Moolhuizen

Attending: Gerben Moolhuizen, Anton Mat

ASCO Annual Meeting

Date: 2-6 June 2023, Boston, US

Poster presentation to be announced

Attending: Gerben Moolhuizen, Cornelis (Kees) Melief, Leon Hooftman

BIO International Convention

Date: 5-8 June, Boston, US

Attending: Anton Mat

EASL Congress

Date: 21-24 June 2023, Vienna, Austria

Attending: Anton Mat

If you would like to meet with the ISA Pharmaceuticals team at any of the above events, please contact us at info@isa-pharma.com. For more information, please visit us at isa-pharma.com.

About ISA Pharmaceuticals

ISA Pharmaceuticals is an immunotherapy company developing treatments for various cancers and infectious diseases. ISA has best-in-class technology to stimulate and activate the human immune system, specifically T cells, to fight diseased or infected cells. Its lead asset ISA101b is in late-stage clinical trials for human papillomavirus type 16 (HPV16)-induced cancers in a collaboration with biotechnology company Regeneron. Other assets are in preclinical stage development and include immunotherapies to treat patients that suffer from cancers that over-express PRAME, chronic hepatitis B or SARS-CoV2 infections. For more information, please visit www.isa-pharma.com.

